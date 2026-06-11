Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Phreesia Inc. ("Phreesia" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHR).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PHREESIA INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE JULY 13, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026, Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's long-term growth outlook through expansion of its key revenue platforms and remained confident in its revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027, while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in its Network Solutions segment. In truth, Phreesia's portrayal of its pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver of its Network Solutions segment was uncertain thereby putting the 2027 revenue target at risk.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP