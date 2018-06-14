Phreesia Named to the 2018 Healthcare Informatics 100 List

"We're honored to be recognized on this list," said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. "We've seen tremendous growth over the last year and as our product offering continues to expand, so too does our commitment to helping healthcare organizations enhance the patient experience."

For participating companies, the list includes healthcare IT revenue, information on senior executives, markets served, specific product category revenue percentages. The 100 companies on this year's list represent a range of $67 million to $8 billion in annual revenues.

"More than just a list, the Healthcare Informatics 100 is an absolute indicator of which companies are solving issues in the U.S. healthcare industry—and doing it at scale," said Rich Tomko, Vice President and Managing Director of Healthcare Informatics.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing and enhance clinical care. To learn how Phreesia can give you the capacity for more, visit phreesia.com.

