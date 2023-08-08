PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023; Announces Dividend Payment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net loss was ($0.04) million , or $0.00 per share, compared to net income of $9.6 million , or $0.27 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , and net income of $8.6 million , or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

, or per share, compared to net income of , or per share, for the quarter ended , and net income of , or per share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted pretax net income (1) was $0.6 million , or $0.02 per share, compared to $4.7 million , or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , and $4.3 million , or $0.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

was , or per share, compared to , or per share, for the quarter ended , and , or per share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $4.1 million , compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , and $7.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

was , compared to for the quarter ended , and for the quarter ended . Royalty production volumes decreased 4% to 2,010 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , and increased 26% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

, and increased 26% compared to the quarter ended . Total production volumes decreased 7% to 2,304 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , and decreased 5% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

, and decreased 5% compared to the quarter ended . Converted 81 gross (0.30 net) wells to producing status, compared to 117 gross (0.46 net) during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 96 gross (0.25 net) during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

and 96 gross (0.25 net) during the quarter ended . Inventory of 186 gross (0.51 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.40 net) permits as of June 30, 2023 , compared to 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.24 net) permits as of March 31, 2023 .

, compared to 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.24 net) permits as of . Total debt was $23.8 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 0.93x at June 30, 2023 .

and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio was 0.93x at . PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 151 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $1.8 million .

. PHX announced a $0.0225 per share quarterly dividend, payable on Sept. 8, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of Aug. 24, 2023 .

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to experience significant activity on our minerals including wells being put on production, new wells being spud and new permitting, demonstrating the quality of our assets even during a down market with lower natural gas prices. During the quarter, we experienced increased rig activity on our minerals compared to a year ago, expanding our market share of rigs operating within our core regions. The sequential decline in royalty volumes during the quarter is primarily attributable to the timing of wells being placed online. We continually monitor operator activity across our mineral position and are confident that the timing of our wells in progress will support our royalty volume growth allowing us to achieve our royalty volume outlook for calendar 2023, driving revenue growth and increasing cash flow.

"It appears the second quarter likely represented the bottom for natural gas prices and current macro dynamics suggest sequential price improvements in the remainder of the year," said Stephens. "In spite of a dramatic drop in natural gas prices in the second quarter, PHX Minerals remained focused on proactively allocating its free cash flow to fund acquisitions, return capital to shareholders via our fixed dividend and improving our liquidity position. This speaks to the inherent benefits of our business model in mitigating risks and expanding margins to maximize cash flow. The acquisition market dynamics are improving as natural gas prices stabilize. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow provide ample liquidity to deploy judiciously to fund our growth strategy."

Financial Highlights









Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 6,217,663



$ 12,473,415



$ 16,341,404



$ 21,352,409

Working Interest Sales

$ 1,013,501



$ 7,088,153



$ 2,747,007



$ 12,993,024

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 7,231,164



$ 19,561,568



$ 19,088,411



$ 34,345,433



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ 183,006



$ (2,387,226)



$ 3,985,826



$ (15,370,632)

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 111,991



$ 209,329



$ 425,141



$ 371,237

Total Revenue

$ 7,526,161



$ 17,383,671



$ 23,499,378



$ 19,346,038



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.07



$ 1.08



$ 1.26



$ 1.05

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing























per Mcfe

$ 0.39



$ 0.59



$ 0.43



$ 0.60

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.20



$ 0.38



$ 0.22



$ 0.33

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.38



$ 1.18



$ 1.29



$ 1.15

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 1.07



$ 0.95



$ 1.01



$ 0.94

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.23



$ 0.12



$ 0.23



$ 0.11

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.96



$ 0.83



$ 0.86



$ 0.85

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.30



$ 3.47



$ 3.21



$ 3.41



























Net Income (Loss)

$ (41,291)



$ 8,589,010



$ 9,511,953



$ 4,568,555

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 4,086,707



$ 7,194,102



$ 11,826,947



$ 13,013,517



























Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 4,915,788



$ 8,404,654



$ 13,849,265



$ 15,700,984

CapEx (4)

$ 84,593



$ 72,176



$ 275,419



$ 158,847

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 1,677,388



$ 8,954,133



$ 11,914,003



$ 18,228,580



























Borrowing Base













$ 45,000,000



$ 50,000,000

Debt













$ 23,750,000



$ 28,300,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















0.93





1.31







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Gas Mcf Sold

1,854,485





1,897,799





3,813,496





3,805,829

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 1.92



$ 6.82



$ 2.75



$ 5.65

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.49



$ 4.32



$ 3.18



$ 3.80

% of sales subject to hedges

45 %



63 %



47 %



62 % Oil Barrels Sold

41,009





48,928





95,116





100,559

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 73.87



$ 105.23



$ 75.09



$ 98.06

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 73.80



$ 60.18



$ 71.58



$ 62.02

% of sales subject to hedges

53 %



73 %



49 %



73 % NGL Barrels Sold

33,929





39,732





67,033





80,103

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 18.93



$ 36.76



$ 22.02



$ 37.41

























Mcfe Sold

2,304,113





2,429,760





4,786,390





4,889,802

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 7,231,164



$ 19,561,568



$ 19,088,411



$ 34,345,433

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 8,280,104



$ 12,607,397



$ 20,394,028



$ 23,687,014

























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2023 and 2022 quarters.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2023



