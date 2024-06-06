PHTI Study Confirms Positive Clinical and Economic Outcomes for Physical Therapist-Guided Virtual MSK Solutions, Including RecoveryOne

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne , a leading virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider dedicated to improving the cost and quality of care, announced its inclusion in an independent evaluation of virtual MSK solutions by Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI), a non-profit that evaluates digital health solutions aiming to improve health and lower costs.

The evaluation assessed eight virtual MSK solutions for clinical effectiveness and economic impact. PHTI categorized the solutions based on their technology, clinician involvement, and integration with traditional in-person care. RecoveryOne, among others, was classified as a "physical therapist-guided solution" and assessed alongside app-based exercise therapy and RTM-augmented solutions.

The most highly rated of the three categories, the physical therapist-guided solutions were found to:

Improve patients' pain and function at a level comparable to in-person PT.

Decrease spending relative to in-person PT and generate savings from avoided care.

PHTI's findings advocate for the broader adoption of physical therapist-guided solutions like RecoveryOne to enhance care access, reduce healthcare utilization, and decrease spending. "At RecoveryOne, we've always believed in the power of virtual solutions like ours to improve the cost and quality of MSK care, and we're thrilled to see this independently validated as part of this study," said CEO Mark Luck Olson.

RecoveryOne is the only virtual MSK care solution that has demonstrated a commitment to working with health plans to provide an experience that reduces friction for members and maximizes value for payers. According to Olson, RecoveryOne "believes that partnering with health plans to offer our solution as an integrated part of their branded member journey can create the most impact."

The PHTI report echoes the importance of a payer-focused approach, suggesting that realizing the full potential of physical therapist-guided virtual solutions relies on integration into medical benefits, not wellness programs. While many virtual MSK companies have targeted employee wellness benefits, RecoveryOne's history and understanding of the payer market supports deeper integration capabilities and leverages trusted payer brands to maximize value for their members.

About RecoveryOne. RecoveryOne is a full-body virtual MSK care solution with more than 225 evidence-based clinical pathways, flexible integration capabilities, and configurable care navigation. MSK care from RecoveryOne includes virtual triage, personalized PT programs, a dedicated PT, health coaching, and sensorless computer vision technology. For more information, visit recoveryone.com .

