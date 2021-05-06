PHX MINERALS INC. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Production volumes for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 were 2,297 Mmcfe, decreased from 2,373 Mmcfe in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from 2,074 Mmcfe in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

Net loss in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million , or $0.02 per share, as compared to net loss $20.5 million , or $1.24 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.6 million , or $0.03 per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

, or per share, as compared to net loss , or per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of , or per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales (1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.4 million , increased from $2.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

for the second quarter of 2021 was , increased from in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and in the first fiscal quarter of 2021. On April 30, 2021 , the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma for approximately $8.5 million in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX stock.

, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of for approximately in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX stock. Reduced total debt 13% from $27.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2020 , to $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021 . As of April 30, 2021 , debt had been further reduced by $1.75 million to $21.75 million .

as of , to as of . As of , debt had been further reduced by to . Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 2.34x at March 31, 2021 .

ratio was 2.34x at . Approved the payment of a one cent per share dividend payable on June 4, 2021 , to stockholders of record on May 20, 2021 .

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX continues to achieve excellent results towards its stated objectives of growing the company through the strategic acquisition of producing minerals with line-of-sight development in our core focus areas, high grading our asset base by divesting of lower margin assets outside of our core focus areas and reducing our debt to strengthen our financial position.

"During the quarter, production volumes increased 11% sequentially. Significantly, for the first-time in the last 10 years, royalty production volumes exceeded working interest production volumes, which illuminates our stated mineral-only growth strategy. The increase in our volumes and the improved realized commodity prices, resulted in adjusted EBITDA(1) excluding gain on asset sales of $3.4 million, which was an increase of approximately 26%, or $0.7 million, over the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

"With our improved financial performance, we were able to reduce our debt by $3.5 million, or 13%, from the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which continues to improve our financial strength. Since the end of the second quarter, we paid down debt an additional $1.75 million, bringing our total borrowings to $21.75 million as of April 30, 2021. We now believe that our Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) will approximate 1.0x by calendar year end 2021. Overall, our credit profile has significantly improved, as compared to one year ago. We believe this puts us in a stronger position to allocate more of our capital to our stated strategy.

"Further, since quarter end, we completed our second equity offering over the last seven months which allowed us to fund our previously announced SCOOP-focused mineral acquisition in Oklahoma. This acquisition closed on Friday, April 30, 2021. We continue to see good deal flow and look forward to keeping you apprised of our efforts to continue to drive shareholder value."



OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Mcfe Sold

2,296,802





2,373,135





4,371,139





4,651,622

Average Sales Price per Mcfe $ 3.63



$ 3.04



$ 3.38



$ 3.18

Gas Mcf Sold

1,735,820





1,529,367





3,211,276





3,177,194

Average Sales Price per Mcf $ 2.52



$ 1.64



$ 2.44



$ 1.89

Oil Barrels Sold

56,269





93,141





114,945





159,021

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 55.89



$ 44.99



$ 47.73



$ 48.14

NGL Barrels Sold

37,228





47,487





78,365





86,717

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 22.24



$ 11.05



$ 18.54



$ 13.14



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2021



1,735,820





56,269





37,228





2,296,802

12/31/2020



1,475,456





58,675





41,138





2,074,334

9/30/2020



1,423,602





55,626





46,737





2,037,779

6/30/2020



1,361,909





55,138





35,169





1,903,752



Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2021



924,969





31,768





19,088





1,230,105

12/31/2020



487,925





27,840





14,948





744,653

9/30/2020



491,234





27,326





20,181





776,276

6/30/2020



544,249





28,468





16,574





814,501



Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2021



810,851





24,501





18,140





1,066,697

12/31/2020



987,531





30,835





26,190





1,329,681

9/30/2020



932,368





28,300





26,556





1,261,503

6/30/2020



817,660





26,670





18,595





1,089,251



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Working Interest Sales

$ 3,851,478



$ 3,415,049



$ 7,759,002



$ 8,099,785

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 4,494,347



$ 3,802,569



$ 7,011,802



$ 6,711,671

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 8,345,825



$ 7,217,618



$ 14,770,804



$ 14,811,456



































Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 58,554



$ 22,092



$ 59,987



$ 549,791

Total Revenue

$ 6,079,493



$ 11,311,287



$ 12,272,137



$ 21,887,818



































LOE per Mcfe

$ 0.45



$ 0.65



$ 0.47



$ 0.59

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.57



$ 0.57



$ 0.59



$ 0.59

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.19



$ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.15

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 0.87



$ 0.95

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.12



$ 0.15



$ 0.13



$ 0.15

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.77



$ 1.42



$ 0.92



$ 1.36

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.00



$ 3.87



$ 3.14



$ 3.79



































Net Income (Loss)

