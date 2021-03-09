Phreesia Partners with CONVINCE USA on Vaccine Hesitancy Initiative

RALEIGH, N.C. and NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phreesia, the nation's leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce it has partnered with CONVINCE USA, an initiative out of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy (CUNY SPH), to create a patient survey and data-driven education tool to better understand and address patients' COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. To date, more than 300,000 survey responses have been collected across Phreesia's nationwide network, providing valuable insights that can enable targeted interventions to engage and inform more hesitant groups and shed light on the relationship between access and hesitancy.

For example, while 78% of respondents 65 and older reported that they were likely to get the vaccine, less than half of essential workers said they were likely to be vaccinated, according to initial survey data. Additionally, a significant number of respondents who expressed hesitancy were more likely to get the vaccine if it were recommended by their doctor.

The COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy survey has been implemented by leading health systems and federally qualified health centers, including Ascension, a faith-based national health system that serves 19 states, and HealthLinc, an FQHC with clinics across Northern Indiana.

CONVINCE USA is part of a global partnership with the Vaccine Confidence Project of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Wilton Park. CONVINCE USA has received funds from CDC Foundation and The Commonwealth Fund to study trust and other factors that influence people's willingness to accept new COVID-19 vaccines, and to promote inclusive public dialogue to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Phreesia on an initiative that will help healthcare organizations listen and respond to people's questions about the COVID-19 vaccines at an unprecedented scale," says Scott Ratzan, MD, Distinguished Lecturer at CUNY SPH and Executive Director of CONVINCE USA. "Trust is critical to a long-term sustainable model of vaccination, and we are pleased to lend our academic and consulting expertise to help deliver evidence-based insights to Phreesia's clients that will foster that community trust."

The survey asks patients a series of questions during intake to assess their level and source of hesitancy, as well as to determine whether they are part of a group prioritized to receive the vaccine, such as those older than 65 and essential workers. Patients are also asked about challenges they face in accessing the vaccine. They then may be prompted to sign up for a waitlist or schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

The survey also equips providers with patient responses so that they can address hesitancy in real time during the patient visit and understand hesitancy and barriers to access at a community level. Data from the survey tool—along with best practices from the field—will be used to develop tailored education that will be delivered to patients based on their specific vaccine concerns.

