Phrozen Presents ARCO: Fast, Full-Color FDM 3D Printing for Creative Minds

Phrozen , renowned for its leadership in resin 3D printing, expands its ecosystem with a refreshed look at ARCO , the company's first FDM 3D printer. Building on its reputation for high-precision printing, Phrozen presents ARCO as a robust, all-in-one solution combining large-format capacity, high-speed performance, and full-color capability—ideal for prototyping, cosplay, education, and small-batch production.

Keep Up with Your Inspiration — Design It, Print It, Done Fast

GraviCoreXY™: Engineered for High-Speed Precision and Stability

High-speed printing often comes with a tradeoff, wobbling, ghosting, and uneven layer lines that ruin an otherwise great print. As speed increases, even the smallest vibration or frame flex can distort surface texture and fine details. To solve this, Phrozen developed the GraviCoreXY™ structure, inspired by the Voron 2.4 open-source design and refined for superior stability and durability. With four reinforced aluminum pillars, a four-layer heated build plate, and a full-metal flying gantry, ARCO keeps every movement steady, minimizing vibration and frame flex. The result is smooth, consistent prints, even during the most demanding high-speed jobs.

Fast, Large-Scale Printing Made Reliable

For many creators, print size is often a limitation—small build volumes mean big ideas get cut down to size. Printing larger models can also take days to complete, slowing down creative momentum. That's why ARCO offers a 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume, giving users the freedom to create full-sized props, prototypes, or artistic pieces in one go. Even with its generous print area, ARCO maintains impressive performance—reaching toolhead speeds up to 1000 mm/s, 40,000 mm/s² acceleration, and a maximum flow rate of 50 mm³/s. Powered by the GraviCoreXY™ structure, ARCO keeps large-scale prints fast, stable, and reliable. Its patented direct extrusion system and advanced cooling system ensure smooth, consistent filament delivery, even when printing with flexible or technical materials.

Expand Creative Output with Chroma Kit and PentaShield

ARCO 's versatility extends beyond color—it's built for both creative expression and technical performance. With the PentaShield enclosure, users can confidently print engineering-grade materials that require stable heat environments, while enjoying quieter, odor-minimized operation. For those who want to bring color to their creations, the optional Chroma Kit introduces four individual filament feed tubes positioned close to the extruder, enabling fast, precise color switching. Whether you're a designer adding flair to prototypes or an engineer testing multi-material concepts, ARCO gives you the flexibility to print freely, from vibrant models to functional parts.

Out-of-the-Box Versatility with Three Included Nozzles

Different print jobs demand different tools — from fine details and smooth surfaces to strong, functional parts. Yet most printers ship with only one standard nozzle, limiting what creators can do right away. ARCO changes that by including three nozzles right out of the box, giving users the flexibility to tackle a wide range of projects. Each unit comes with a standard brass nozzle for everyday prints, a wear-resistant GammaMaster nozzle co-developed with Slice Engineering for abrasive materials, and a Bondtech CHT high-flow nozzle for fast, high-volume printing. Whether you're fine-tuning a prototype or producing robust components, ARCO equips you for every print scenario.

Open Ecosystem with Broad Software and Model Platform Support

ARCO runs on Klipper firmware and works seamlessly with Phrozen's proprietary PIXUP FDM Slicer for an optimized 3D printing workflow. It also remains compatible with third-party software like Orca Slicer. For additional inspiration, users can explore a wide range of premium models on PIXUP, Phrozen's curated model platform, at pixup3d.com .

"With ARCO, we're giving creators a more complete set of tools," said Ray Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Phrozen. "Whether you're building, prototyping, teaching, or scaling up production, ARCO is made to support you every step of the way."

Attendees can experience the Phrozen ARCO in person at Formnext 2025 (Hall 12.1, Booth B-19), where the printer will be showcased alongside Phrozen's full lineup of 3D printing solutions. Visitors are invited to explore its speed, stability, and full-color capabilities firsthand.

Phrozen ARCO is now available worldwide with Black Friday discount s of up to 15%. Learn more at phrozen3d.com .

About Phrozen

Phrozen develops professional and user-friendly 3D printing solutions that empower creativity and boost productivity. Its ecosystem of printers, resins, and software powers creative and industrial applications across hobbyist, dental, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. Learn more at www.phrozen3d.com .

