Phrasee Partners with Braze to Enable Seamless Optimization of Language Across Channels

Integration of Phrasee's technology with Braze's customer engagement platform allows customers to optimize brand language across email and push notifications

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrasee , the leader in brand language optimization, today announced it has partnered with comprehensive customer engagement platform Braze . As a result, two world-leading technologies - Braze's deep customer insights and Phrasee's brand language optimization - work together to enable customers to deliver the right message across channels, at scale, and always on brand.

The integration of Phrasee's AI-powered technology with Braze will allow the companies' joint customers to seamlessly generate and optimize language used in email and push notifications to identify best-performing, brand-relevant messages. Phrasee automatically and continuously learns based on ongoing split tests to find the best performing message, ensuring the most engaging message is sent every time.

Braze customers will be able to seamlessly use Phrasee within their Braze workflow. The tech integration will optimize brands' language across their campaigns in subject lines, headline copy and push notifications to deliver incremental revenue and impact, transforming brands' customer experience as we build new customer relationships together.

"We are excited to partner with Phrasee to help brands forge human connections between consumers and the brands they love through relevant and memorable experiences," said Matthew McRoberts, SVP of Global Alliances, Braze. "This integration increases message engagement for joint customers, like Domino's, allowing brands to deploy language at scale and drive significant campaign performance uplift with minimal operational effort."

"I'm super stoked about the partnership with Braze, it deepens our customer experience proposition and expands the reach of our brand language optimization tech to Braze's awesome customer base," said Parry Malm, CEO, Phrasee. "As one of the world's most revered customer engagement platforms, Braze is a natural integration partner for Phrasee and both technologies have a transformative impact on enterprise marketing performance. Brand language optimization has been the missing link in the CX ecosystem, but brands can now deliver the right message through the right channel, in real-time, delivering the best possible customer experience while enjoying massive time savings and increased revenue."

"The technologies from both Braze and Phrasee have been a revelation to us and both brands are at the vanguard of innovation in the marketing space," said Marissa Contreras, Director, Retention Marketing & Marketing Operations, Sephora. "For Sephora, the AI natural language Phrasee generates with a click of a button is always on brand. We are excited about the collaboration and the prospect of optimizing our marketing language across the full customer journey."

About Phrasee

Phrasee® revolutionizes customer experiences by optimizing the language brands use across the full customer journey. Its AI-powered SaaS platform brings together natural language generation, machine learning and dynamic optimization, making Phrasee the only provider of its kind to generate, optimize, automate, and analyze language in real time. Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world's leading B2C brands – including Domino's, eBay, FARFETCH, Groupon and Walgreens – all while adhering to companies' unique brand standards and voice. Today, over 1 billion people across four continents have responded to Phrasee-generated language. For more info, visit https://phrasee.co/.

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

