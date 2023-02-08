PHX Minerals Reports Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Operational Outlook

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Summary Of Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , was $3.3 million , or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million , or $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 , and net income of $6.7 million , or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 .

, was , or per share, compared to net income of , or per share, for the quarter ended , and net income of , or per share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted pretax net income (1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , was $2.3 million , or $0.07 per share, compared to $5.3 million , or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 , and $2.3 million , or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 .

for the quarter ended , was , or per share, compared to , or per share, for the quarter ended , and , or per share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , was $5.3 million , compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 , and $4.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 .

for the quarter ended , was , compared to for the quarter ended , and for the quarter ended . Royalty production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , decreased 12% to 1,628 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 , and increased 33% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 .

, decreased 12% to 1,628 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended , and increased 33% compared to the quarter ended . Total production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , decreased 15% to 2,215 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 , and increased 4% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 .

, decreased 15% to 2,215 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended , and increased 4% compared to the quarter ended . Converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 .

, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended . Inventory of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress as of Dec. 31, 2022 , compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) as of Sept. 30, 2022 .

, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) as of . Total debt was $33.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.25x at Dec. 31, 2022 .

and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio was 1.25x at . During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 , PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 1,256 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $14.7 million .

Subsequent Events

On Jan. 31, 2023 , PHX closed on the two previously announced divestitures of a combined 257 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million .

, PHX closed on the two previously announced divestitures of a combined 257 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately . Since Dec. 31, 2022 , PHX has closed on mineral acquisitions totaling 99 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $1.2 million .

, PHX has closed on mineral acquisitions totaling 99 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately . Total debt was $23.0 million at Feb. 3, 2023 .

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to enhance our asset base, divesting non-core, non-working interest wellbores and reinvesting the proceeds into high-quality minerals in our areas of focus. Royalty production in the quarter was impacted by short-term disruptions in the Haynesville due to temporary shut-ins in a few wells to accommodate frac completion on an offsetting set of wells, and fewer new wells coming online due to typical seasonal volatility. However, the inventory of wells being drilled continues to increase, giving us confidence in a near-term rebound and our long-term prospects."

"Results were also impacted by lower commodity prices, but our strong balance sheet and success in divestitures of working interests continues to help us navigate near-term headwinds," continued Mr. Stephens. "We are bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices in late 2023/ early 2024, as short-term impacts dissipate. I am also pleased to announce that given the confidence in our strategy and the steady conversion of our inventory, we have the visibility to begin providing an annual operational outlook, which is included in this press release and can be accessed in our investor relations presentation on our corporate website."

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 10,571,704



$ 5,966,645

Working Interest Sales

$ 4,316,970



$ 7,720,519

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 14,888,674



$ 13,687,164















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ 3,347,002



$ 2,836,168

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 34,482



$ 78,915

Total Revenue

$ 18,270,158



$ 16,602,247















Lease Operating Expense











per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.73



$ 1.39

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing











per Mcfe

$ 0.66



$ 0.57

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.28



$ 0.32

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 1.16



$ 0.83

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.42



$ 0.98

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.29



$ 0.08

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.81



$ 0.74

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.92



$ 3.28















Net Income (Loss)

$ 3,346,133



$ 6,682,249

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 5,334,016



$ 4,416,065















Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 10,141,814



$ 8,637,990

CapEx (4)

$ 87,104



$ 192,677

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 14,499,014



$ 11,643,827















Borrowing Base

$ 50,000,000



$ 32,000,000

Debt

$ 33,300,000



$ 20,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



1.25





1.16







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 11. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 9. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Gas Mcf Sold

1,669,320





1,574,265

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 5.66



$ 5.52

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 4.02



$ 3.52

% of sales subject to hedges

65 %



67 % Oil Barrels Sold

52,406





48,074

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 82.52



$ 74.39

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 62.03



$ 48.45

% of sales subject to hedges

57 %



79 % NGL Barrels Sold

38,611





44,256

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 28.77



$ 32.11













Mcfe Sold

2,215,419





2,128,248

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 14,888,674



$ 13,687,164

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 11,067,174



$ 9,284,742















(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 quarters.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2022



1,669,320





52,406





38,611





2,215,419

9/30/2022



2,047,614





49,902





40,761





2,591,588

6/30/2022



1,897,799





48,928





39,732





2,429,760

3/31/2022



1,908,030





51,631





40,371





2,460,042



Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 75% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2022



