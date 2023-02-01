PHX Minerals Inc. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Working Interest Divestitures

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced that it has closed on the two previously announced sales of its legacy non-operated working interest wellbores in the Arkoma Basin and the Eagleford Play to separate buyers for a total of $10.7 million.

The Arkoma Basin divestiture represents 151 non-operated legacy working interest wellbores with a purchase price of approximately $5.1 million and removes approximately $0.2 million in asset retirement obligations from the Company's balance sheet. The Eagleford Play divestiture consists of 106 non-operated legacy working interest wellbores with a purchase price of approximately $5.6 million and removes approximately $0.7 million in asset retirement obligations from the Company's balance sheet.

On a pro forma basis, PHX has 563 gross legacy non-operated working interest wellbores remaining.

About PHX Minerals Inc.

PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

