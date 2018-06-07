Phreesia Named Allscripts Developer Program Partner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

"Over the past four years, our partnership with Allscripts has allowed us to improve the healthcare experience for so many patients and provider organizations," said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. "This award speaks to the strength and impact of our partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work together."

In 2014, Phreesia became the first ADP partner to support integrations with the Allscripts Practice Management™ system and Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR and Allscripts Professional EHR™. Since then, Phreesia has continued to expand its product offering, providing discrete data integration with all three products. In 2017, Phreesia completed more than 9 million check-ins for practices using Allscripts.

77% of patients at Revere Health-Orem Family Medicine complete their intake using Phreesia Mobile, either prior to their visit or on their own device when they arrive for their appointment.

Physicians Primary Care of Southwest Florida used Phreesia to automatically administer the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) screener more than 3,100 times in the last quarter of 2017, gathering critical health data that allows clinicians to address patients' behavioral health needs.

Chesapeake Urology collects copayments at a rate of 92% when patients are checked in on the PhreesiaPad or via Mobile.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing and enhance clinical care. To learn more about the benefits Phreesia can bring to your organization, visit the Allscripts Application Store and phreesia.com