$ (499,723)



$ (20,454,814)



$ (1,096,443)



$ (18,562,700)

Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)

$ 1,333,989



$ (1,338,550)



$ 1,535,619



$ 2,527,231

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 3,379,671



$ 2,381,541



$ 6,143,848



$ 9,573,688



































Cash Flow from Operations

$ 4,205,726



$ 4,009,901



$ 4,677,107



$ 6,108,342

CapEx - Drilling & Completing

$ 297,015



$ 34,490



$ 425,098



$ 139,755

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 64,758



$ 81,422



$ 7,934,504



$ 10,254,016



































Borrowing Base

















$ 29,400,000



$ 45,000,000

Debt

















$ 23,500,000



$ 32,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)



















2.34





1.14









SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a second quarter 2021 net loss of $499,723, or $0.02 per share, as compared to a net loss of $20,454,814, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter 2020. This change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased general and administrative expenses (G&A), lease operating expenses (LOE), transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) and impairment expense, partially offset by a decrease in gain (losses) on derivative contracts and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,128,207, or 16%, for the second quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 54%, 24% and 101%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas production volumes of 13%, partially offset by decrease in oil and NGL production volumes of 40% and 22%, respectively.

The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken play, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021, compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP plays due to prevailing economic conditions. The decrease in NGL production was primarily attributable to production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the SCOOP and STACK plays, as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash play. Natural gas volumes increased as a result of acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, which were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale, production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the STACK and SCOOP plays.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $2,348,143 in the 2021 quarter, as compared to a net gain of $4,071,577 in the 2020 quarter. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period, compared to such natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the comparative period causing a net gain.

The 22% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 quarter, relative to the 2020 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $1,595,701, or 47%, in the 2021 quarter to $0.77 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.42 per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter. $108,393 of the decrease was a result of production decreasing 3% in the 2021 quarter and $1,487,308 of the decrease was as a result of a $0.65 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe. The rate decrease was mainly due to impairments taken at the end of the 2020 second quarter, which lowered the basis of the assets. The rate decrease was partially offset by lower natural gas, oil and NGL prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2021 quarter, as compared to prices used for the 2020 quarter, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A.

SIX MONTHS 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a six-month net loss of $1,096,443, or $0.05 per share, in the 2021 period, as compared to a net loss of $18,562,700, or $1.12 per share, in the 2020 period. The change in net loss was principally the result of decreased G&A, LOE, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, DD&A and impairment expense, partially offset by a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, gain (losses) on derivative contracts, gain on asset sales and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales remained relatively consistent with decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 28% and 10%, respectively, partially offset by increases in natural gas and NGL prices of 29% and 41%, respectively.

The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken play, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021, compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP plays due to prevailing economic conditions. The decrease in NGL production was primarily attributable to production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the SCOOP play as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash play. Natural gas volumes increased as a result of acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, which were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale, production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the STACK and SCOOP plays.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $2,602,179 in the 2021 period, as compared to a net gain of $3,253,683 in the 2020 period. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period, compared to such natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the 2020 period causing a net gain.

The 17% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 period, relative to the 2020 period, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $2,290,753, or 36%, in the 2021 period to $0.92 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.36 per Mcfe in the 2020 period. $381,457 of the decrease was a result of production decreasing 6% in the 2021 period and $1,909,296 of the decrease was as a result of a $0.44 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe. The rate decrease was mainly due to impairments taken at the end of the 2020 second quarter, which lowered the basis of the assets. The rate decrease was partially offset by lower natural gas, oil and NGL prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2021 period, as compared to prices used for the 2020 period, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we converted 37 gross and 0.16 net wells in progress to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress decreased to 80 gross wells and 0.44 net wells.





















