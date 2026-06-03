Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Phreesia Inc. ("Phreesia" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHR) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PHREESIA INC. (PHR), CLICK HERE BEFORE JULY 13, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026, Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's long-term growth outlook through expansion of its key revenue platforms and remained confident in its revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027, while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in its Network Solutions segment. In truth, Phreesia's portrayal of its pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver of its Network Solutions segment was uncertain thereby putting the 2027 revenue target at risk.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles