PhRMA Names Jennifer Bryant Executive Vice President of Policy and Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) today named Jennifer Bryant as executive vice president of policy and research. Bryant has been at PhRMA for more than 13 years, most recently serving as senior vice president of policy and research. She succeeds Lori M. Reilly, Esq. who was recently appointed chief operating officer.

"Jenny has a unique set of talents and experience that combines a deep political and policy expertise," said PhRMA president and CEO, Stephen J. Ubl. "She's a collaborator and will provide the leadership needed to develop smart, strategic solutions that will address patient affordability challenges and foster the development of new innovative treatments and cures."

As senior vice president of policy and research, Bryant oversaw the analysis and development of public policy related to health care costs, medicine pricing and changes in health care delivery and payment. She managed a broad portfolio of economic and policy research, with a focus on better understanding of how medicines are used and valued, and the impact of appropriate medication use on health care costs.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to help advance policies that increase patients' access to medicines and assure continued progress toward the cures of tomorrow," said Bryant. "Developing effective solutions requires working closely with stakeholders to find common ground, and I look forward to finding new ways to come together to foster innovation and affordability."

Prior to joining PhRMA, Bryant was vice president at The Lewin Group, a national health care consulting firm. Previously, she held positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and the State of New York.

Bryant graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and received her MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