1,854,485





41,009





33,929





2,304,113

3/31/2023



1,959,010





54,107





33,104





2,482,276

12/31/2022



1,669,320





52,406





38,611





2,215,419

9/30/2022



2,047,614





49,902





40,761





2,591,588



Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2023



1,673,346





35,599





20,516





2,010,036

3/31/2023



1,700,974





45,395





20,063





2,093,722

12/31/2022



1,303,825





33,691





20,353





1,628,089

9/30/2022



1,525,363





32,202





20,488





1,841,502



Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2023



181,139





5,410





13,413





294,077

3/31/2023



258,036





8,712





13,041





388,554

12/31/2022



365,495





18,715





18,258





587,330

9/30/2022



522,251





17,700





20,273





750,086



Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, Results

The Company recorded net loss of ($0.04) million, or $0.00 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales and a decrease in gains on asset sales, partially offset by an increase in gains associated with our hedge contracts and a decrease in income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $12.3 million, or 63%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 72%, 30% and 49%, respectively, and decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 2%, 16% and 15%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale coming online.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compromised of a $1.0 million gain on settled derivatives and a $0.9 million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($2.4) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in June 30, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023, Results

The Company recorded net income of $9.5 million, or $0.26 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net income of $4.6 million, or $0.13 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in net income was principally the result of an increase in gains associated with our hedge contracts and an increase in gains on asset sales, partially offset by a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales and an increase in income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $15.3 million, or 44%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 51%, 23% and 41%, respectively, and decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 5% and 16%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale coming online.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compromised of a $1.7 million gain on settled derivatives and a $2.3 million non-cash gain on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($15.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Gain on settled derivative contracts for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excludes $0.4 million of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The total cash received to settle hedge contracts during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.3 million. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in June 30, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company converted 81 gross (0.30 net) wells to producing status, including 26 gross (0.20 net) wells in the Haynesville and 20 gross (0.06 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 96 gross (0.25 net) wells in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 186 gross (0.51 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 86 gross (0.40 net) active permitted wells, compared to 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.24 net) active permitted wells at March 31, 2023. As of July 10, 2023, 15 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 61 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of June 30, 2023:







































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

68





12





8





5





84





9





186

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.174





0.025





0.001





0.001





0.284





0.028





0.513

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

30





11





13





5





21





6





86

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.115





0.046





0.049





0.002





0.161





0.025





0.398











































As of July 10, 2023:







































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

5





2





-





-





8





-





15

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

12





15





3





1





23





7





61







(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company leased 367 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $526 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 23%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company purchased 151 net royalty acres for approximately $1.8 million and had no significant divestitures.





Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended June 30, 2023:























Net Mineral Acres Purchased



113





5





-





118

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



144





7





-





151



Outlook

PHX is providing an updated operational outlook for 2023 as follows:





Calendar Year 2022

Actual

Calendar Year 2023

YTD Actual

Calendar Year 2023

Outlook Mineral & Royalty Production (Mmcfe)

6,613

4,104

7,600 - 8,600 Working Interest Production (Mmcfe)

3,084

683

1,200 - 1,400(1) Total Production (Mmcfe)

9,697

4,787

8,800 - 10,000 Percentage Natural Gas

78 %

80 %

78% - 83%













Transportation, Gathering & Marketing (per Mcfe)

$0.63

$0.43

$0.45 - $0.50 Production Tax (as % of pre-hedge sales volumes)

4.50 %

5.50 %

5.50% - 6.00% LOE Expenses (on an absolute basis in 000's)

$3,807

$860

$1,200 - $1,400 Cash G&A (per Mcfe)

$1.01

$1.01

$1.00 - $1.06





(1) Pro-forma divestitures of Eagle Ford and Arkoma working interest assets, excludes potential future sales of additional working interest assets.

