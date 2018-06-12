PH&S Products Introduces White and Green Two Tone Glove

Intercept Free is an 8.25 Mil in the fingertip glove with a 12" length for extended protection. This powder free, single use ambidextrous glove is made of a nitrile compound and not made with natural rubber latex. PH&S tested this glove for use with Chemotherapy drugs as well as against heroin and fentanyl exposure by world renowned laboratory, Akron Rubber Development Laboratory. Intercept Free is an accelerator, sulfur and zinc free glove that meets or exceeds NFPA standards.

PH&S Products, an ISO 9001 (with design) certified Company, is a leader in the designing and developing of innovative hand protection. Servicing customer's needs in the municipal government agencies as well as emergency response teams and other agencies in the Public Health and Safety Market.

If you would like more information about Intercept Free 2 Tone, please call 330.868.2239 or e-mail us at sales@phs-products.com.

PH&S Products, LLC

330.868.2239

sales@phs-products.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phs-products-introduces-white-and-green-two-tone-glove-300664919.html

SOURCE PH&S Products

Related Links

http://phs-products.com