1,303,825





33,691





20,353





1,628,089

9/30/2022



1,525,363





32,202





20,488





1,841,502

6/30/2022



1,283,737





32,562





19,369





1,595,323

3/31/2022



1,261,949





28,758





18,852





1,547,609



Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2022



365,495





18,715





18,258





587,330

9/30/2022



522,251





17,700





20,273





750,086

6/30/2022



614,062





16,366





20,363





834,437

3/31/2022



646,081





22,873





21,519





912,433



Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Results

The Company recorded net income of $3,346,133, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased impairment expense associated with the pending sale of non-operated working interest wellbores in the Arkoma play and general and administrative costs, or G&A, partially offset by increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, increased gains on asset sales and increased gains associated with our hedge contracts.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,201,510, or 9%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to increases in natural gas and oil prices of 3% and 11%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 6% and 9%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in NGL prices and volumes of 10% and 13%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, STACK, and Eagle Ford plays.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3,347,002 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to a net gain of $2,836,168 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, of which ($2,918,039) is a loss on settled derivatives and $6,265,041 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, excludes $903,461 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 20% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, relative to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and interest expense. G&A increased $1,041,844, or 50%, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to the write-off of costs associated with the At-The-Market equity offering program, which was terminated in December 2022, increased administrative expenses associated with higher transaction activity, and restricted stock expense. Interest expense increased $460,979, or 261%, due to higher average debt balance and average interest rate in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status, including 8 gross (0.09 net) wells in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.076 net) wells in the Haynesville, compared to 68 gross (0.19 net) wells in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

At Dec. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 76 gross (0.22 net) active permitted wells, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress and 64 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells at Sept. 30, 2022. As of Jan. 17, 2023, 22 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 91 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage, compared to 15 rigs operating on the Company's acreage with 93 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage as of Sept. 30, 2022.















Bakken/













































Three



Arkoma



























SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of Dec. 31, 2022:













































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage

61





32





7





5





-





90





8





203

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage

0.12





0.07





0.01





-





-





0.61





0.02





0.83

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

22





11





3





4





-





30





6





76

















































As of Jan. 17, 2023:













































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

7





3





3





1





-





8





-





22

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

20





19





12





1





-





31





8





91



Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company leased 99 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $850 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 23%.

Acquisition And Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company purchased 1,256 net royalty acres for approximately $14.7 million and sold 4,743 net mineral acres, which were outside the Company's core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $1.0 million.





Acquisitions

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022

SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

Net Mineral Acres Purchased



159





608





-





767

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



219





1,037





-





1,256



Outlook

PHX is providing an operational outlook for 2023 as follows:





Calendar Year 2022 Actual

Calendar Year 2023 Outlook Mineral & Royalty Production (Mmcfe)

6,613

7,400 - 8,600 Working Interest Production (Mmcfe) (1)

3,084

1,200 - 1,400 Total Production (Mmcfe)

9,697

8,600 - 10,000 Percentage Natural Gas

78 %

80% - 85%









Transportation, Gathering & Marketing (per Mcfe)

$0.63

$0.53 - $0.58 Production Tax (as % of pre-hedge sales volumes)

4.50 %

4.75% - 5.25% LOE Expenses (on an absolute basis in 000's)

$3,807

$1,200 - $1,400 Cash G&A (per Mcfe)

$1.01

$1.00 - $1.07





(1) Pro-forma divestitures of Eagle Ford and Arkoma working interest assets, excludes potential future sales of additional working interest assets.

Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Feb. 9, 2023. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13736024.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



2022



2021

Revenues:



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 14,888,674



$ 13,687,164

Lease bonuses and rental income

34,482





78,915

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

3,347,002





2,836,168





18,270,158





16,602,247

Costs and expenses:









Lease operating expenses

1,015,981





1,256,011

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,455,260





1,213,604

Production taxes

617,948





678,947

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,802,114





1,583,760

Provision for impairment

6,100,696





5,585

Interest expense

637,698





176,719

General and administrative

3,137,401





2,095,557

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(824,073)





2,147,815

Total costs and expenses

13,943,025





9,157,998

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

4,327,133





7,444,249













Provision (benefit) for income taxes

981,000





762,000













Net income (loss) $ 3,346,133



$ 6,682,249





































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.09



$ 0.20













Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

35,679,740





33,127,722

Diluted

36,489,353





33,127,722













Dividends per share of









common stock paid in period $ 0.02



$ 0.01













Dividends declared per share of









common stock and to be paid in quarters









ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 $ 0.0225



$ 0.015















Balance Sheets



Dec. 31, 2022



Sept. 30, 2022

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,115,652



$ 3,396,809

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

9,783,996





13,152,274

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Held for sale assets

6,420,051





-

Other

1,543,956





1,372,847

Total current assets

19,863,655





17,921,930













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

181,431,139





248,978,928

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

57,781,644





51,779,336

Other

1,122,436





1,085,056





240,335,219





301,843,320

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(107,085,212)





(168,759,385)

Net properties and equipment

133,250,007





133,083,935













Derivative contracts, net

141,345





-

Operating lease right-of-use assets

706,871





739,131

Other, net

695,399





757,116

Total assets $ 154,657,277



$ 152,502,112













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 504,466



$ 647,217

Derivative contracts, net

1,534,034





7,873,979

Income taxes payable

576,427





495,858

Current portion of operating lease liability

217,656





213,355

Held for sale liabilities

889,155





-

Accrued liabilities and other

3,121,522





2,032,275

Total current liabilities

6,843,260





11,262,684













Long-term debt

33,300,000





28,300,000

Deferred income taxes, net

2,453,906





1,585,906

Asset retirement obligations

1,027,777





1,901,904

Derivative contracts, net

-





687,212

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

929,208





985,887













Total liabilities

44,554,151





44,723,593













Stockholders' equity:









