Phrontline Biopharma Raises $60 Million in Pre-A+ Financing to Advance Global Development of Bispecific and Dual-Payload ADCs

SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrontline Biopharma ("Phrontline"), a next-generation antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) company, today announced the closing of a $60 million Pre-A+ financing round. The round was led by Lapam Investment, with participation from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC), Guofang Innovation, Hankang Venture Capital, Songqing Capital, Jifeng Ventures, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited. Existing shareholders — Decheng Capital, Medfine Health Fund, and C&D Emerging Investment — also participated and increased their investment in the company. This financing reflects strong investor confidence in Phrontline's differentiated bispecific and dual-payload ADC platforms, its strategically designed pipeline, and its rapidly expanding global development capabilities. Proceeds will support advancement of the company's clinical-stage and preclinical ADC programs, expansion of global clinical operations, and strengthening of key strategic partnerships.

Building a Leading Bispecific and Dual-Payload ADC Platform

Founded in 2022, Phrontline is among the first biotechnology companies globally to focus on bispecific antibody ADCs (BsAb-ADCs) and dual-payload ADCs. The company has built an end-to-end ADC platform spanning antibody discovery, linker–payload engineering, site-specific conjugation, and functional characterization — resulting in a proprietary, highly differentiated technology engine.

Leveraging this platform, Phrontline has designed multiple dual-target combinations and complementary payload strategies tailored to specific tumor indications and has advanced nearly ten innovative ADC programs. Among them, TJ101, a bispecific ADC targeting EGFR and B7-H3, is currently enrolling patients in parallel first-in-human clinical trials in China and the United States. Preclinical data demonstrate superior efficacy and safety relative to peer programs, positioning TJ101 as one of the leading next-generation EGFR/B7-H3 bispecific ADC candidates worldwide.

Strategic Collaborations Accelerating Global Expansion.

On October 20, 2025, Phrontline announced a global strategic collaboration with Samsung Bioepis. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly develop two next-generation bispecific, dual-payload ADC candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action, leveraging Phrontline's proprietary BsAb and dual-payload ADC platforms.

On October 31, 2025, Phrontline entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited for TJ101 in Mainland China and the Hong Kong SAR. Sino Biopharmaceutical will make an upfront payment of an undisclosed amount, along with potential development and commercial milestone payments and sales-based royalties. This collaboration represents a key inflection point for Phrontline's lead asset as it transitions into accelerated global clinical development.

Advancing Next-Generation ADCs Through Science and Conviction

"From the beginning, our strategy has been guided by biology and translational science. We believe that dual-target synergy and complementary payload mechanisms can unlock new therapeutic options for patients whose tumors are resistant to current therapies," said Tony Chen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phrontline Biopharma. "Our preclinical and emerging clinical data are beginning to validate this vision." "We are deeply grateful to both our new and existing investors for their continued confidence in Phrontline," Dr. Chen added. "This financing marks an important milestone for the company and will allow us to accelerate our clinical programs and global expansion as we work to deliver truly innovative ADC medicines to patients around the world."

Investor Perspective

"Phrontline is a highly execution-focused and resilient team," said Ji Wang, Investment Lead at Lapam Investment. "By leveraging its proprietary bispecific antibody and dual-payload ADC platforms, the company has built a differentiated pipeline aimed at major unmet medical needs. Its preclinical data show compelling efficacy and safety and demonstrate the strong scalability of its platform.

"We look forward to supporting Phrontline as its programs advance through clinical development and as the company continues to drive innovation in next-generation ADC therapeutics," Wang added.

About Phrontline Biopharma

Phrontline Biopharma is a biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of next-generation ADCs. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned industry veterans with deep and complementary experience in ADC drug discovery and development, Phrontline has built a globally competitive platform for bispecific and dual-payload ADCs. The company has established a robust pipeline of innovative candidates spanning preclinical to early clinical stages and is committed to advancing a new paradigm in precision oncology through scientific innovation and to bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

SOURCE Phrontline Biopharma