FINANCIAL RESULTS





Statements of Operations







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 7,231,164



$ 19,561,568



$ 19,088,411



$ 34,345,433

Lease bonuses and rental income

111,991





209,329





425,141





371,237

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

183,006





(2,387,226)





3,985,826





(15,370,632)





7,526,161





17,383,671





23,499,378





19,346,038

Costs and expenses:





















Lease operating expenses

314,150





900,807





859,917





1,830,261

Transportation, gathering and marketing

906,373





1,430,136





2,035,129





2,918,654

Production taxes

461,893





925,197





1,043,326





1,622,590

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,210,332





2,022,832





4,100,322





4,143,948

Provision for impairment

-





6,277





2,073





6,277

Interest expense

524,294





286,345





1,081,767





516,557

General and administrative

3,177,103





2,877,614





6,159,012





5,621,878

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

139,307





(630,547)





(4,195,121)





(2,891,682)

Total costs and expenses

7,733,452





7,818,661





11,086,425





13,768,483

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(207,291)





9,565,010





12,412,953





5,577,555

























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(166,000)





976,000





2,901,000





1,009,000

























Net income (loss) $ (41,291)



$ 8,589,010



$ 9,511,953



$ 4,568,555









































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.00)



$ 0.25



$ 0.26



$ 0.13

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

35,965,281





34,652,155





35,950,615





34,473,247

Diluted

35,965,281





34,851,214





36,034,438





34,473,247

























Dividends per share of





















common stock paid in period $ 0.0225



$ 0.02



$ 0.045



$ 0.035



























Balance Sheets







June 30, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,267,627



$ 2,115,652

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

5,839,904





9,783,996

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

675,268





-

Derivative contracts, net

1,371,377





-

Held for sale assets

-





6,420,051

Other

370,896





1,543,956

Total current assets

9,525,072





19,863,655













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

189,868,020





181,431,139

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

61,180,555





57,781,644

Other

1,347,124





1,122,436





252,395,699





240,335,219

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(110,426,239)





(107,085,212)

Net properties and equipment

141,969,460





133,250,007













Derivative contracts, net

-





141,345

Operating lease right-of-use assets

640,799





706,871

Other, net

596,874





695,399

Total assets $ 152,732,205



$ 154,657,277













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 270,780



$ 504,466

Derivative contracts, net

-





1,534,034

Income taxes payable

-





576,427

Current portion of operating lease liability

226,389





217,656

Held for sale liabilities

-





889,155

Accrued liabilities and other

1,342,795





3,121,522

Total current liabilities

1,839,964





6,843,260













Long-term debt

23,750,000





33,300,000

Deferred income taxes, net

5,132,906





2,453,906

Asset retirement obligations

1,041,177





1,027,777

Derivative contracts, net

83,857





-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

814,169





929,208













Total liabilities

32,662,073





44,554,151













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500 shares authorized and









35,938,900 issued at June 30, 2023; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 35,938,206 issued at Dec. 31, 2022

598,742





598,731

Capital in excess of par value

43,782,600





43,344,916

Deferred directors' compensation

1,368,956





1,541,070

Retained earnings

77,555,195





68,925,774





123,305,493





114,410,491

Less treasury stock, at cost; 225,723 shares at June 30,









2023, and 300,272 shares at Dec. 31, 2022

(3,235,361)





(4,307,365)

Total stockholders' equity

120,070,132





110,103,126

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 152,732,205



$ 154,657,277



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







Six Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 9,511,953



$ 4,568,555

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4,100,322





4,143,948

Impairment of producing properties

2,073





6,277

Provision for deferred income taxes

2,679,000





(159,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(425,141)





(370,131)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

488,173





450,881

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(4,428,212)





(3,028,394)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

109,383





79,728

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(3,985,826)





15,370,632

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

1,865,779





(1,215,245)

Restricted stock award expense

1,228,871





963,203

Other

70,526





18,515

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

3,944,092





(3,760,490)

Other current assets

405,055





247,518

Accounts payable

(228,305)





(155,410)

Income taxes receivable

(675,268)





(860,416)

Other non-current assets

95,283





(403,745)

Income taxes payable

(576,427)





(499,939)

Accrued liabilities

(332,066)





304,497

Total adjustments

4,337,312





11,132,429

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,849,265





15,700,984













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(275,419)





(158,847)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(11,914,003)





(18,228,580)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

9,223,405





3,265,897

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(2,966,017)





(15,121,530)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

6,000,000





10,300,000

Payments of loan principal

(15,550,000)





(2,000,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

-





4,702,619

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(560,162)





(9,443,174)

Purchases of treasury stock

(669)





-

Payments of dividends

(1,620,442)





(1,208,967)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(11,731,273)





2,350,478













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(848,025)





2,929,932

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,115,652





1,559,350

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,267,627



$ 4,489,282













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 1,155,637



$ 487,487

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 1,473,696



$ 2,528,356













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 12,952,046



$ 18,248,046

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties









and equipment additions

(762,624)





139,381

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 12,189,422



$ 18,387,427



Proved Reserves







Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



June 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

46,258,075





50,304,185

Barrels of Oil

979,110





1,275,853

Barrels of NGL

1,456,785





1,698,046

Mcfe (1)