Bakken/





































































Three



Arkoma













































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:







































































As of 12/31/20



45





32





5





2





4





-





25





7





120

Net Change



-3





-19





-2





-





-1





-





-12





-3





-40

As of 3/31/21



42





13





3





2





3





-





13





4





80

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:







































































As of 12/31/20



0.09





0.16





-





-





0.14





-





0.16





0.07





0.62

Net Change



-0.01





-0.13





-





-





-





-





-0.03





-0.01





-0.18

As of 3/31/21



0.08





0.03





-





-





0.14





-





0.13





0.06





0.44

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:







































































As of 12/31/20



29





15





10





7





-





-





-





13





74

Net Change



-15





-4





-4





-4





-





-





-





-7





-34

As of 3/31/21



14





11





6





3





-





-





-





6





40











































































As of 3/31/21:







































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



1





1





-





-





2





-





1





-





5

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



5





11





1





-





3





-





5





2





27



Leasing Activity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company leased 368 net mineral acres for $63,815.





















Bakken/





































































Three



Arkoma













































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended 3/31/21:







































































Net Mineral Acres Leased



-





1





-





-





41





-





-





326





368

Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre



-



$ 1,100





-





-



$ 483





-





-



$ 148



$ 173

Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre

-



13%





-



-



25%





-





-



18%



18%



ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company purchased 18 net royalty acres for $362,486.





















Bakken/





































































Three



Arkoma













































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended 3/31/21:







































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased



-





-





-





-





-





-





11





-





11

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



-





-





-





-





-





-





18





-





18

Price per Net Royalty Acre



-





-





-





-





-





-



$ 19,772





-



$ 19,772

Net Mineral Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Net Royalty Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Price per Net Royalty Acre



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). A replay of the call will be available for seven days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-481-4010 and the PIN for the replay is 40717.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,



Six Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 8,345,825



$ 7,217,618



$ 14,770,804



$ 14,811,456

Lease bonuses and rental income

58,554





22,092





59,987





549,791

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(2,348,143)





4,071,577





(2,602,179)





3,253,683

Gain on asset sales

23,257





-





43,525





3,272,888





6,079,493





11,311,287





12,272,137





21,887,818

Costs and expenses:





























Lease operating expenses

1,030,651





1,542,199





2,035,063





2,723,870

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,319,514





1,356,628





2,600,479





2,739,629

Production taxes

443,154





373,754





719,180





701,035

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,777,817





3,373,518





4,038,466





6,329,219

Provision for impairment

-





29,545,702





-





29,545,702

Interest expense

267,865





346,573





569,763





717,238

General and administrative

2,059,476





2,174,661





3,790,573





4,397,689

Other expense (income)

(102,261)





40,066





(98,944)





29,136





6,796,216





38,753,101





13,654,580





47,183,518

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(716,723)





(27,441,814)





(1,382,443)





(25,295,700)

































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(217,000)





(6,987,000)





(286,000)





(6,733,000)

































Net income (loss) $ (499,723)



$ (20,454,814)



$ (1,096,443)



$ (18,562,700)

































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02)



$ (1.24)



$ (0.05)



$ (1.12)

































Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares

22,429,777





16,384,687





22,403,678





16,362,057

Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares

178,597





139,390





177,923





186,443





22,608,374





16,524,077





22,581,601





16,548,500

































Dividends declared per share of





























common stock and paid in period $ 0.01



$ 0.04



$ 0.02



$ 0.08

































Dividends declared per share of





























common stock and to be paid in quarter ended June 30 $ 0.01



$ -



















































Balance Sheets



March 31, 2021



Sept. 30, 2020

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,270,482



$ 10,690,395

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

4,712,793





2,943,220

allowance for uncollectable accounts)













Refundable income taxes

2,448,871





3,805,227

Other

752,248





351,088

Total current assets

9,184,394





17,789,930

















Properties and equipment at cost, based on













successful efforts accounting:













Producing natural gas and oil properties

329,708,071





324,886,491

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

21,012,897





18,993,814

Other

582,444





582,444





351,303,412





344,462,749

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(265,863,136)





(263,590,801)

Net properties and equipment

85,440,276





80,871,948

















Operating lease right-of-use assets

649,500





690,316

Other, net

593,150





669,641

Total assets $ 95,867,320



$ 100,021,835

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 672,507



$ 997,637

Derivative contracts, net

3,000,530





281,942

Current portion of operating lease liability

129,672





127,108

Accrued liabilities and other

1,382,066





1,297,363

Short-term debt

-





1,750,000

Total current liabilities

5,184,775





4,454,050

















Long-term debt

23,500,000





27,000,000

Deferred income taxes, net

1,041,007





1,329,007

Asset retirement obligations

2,927,662





2,897,522

Derivative contracts, net

625,179





425,705

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

856,142





921,625

















Stockholders' equity:













Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 36,000,500













shares authorized; 22,825,226 issued at March 31, 2021, and













Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value;













24,000,500 shares authorized; 22,647,306 issued at September 30, 2020

380,268





377,304

Capital in excess of par value

11,150,749





10,649,611

Deferred directors' compensation

1,633,939





1,874,007

Retained earnings

54,402,724





56,244,100





67,567,680





69,145,022

Less treasury stock, at cost; 390,267 shares at March 31,













2021, and 411,487 shares at Sept. 30, 2020

(5,835,125)





(6,151,096)

Total stockholders' equity

61,732,555





62,993,926

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 95,867,320



$ 100,021,835



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ (1,096,443)



$ (18,562,700)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided













by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4,038,466





6,329,219

Impairment of producing properties

-





29,545,702

Provision for deferred income taxes

(288,000)





(4,711,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(57,493)





(544,979)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

64,047





559,462

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(62,097)





(3,265,449)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

100,254





140,130

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

2,602,179





(3,253,683)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

315,883





1,530,912

Restricted stock awards

284,148





491,616

Other

31,544





7,225

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(1,732,801)





1,168,943

Other current assets

(388,864)





(232,349)

Accounts payable

(340,404)





117,561

Income taxes receivable

1,356,356





(2,072,428)

Other non-current assets

56,545





50,010

Accrued liabilities

(206,213)





(1,189,850)

Total adjustments

5,773,550





24,671,042

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,677,107





6,108,342

















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures

(425,098)





(139,755)

Acquisition of minerals and overrides

(7,934,504)





(10,254,016)

Proceeds from sales of assets

21,000





3,376,049

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(8,338,602)





(7,017,722)

















Financing Activities













Borrowings under Credit Facility

-





5,561,725

Payments of loan principal

(5,250,000)





(8,986,725)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

(53,482)





-

Purchases of treasury stock

-





(7,635)

Payments of dividends

(454,936)





(1,319,899)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(5,758,418)





(4,752,534)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(9,419,913)





(5,661,914)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,690,395





6,160,691

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,270,482



$ 498,777

















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





























Dividends declared and unpaid $ 289,997



$ -

Additions to asset retirement obligations $ -



$ 4

































Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 8,759,616



$ 10,229,121

Equity offering used for acquisitions

(250,000)





-

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties













and equipment additions

(150,014)





164,650

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 8,359,602



$ 10,393,771







Proved Reserves



Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



March 31, 2021



Sept. 30, 2020

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

47,482,766





40,924,083

Barrels of Oil

1,096,654





1,148,989

Barrels of NGL

1,170,146





1,135,864

Mcfe (2)

61,083,566





54,633,201

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:













Mcf of Gas

2,403,400





1,448,690

Barrels of Oil

91,910





184,668

Barrels of NGL

27,920





83,993

Mcfe (2)

3,122,380





3,060,656

Total Proved Reserves:













Mcf of Gas

49,886,166





42,372,773

Barrels of Oil

1,188,564





1,333,657

Barrels of NGL

1,198,066





1,219,857

Mcfe (2)

64,205,946





57,693,857

















10% Discounted Estimated Future













Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):













