Phthalic Anhydride Market to record USD 966.69 Mn; Significant growth expected in plasticizers segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phthalic Anhydride Market by Application (Plasticizers, UPR, Alkyd resins, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the phthalic anhydride market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 966.69 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phthalic Anhydride Market 2022-2026

Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as plasticizers, UPR, alkyd resins, and others. The phthalic plasticizers segment holds the largest share of the phthalic anhydride market in terms of application. The rapid growth of this application segment is because of the demand for dioctyl phthalate, the main product of phthalate plasticizer that is used in the production of PVC. The demand for phthalic anhydride is dependent on the growth of PVC, which is sensitive to general economic conditions as it is consumed mainly by the construction and automobile industries.

Key Vendors Covered

The global phthalic anhydride market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and local players. The leading vendors are competing to expand their footprints in the global phthalic anhydride market. The vendors are competing on the basis of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Many vendors are focusing on M&A activities to reduce the competition and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

BASF SE: The company offers phthalic anhydride processed and o Xylene or naphthalene oxidation to phthalic anhydride catalysts which results in products and services for individual customers.

Exxon Mobil Corp.: The company offers phthalic anhydride with high molecular weight plasticizers such as DINP plasticizers, DIUP plasticizers, linear plasticizers, and MB10 plasticizers.

IG Petrochemicals Ltd.: The company offers phthalic anhydride which can be used in the production of polyester resins and other minor uses in the production of alkyd resins used in paints and lacquers, certain dyes, insect repellents, and urethane polyester polyols.

Koppers Holdings Inc.: The company offers phthalic anhydride for end-use markets of phthalic anhydride including phthalate plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd resins for coating applications.

LANXESS AG: The company offers phthalic anhydride for alkyd resins, chemical synthesis, chemical industry, coating, flavor, and fragrances.

The company offers phthalic anhydride for alkyd resins, chemical synthesis, chemical industry, coating, flavor, and fragrances. AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

AGROFERT AS

Anhui Tongua International Trade Group Co. Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

Mitsubishi Corp.

Nan Ya Plastic Corp

Perstorp Holding AB

Proviron Industries NV

Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Specialty Polymers Inc.

Stepan Co.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

UPC Technology Corp.

Key Market Dynamics:

The growth of the construction industry will drive the growth of the market. The consumption of phthalic anhydride depends heavily on the construction and remodeling activity of residential and non-residential areas. The construction market in India is projected to grow faster than that of China during the forecast period. Brazil and Russia are among the few countries in which the construction industry is experiencing slow growth, while the construction industry in Indonesia is exhibiting extraordinary growth. Further, the construction industry in Mexico is expected to surpass Brazil in the Americas, while that in Indonesia surpasses Japan in Southeast Asia. The consumption of phthalic anhydride-based plasticizers in North America is estimated to grow owing to the increased demand from the construction and remodeling markets, particularly in the US.

The construction industry is likely to become one of the most dynamic industrial sectors in the forecast period and will be extremely crucial to the evolution of prosperous societies around the world. This growth in the construction industry is a major factor that will drive the demand for phthalic anhydride in construction activities such as coatings, plasticizers, and the production of other dyes and pigments during the forecast period.

The maleic anhydride market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 169.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.00%. The increasing demand for UPR and 1,4-BDO from the automotive industry is notably driving the maleic anhydride market growth in North America , although factors such as a rise in demand for hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.00%. The increasing demand for UPR and 1,4-BDO from the automotive industry is notably driving the maleic anhydride market growth in , although factors such as a rise in demand for hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity may impede the market growth. The soda ash market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of 37578 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.85%. The increase in demand for soda ash from the glass manufacturing industry is notably driving the soda ash market growth, although factors such as the volatility in prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Phthalic Anhydride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 966.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co. Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Anhui Tongua International Trade Group Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Koppers Holdings Inc., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nan Ya Plastic Corp, Perstorp Holding AB, Proviron Industries NV, Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Specialty Polymers Inc., Stepan Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., and UPC Technology Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