Voting common stock, par value $0.01666 per share: 54,000,500 shares









authorized and 35,938,206 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2022;









54,000,500 shares authorized and 35,776,752 shares issued and

598,731





596,041

outstanding at Sept. 30, 2022









Capital in excess of par value

43,344,916





44,177,051

Deferred directors' compensation

1,541,070





1,496,243

Retained earnings

68,925,774





67,117,791





114,410,491





113,387,126

Less treasury stock, at cost; 300,272 shares at Dec. 31,









2022, and 377,232 shares at Sept. 30, 2022

(4,307,365)





(5,608,607)

Total stockholders' equity

110,103,126





107,778,519

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 154,657,277



$ 152,502,112



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



2022



2021

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 3,346,133



$ 6,682,249

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,802,114





1,583,760

Impairment of producing properties

6,100,696





5,585

Provision for deferred income taxes

868,000





366,000

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(34,371)





(78,922)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

67,651





95,039

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(934,207)





2,163,359

Directors' deferred compensation expense

44,827





67,570

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(3,347,002)





(2,836,168)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

(810,839)





-

Restricted stock award expense

524,257





255,844

Other

30,157





37,138

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

3,368,278





(1,591,085)

Other current assets

(309,051)





(325,780)

Accounts payable

(129,304)





(95,649)

Income taxes receivable

-





2,413,942

Other non-current assets

63,723





10,253

Income taxes payable

80,569





165,889

Accrued liabilities

(589,817)





(281,034)

Total adjustments

6,795,681





1,955,741

Net cash provided by operating activities

10,141,814





8,637,990













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(87,104)





(192,677)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(14,499,014)





(11,643,827)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

1,137,730





4,586,492

Deposits received on held for sale assets

815,000





-

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(12,633,388)





(7,250,012)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

10,000,000





4,000,000

Payments of loan principal

(5,000,000)





(1,500,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

-





(32,507)

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(3,010,661)





(4,402,422)

Purchases of treasury stock

(52,460)





-

Payments of dividends

(726,462)





(332,210)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

1,210,417





(2,267,139)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,281,157)





(879,161)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,396,809





2,438,511

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,115,652



$ 1,559,350













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information









Dividends declared and unpaid $ 811,688



$ 517,479













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 14,710,613



$ 15,183,829

Equity offering used for acquisitions

-





(3,510,001)

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties









and equipment additions

(124,495)





162,676

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 14,586,118



$ 11,836,504



Derivative Contracts as of Dec. 31, 2022



















Collar Average



Collar Average

Calendar Period

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl

Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price

2023

Natural Gas

1,170,000







$ 4.01



$ 7.82

2023

Natural Gas

1,780,000

$ 3.37













2024

Natural Gas

665,000







$ 4.09



$ 6.58





























2023

Crude Oil

15,000







$ 75.00



$ 96.00

2023

Crude Oil

57,000

$ 74.02













2024

Crude Oil

10,400







$ 63.00



$ 76.00



Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 3,346,133



$ 6,682,249



$ 9,158,468

Plus:















Income tax expense















(benefit)

981,000





762,000





2,431,000

Interest expense

637,698





176,719





471,716

DD&A

1,802,114





1,583,760





1,550,410

Impairment expense

6,100,696





5,585





2,703

Less:















Non-cash gains (losses)















on derivatives

6,265,041





4,550,499





1,639,703

Gains (losses) on asset sales

934,207





(2,120,927)





3,558,611

Plus:















Cash receipts from (payments on)















off-market derivative contracts(1)

(903,461)





(2,688,091)





(1,057,197)

Restricted stock and deferred















director's expense

569,084





323,415





1,037,179

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,334,016



$ 4,416,065



$ 8,395,965





















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect

on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had

no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ 17,073,156



$ 1,061,732

Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

4,421,000





179,949

Interest expense

1,625,971





869,948

DD&A

7,496,472





7,068,915

Impairment expense

6,109,676





56,060

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

(584,977)





1,141,029

Gains (losses) on asset sales

7,478,783





(1,824,556)

Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)

(5,738,163)





6,111,909

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,649,194





1,191,576

Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,743,500



$ 17,223,616













Debt $ 33,300,000



$ 20,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.25





1.16















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the

Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with

BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. We have included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 3,346,133



$ 6,682,249



$ 9,158,468

Plus:















Income tax expense (benefit)

981,000





762,000





2,431,000

Impairment expense

6,100,696





5,585





2,703

Less:















Non-cash gains (losses)















on derivatives

6,265,041





4,550,499





1,639,703

Gains (losses) on asset sales

934,207





(2,120,927)





3,558,611

Plus:















Cash receipts from (payments on)















off-market derivative contracts(1)

(903,461)





(2,688,091)





(1,057,197)

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) $ 2,325,120



$ 2,332,171



$ 5,336,660



















Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic

35,679,740





33,127,722





35,573,813

Diluted

36,489,353





33,127,722





35,916,878



















Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)















per basic and diluted share $ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.15



























(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's

statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the

Company's statement of operations.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

