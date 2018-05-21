Phreesia Selected as one of Modern Healthcare's "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" for the Third Year in a Row

Now in its eleventh year, the Best Places to Work program recognizes 150 U.S. healthcare companies and organizations for having dynamic, supportive workplaces and for empowering their employees to improve healthcare.

"This year's 'Best Places to Work,' voted on by the employees themselves, exemplify what it takes to maintain dedication and satisfaction among employees, and that is the key to good patient care," said Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar.

The Best Places to Work program uses employee surveys to gather feedback and evaluate organizations across a range of different areas, including culture, leadership, working environment, role satisfaction, pay and benefits, and overall satisfaction.

"At Phreesia, we prioritize the engagement and satisfaction of our employees," said Amy VanDuyn, Phreesia's Vice President of Human Resources. "Phreesians enjoy unlimited paid time off, paid parental leave, opportunities for advancement and accessible leadership. Winning this award for a third time validates our efforts."

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. To learn more about how Phreesia can give you the capacity for more, visit phreesia.com.