60,873,448





68,147,579

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

6,484,678





11,933,021

Barrels of Oil

90,075





106,924

Barrels of NGL

119,268





64,637

Mcfe (1)

7,740,736





12,962,387

Total Proved Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

52,742,753





62,237,206

Barrels of Oil

1,069,185





1,382,777

Barrels of NGL

1,576,053





1,762,683

Mcfe (1)

68,614,184





81,109,966













10% Discounted Estimated Future









Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):









Proved Developed $ 135,258,962



$ 184,948,239

Proved Undeveloped

22,990,870





52,978,389

Total $ 158,249,832



$ 237,926,628

SEC Pricing









Gas/Mcf $ 4.63



$ 6.41

Oil/Barrel $ 82.41



$ 90.33

NGL/Barrel $ 31.24



$ 38.09













Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)













10% Discounted Estimated Future Proved Reserves

Net Cash Flows (before income taxes): June 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022

Proved Developed $ 102,982,498



$ 128,718,584

Proved Undeveloped

17,361,221





39,770,031

Total $ 120,343,719



$ 168,488,615















(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.

(2) Projected futures pricing as of June 30, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022 (the Company's fiscal year-end prior to adoption of December 31 as fiscal year-end), basis adjusted to Company wellhead price.



Derivative Contracts as of July 20, 2023





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price Natural gas costless collars











July - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $4.70 ceiling July - September 2023

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling October - December 2023

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling November 2023 - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling December 2023 - September 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling January 2024

135,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling February 2024

125,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling March 2024

130,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling April 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling May 2024

95,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling June 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling January - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $6.00 ceiling October 2024 - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling November 2024 - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











July - December 2023

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.37 July - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.57 July - October 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.58 July - October 2023

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$2.52 April - June 2024

10,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.21 April - October 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.17 July - October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 July - October 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 Oil costless collars











January 2024

1,850 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling February 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling March 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling April 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling May 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling June 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling January - March 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling April - June 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling July - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling Oil fixed price swaps











July - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.55 July - December 2023

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.05 July - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.80 July - December 2023

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.74 December 2023 - March 2024

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.75 April - October 2024

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$66.10 April - June 2024

1,300 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.59 November 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80 April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2023

Net Income (Loss) $ (41,291)



$ 8,589,010



$ 9,511,953



$ 4,568,555



$ 9,553,244

Plus:



























Income tax expense



























(benefit)

(166,000)





976,000





2,901,000





1,009,000





3,067,000

Interest expense

524,294





286,345





1,081,767





516,557





557,473

DD&A

2,210,332





2,022,832





4,100,322





4,143,948





1,889,990

Impairment expense

-





6,277





2,073





6,277





2,073

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

(865,935)





3,282,921





2,306,464





(8,489,719)





3,172,399

Gains (losses) on asset sales

10,230





693,750





4,428,213





2,985,965





4,417,983

Plus:



























Cash receipts from (payments on)



























off-market derivative contracts(1)

-





(1,284,024)





(373,745)





(3,777,505)





(373,745)

Restricted stock and deferred



























director's expense

703,667





574,333





1,338,254





1,042,931





634,587

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,086,707



$ 7,194,102



$ 11,826,947



$ 13,013,517



$ 7,740,240

































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 22,016,554



$ 7,486,604

Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

6,313,000





2,221,949

Interest expense

2,191,181





898,201

DD&A

7,452,846





7,297,339

Impairment expense

6,105,472





16,482

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

10,211,207





(815,184)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

8,921,031





1,112,581

Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)

(2,334,403)





2,334,403

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,944,517





1,691,912

Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,556,929



$ 21,649,493













Debt $ 23,750,000



$ 28,300,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

0.93





1.31















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2023

Net Income (Loss) $ (41,291)



$ 8,589,010



$ 9,511,953



$ 4,568,555



$ 9,553,244

Plus:



























Income tax expense (benefit)

(166,000)





976,000





2,901,000





1,009,000





3,067,000

Impairment expense

-





6,277





2,073





6,277





2,073

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

(865,935)





3,282,921





2,306,464





(8,489,719)





3,172,399

Gains (losses) on asset sales

10,230





693,750





4,428,213





2,985,965





4,417,983

Plus:



























Cash receipts from (payments on)



























off-market derivative contracts(1)

-





(1,284,024)





(373,745)





(3,777,505)





(373,745)

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) $ 648,414



$ 4,310,592



$ 5,306,604



$ 7,310,081



$ 4,658,190































Weighted average shares outstanding



























Basic

35,965,281





34,652,155





35,950,615





34,473,247





35,935,791

Diluted

35,965,281





34,851,214





36,034,438





34,473,247





35,935,791































Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)



























per basic and diluted share $ 0.02



$ 0.12



$ 0.15



$ 0.21



$ 0.13

































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

