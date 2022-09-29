PhRMA Report: Nearly 800 medicines in development to treat chronic conditions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America released a new report detailing nearly 800 medicines targeting common chronic conditions –– some of which are leading causes of death in the United States.

Medicines in Development for Chronic Diseases

Chronic conditions impose a substantial health and economic burden that affects millions of patients, families and communities across the United States each day. While these conditions come with different origins, symptoms and treatments, they each can have a negative impact on a person's physical and emotional well-being, quality of life and productivity. Currently, it is estimated that six in 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic condition and four in 10 adults have two or more. All combined, treating those with chronic conditions makes up 90% of the nation's $4.1 trillion in annual health care expenditures. In response to the projected burden chronic conditions will continue to impose on the health care system, biopharmaceutical researchers have made tremendous efforts over the past 30 years to develop novel treatments that target these conditions.

Chronic conditions are defined broadly as physical or mental conditions lasting one year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living. Differing from acute diseases, which usually develop suddenly and can resolve in days or weeks with short-term care, chronic conditions often require extended and, in some cases, life-long treatment and management. As such, chronic conditions are a significant driver of health care spending and can have a detrimental impact on a patient's quality of life and well-being.

Fortunately, hope is on the horizon as biopharmaceutical researchers are uncovering more about the origin and risk factors associated with chronic conditions and are researching new treatments. The 799 potential medicines currently in development, all of which are in clinical trials or awaiting review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), include:

Social determinants of health—meaning the conditions in which we live, learn, work and play—can have a significant impact on health disparities among certain disadvantaged racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups. These inequities are seen in particular among those with chronic conditions and, for a range of reasons, manifest through varying prevalence of disease, severity of disease, access to treatment and health outcomes. Often these differences can be driven by limitations in healthy behaviors that can help prevent chronic conditions and environmental factors that influence the development of certain chronic conditions. For example, certain chronic conditions are linked to environmental risk factors such as poor nutrition, air pollution and exposure to other toxins.

Recognizing the link between social determinants of health and chronic conditions is key to understanding and addressing health disparities among people of differing races, ethnicities, income levels and geographic locations. As companies across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem continue to develop new medicines for the treatment of chronic conditions, it is essential to take meaningful action to help ensure underserved and historically marginalized communities are included in every step of the process. This is why the biopharmaceutical industry has been working with patients, communities, regulatory authorities, health care practitioners, academics and policymakers to enhance diversity in clinical trials, so that clinical trial populations testing medicines better reflect the patients that will use these new therapies and medicines should they be approved by the FDA.

Furthermore, adopting more sustainable practices can aid in promoting a healthier planet and population, while also advancing health equity initiatives. That's why PhRMA has joined with the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) as a member of the Action Collaborative on Decarbonizing the U.S. Health Sector, a public-private partnership of leaders from across the health care system committed to addressing environmental impacts.

The medicines in development today represent the continued commitment of the biopharmaceutical industry to advance new treatment options for a wide range of chronic conditions and the diverse patient populations impacted by them. Looking ahead, these significant advancements in the treatment of chronic conditions are a reminder that we must preserve a policy and regulatory environment that allows this innovation to continue and supports patient access to needed medicines.

Read the full report here.

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)