PhRMA Names Lori Reilly Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) today named Lori M. Reilly, Esq. as chief operating officer (COO), a new position within PhRMA. Reilly has been at PhRMA for nearly 20 years, most recently serving as executive vice president of policy, research and membership.

In this newly created role, Reilly will provide executive level management, leadership and strategic direction to PhRMA and oversee the association's federal, state and international government affairs and alliance development.

"Lori is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. Her extensive experience on Capitol Hill and working within PhRMA enables her to provide the strategic leadership we need to build upon our successful advocacy on behalf of patients," said PhRMA president and CEO, Stephen J. Ubl. "Since joining PhRMA, I've been focused on developing and advocating for solutions that would lower medicine costs for patients, and I have tremendous confidence in Lori's ability to help advance practical reforms that achieve this goal."

Reilly has a long record of working with members of Congress on a bipartisan basis and collaborating with stakeholders across the health care industry. Last year, Reilly was named by The Hill as a top lobbyist.

During her time overseeing PhRMA's policy and research department, Reilly led the development and implementation of legislative, regulatory and political strategies to advance policies that encourage patient access and medical innovation. In addition to her public policy work, Reilly has played a key role in PhRMA's engagement with various administrations and has frequently testified before congressional committees to share her knowledge on specific health care issues. Reilly also has regularly presented on industry-related issues and served as an industry spokesperson.

"I am excited and honored to take on this new role at such a critical time in our industry," said Reilly. "I look forward to engaging with policymakers and other stakeholders on creative solutions to ensure patients have affordable access to new treatments and cures and that we maintain an ecosystem that fosters the development of future therapies."

Prior to joining PhRMA, Reilly spent several years on Capitol Hill working as a counsel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and as counsel for a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Reilly received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with honors, and a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

About PhRMA

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) represents the country's leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies, which are devoted to discovering and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives. Since 2000, PhRMA member companies have invested more than $600 billion in the search for new treatments and cures, including an estimated $79.6 billion in 2018 alone.

Connect with PhRMA

For information on how innovative medicines save lives, please visit:

www.PhRMA.org

www.Innovation.org

www.MAT.org

www.Facebook.com/PhRMA

www.Twitter.com/PhRMA

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

Related Links

http://www.phrma.org