Proved Developed $ 40,765,559



$ 33,270,804

Proved Undeveloped

3,913,169





5,659,479

Total $ 44,678,728



$ 38,930,283

SEC Pricing













Gas/Mcf $ 1.96



$ 1.62

Oil/Barrel $ 37.52



$ 40.18

NGL/Barrel $ 10.95



$ 9.95

















Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (3)

















10% Discounted Estimated Future Proved Reserves

Net Cash Flows (before income taxes): March 31, 2021



Sept. 30, 2020

Proved Developed $ 73,345,570



$ 63,648,347

Proved Undeveloped

5,830,561





7,197,350

Total $ 79,176,131



$ 70,845,697

















(2) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis

(3) Projected futures pricing as of March 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020 basis adjusted to Company wellhead price



Derivative Contracts as of May 3, 2021

Period





















Collar Average



Collar Average

(Calendar Year)

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price

Remaining 2021

Natural Gas



1,961,000











$ 2.35



$ 3.04

Remaining 2021

Natural Gas



1,025,000



$ 2.81

















2022

Natural Gas



2,200,500











$ 2.40



$ 3.12

2022

Natural Gas



377,500



$ 2.61

















2023

Natural Gas



86,000











$ 2.25



$ 2.96

2023

Natural Gas



84,000



$ 2.56























































Remaining 2021

Crude Oil



27,500











$ 36.78



$ 45.14

Remaining 2021

Crude Oil



79,000



$ 39.61

















2022

Crude Oil



68,500











$ 40.25



$ 50.35

2022

Crude Oil



59,000



$ 41.51



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (499,723)



$ (20,454,814)



$ (1,096,443)



$ (18,562,700)

Plus:





























Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

2,050,712





(3,442,438)





2,918,062





(1,722,771)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(217,000)





(6,987,000)





(286,000)





(6,733,000)

Interest Expense

267,865





346,573





569,763





717,238

DD&A

1,777,817





3,373,518





4,038,466





6,329,219

Impairment

-





29,545,702





-





29,545,702

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,379,671



$ 2,381,541



$ 6,143,848



$ 9,573,688



Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Gain on Asset Sales Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales is defined as the adjusted EBITDA less gains on asset sales. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and of the resulting adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



First Quarter Ended



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



Dec. 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (499,723)



$ (20,454,814)



$ (1,096,443)



$ (18,562,700)



$ (596,720)

Plus:





































Unrealized (gains) losses





































on derivatives

2,050,712





(3,442,438)





2,918,062





(1,722,771)





867,350

Income Tax Expense





































(Benefit)

(217,000)





(6,987,000)





(286,000)





(6,733,000)





(69,000)

Interest Expense

267,865





346,573





569,763





717,238





301,898

DD&A

1,777,817





3,373,518





4,038,466





6,329,219





2,260,649

Impairment

-





29,545,702





-





29,545,702





-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,379,671



$ 2,381,541



$ 6,143,848



$ 9,573,688



$ 2,764,177









































Gain on asset sales

23,257





-





43,525





3,272,888





20,268

Adjusted EBITDA excluding





































Gain on asset sales $ 3,356,414



$ 2,381,541



$ 6,100,323



$ 6,300,800



$ 2,743,909



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (6,485,780)



$ (70,112,244)

Plus:













Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

7,842,624





(3,399,709)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(1,842,000)





(23,655,000)

Interest Expense

1,139,313





1,687,873

DD&A

9,023,030





17,088,140

Impairment

358,826





106,370,039

Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,036,013



$ 27,979,099

















Debt $ 23,500,000



$ 32,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

2.34





1.14



Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (499,723)



$ (20,454,814)



$ (1,096,443)



$ (18,562,700)

Plus:





























Impairment

-





29,545,702





-





29,545,702

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

2,050,712





(3,442,438)





2,918,062





(1,722,771)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(217,000)





(6,987,000)





(286,000)





(6,733,000)

Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) $ 1,333,989



$ (1,338,550)



$ 1,535,619



$ 2,527,231



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 255,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our ability to execute our business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on our properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; our ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which we invest; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting our properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

