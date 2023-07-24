PHX Minerals Inc. to Announce Quarterly Financial Results on Aug. 8 and Host Earnings Call on Aug. 9

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 9, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the conference call will be available for 14 days by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the access code 13740305.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the PHX website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

About PHX Minerals Inc. 

PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com

