PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net loss was ($0.2) million , or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.5 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 .

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $4.6 million , compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 .

was , compared to for the quarter ended . Royalty production volumes decreased 5% to 1,857 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 .

. Total production volumes decreased 6% to 2,117 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 .

. Converted 85 gross (0.32 net) wells to producing status, compared to 46 gross (0.098 net) during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 .

. Inventory of 230 gross (1.099 net) wells in progress and permits as of March 31, 2024 , compared to 263 gross (1.295 net) wells in progress and permits as of Dec. 31, 2023 .

, compared to 263 gross (1.295 net) wells in progress and permits as of . Total debt was $30.8 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.58x at March 31, 2024 .

Subsequent Events

PHX entered into the sixth amendment to its credit agreement on April 18, 2024 , pursuant to which, among other changes, the maturity date was extended to Sept. 1, 2028 , and the borrowing base under PHX's credit facility was reaffirmed at $50.0 million in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX Minerals continues to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow, servicing our dividend and lowering our debt by $2.0 million from last quarter, despite the significant commodity headwinds. With 0.32 net wells converted to production this quarter, the highest since the quarter ended March 31, 2023, it demonstrates the acreage quality through our asset acquisition strategy. The number of rigs operating on the Company's acreage and its surrounding area increased since our last update, even during the current challenging pricing environment with reduced drilling activities industry-wide, further validates our methodical strategy of acquiring acreage ahead of the drill-bits.

"In addition to the LNG export demand I have previously mentioned," continued Mr. Stephens, "artificial intelligence/data center related power demand is an emerging driver for the natural gas markets going forward. With our strong financial position and a proven business strategy, we expect to continue to unlock stockholder value as we navigate through the current commodity cycle."

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 6,176,274



$ 10,123,741

Working Interest Sales

$ 913,934



$ 1,733,506

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 7,090,208



$ 11,857,247















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ 627,492



$ 3,802,820

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 151,718



$ 313,150

Total Revenue

$ 7,869,418



$ 15,973,217















Lease Operating Expense











per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.28



$ 1.48

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing











per Mcfe

$ 0.40



$ 0.45

Production and Ad Valorem Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.19



$ 0.22

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.58



$ 1.20

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 1.25



$ 0.95

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.34



$ 0.22

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 1.11



$ 0.76

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.78



$ 3.08















Net Income (Loss)

$ (183,615)



$ 9,553,244

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 4,607,034



$ 7,740,240















Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 5,246,651



$ 8,933,477

CapEx (4)

$ 7,440



$ 190,826

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 1,406,248



$ 10,236,615















Borrowing Base

$ 50,000,000



$ 50,000,000

Debt

$ 30,750,000



$ 26,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



1.58





0.91







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023



Gas Mcf Sold

1,700,108





1,959,010



Average Sales Price per Mcf before the











effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.10



$ 3.53



Average Sales Price per Mcf after the











effects of settled derivative contracts $ 3.08



$ 3.83



% of sales subject to hedges

62 %



48 %

Oil Barrels Sold

37,260





54,107



Average Sales Price per Bbl before the











effects of settled derivative contracts $ 76.01



$ 76.01



Average Sales Price per Bbl after the











effects of settled derivative contracts $ 76.19



$ 69.90



% of sales subject to hedges

37 %



45 %

NGL Barrels Sold

32,184





33,104



Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 21.51



$ 25.18

















Mcfe Sold

2,116,776





2,482,276



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the











effects of settled derivative contracts $ 7,090,208



$ 11,857,247



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the











effects of settled derivative contracts $ 8,759,517



$ 12,113,923







(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2024



1,700,108





37,260





32,184





2,116,776

12/31/2023



1,775,577





39,768





38,422





2,244,717

9/30/2023



1,868,012





48,032





32,029





2,348,378

6/30/2023



1,854,485





41,009





33,929





2,304,113



Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2024



1,533,580





33,083





20,844





1,857,147

12/31/2023



1,590,301





35,547





23,769





1,946,196

9/30/2023



1,689,396





43,575





20,416





2,073,342

6/30/2023



1,673,346





35,599





20,516





2,010,036



Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2024



166,528





4,177





11,340





259,629

12/31/2023



185,276





4,221





14,653





298,521

9/30/2023



178,616





4,457





11,613





275,036

6/30/2023



181,139





5,410





13,413





294,077



Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net loss of ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of decreased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, decreased gains associated with our derivative contracts and decreased gains on asset sales, partially offset by decreased income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $4.8 million, or 40%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to decreases in natural gas and NGL prices of 41% and 15%, respectively, and decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 13%, 31% and 3%, respectively.

The decrease in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, resulted from fewer new wells being brought online in the Haynesville Shale due to low gas prices. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, resulted from the divestiture of working interest properties.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $0.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprised of a $1.7 million gain on settled derivatives and a ($1.0) million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in March 31, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company converted 85 gross (0.32 net) wells to producing status, including 29 gross (0.10 net) wells in the Haynesville and 27 gross (0.13 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 117 gross (0.46 net) wells in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 230 gross (1.099 net) wells in progress and permits across its mineral positions, compared to 263 gross (1.295 net) wells in progress and permits at Dec. 31, 2023. As of April 30, 2024, 15 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 62 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of March 31, 2024:







































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

56





3





2





-





70





5





136

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.248





0.006





0.001





-





0.568





0.026





0.849

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

41





5





-





7





37





4





94

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.095





0.006





-





0.003





0.126





0.020





0.250











































As of April 30, 2024:







































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

10





1





-





-





4





-





15

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

19





7





6





1





19





10





62







(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company leased 381 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $439 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 23%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company purchased 146 net royalty acres for approximately $1.4 million and had no significant divestitures.





Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville

Other

Total

During Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:



















Net Mineral Acres Purchased



111



-

-



111

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



146



-

-



146



Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT on May 9, 2024. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13746174.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Income



Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023



Revenues:





Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 7,090,208



$ 11,857,247



Lease bonuses and rental income

151,718





313,150



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

627,492





3,802,820







7,869,418





15,973,217



Costs and expenses:











Lease operating expenses

332,409





574,942



Transportation, gathering and marketing

843,504





1,128,756



Production and ad valorem taxes

392,327





552,258



Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,356,326





1,889,990



Provision for impairment

-





2,073



Interest expense

714,886





557,473



General and administrative

3,347,037





2,981,909



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

24,212





(4,334,428)



Total costs and expenses

8,010,701





3,352,973



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(141,283)





12,620,244

















Provision for income taxes

42,332





3,067,000

















Net income (loss) $ (183,615)



$ 9,553,244













































Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ (0.01)



$ 0.27

















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

36,303,392





35,935,791



Diluted

36,303,392





35,935,791

















Dividends per share of











common stock paid in period $ 0.0300



$ 0.0225



















Balance Sheets



March 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,625,749



$ 806,254

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

3,683,671





4,900,126

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

455,553





455,931

Derivative contracts, net

2,400,390





3,120,607

Other

668,705





878,659

Total current assets

8,834,068





10,161,577













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

212,852,807





209,082,847

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

56,150,263





58,820,445

Other

1,360,614





1,360,614





270,363,684





269,263,906

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(116,177,898)





(114,139,423)

Net properties and equipment

154,185,786





155,124,483













Derivative contracts, net

-





162,980

Operating lease right-of-use assets

537,685





572,610

Other, net

429,486





486,630

Total assets $ 163,987,025



$ 166,508,280













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 621,191



$ 562,607

Current portion of operating lease liability

236,465





233,390

Accrued liabilities and other

1,100,976





1,215,275

Total current liabilities

1,958,632





2,011,272













Long-term debt

30,750,000





32,750,000

Deferred income taxes, net

6,782,969





6,757,637

Asset retirement obligations

1,073,025





1,062,139

Derivative contracts, net

158,620





-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

635,506





695,818

Total liabilities

41,358,752





43,276,866













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500 shares authorized and









36,121,723 issued at Mar. 31, 2024; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 36,121,723 issued at Dec. 31, 2023

601,788





601,788

Capital in excess of par value

42,403,417





41,676,417

Deferred directors' compensation

1,425,523





1,487,590

Retained earnings

78,717,910





80,022,839





123,148,638





123,788,634

Less treasury stock, at cost; 122,785 shares at Mar. 31,









2024, and 131,477 shares at Dec. 31, 2023

(520,365)





(557,220)

Total stockholders' equity

122,628,273





123,231,414

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 163,987,025



$ 166,508,280



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023

Operating Activities









Net income (loss) $ (183,615)



$ 9,553,244

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,356,326





1,889,990

Impairment of producing properties

-





2,073

Provision for deferred income taxes

25,332





2,934,000

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(151,718)





(313,150)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

151,718





373,878

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(66,500)





(4,417,983)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

45,132





53,589

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(627,492)





(3,802,820)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

1,669,309





816,838

Restricted stock award expense

656,656





580,998

Other

35,731





35,904

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

1,216,455





2,328,673

Income taxes receivable

378





(776,077)

Other current assets

207,497





123,948

Accounts payable

67,986





(175,207)

Other non-current assets

56,338





40,576

Income taxes payable

-





(576,427)

Accrued liabilities

(212,882)





261,430

Total adjustments

5,430,266





(619,767)

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,246,651





8,933,477













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(7,440)





(190,826)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(1,406,248)





(10,236,615)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

66,500





9,210,005

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,347,188)





(1,217,436)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

1,000,000





6,000,000

Payments of loan principal

(3,000,000)





(13,300,000)

Payments on off-market derivative contracts

-





(560,162)

Payments of dividends

(1,079,968)





(810,071)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,079,968)





(8,670,233)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

819,495





(954,192)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

806,254





2,115,652

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,625,749



$ 1,161,460













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 733,799



$ 611,922

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 16,623



$ 1,485,505













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Dividends declared and unpaid $ 41,346



$ 50,034













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 1,406,743



$ 10,996,880

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties









and equipment additions

6,945





(569,439)

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 1,413,688



$ 10,427,441



Derivative Contracts as of March 31, 2024





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price Natural gas costless collars











April - September 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling April 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling May 2024

95,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling June 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling October 2024 - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling November 2024 - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling November - December 2024

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling January - March 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling April 2025 - September 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.75 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.85 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.72 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











April - June 2024

10,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.21 April - October 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.17 April - July 2024

127,500 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 July - October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 July - October 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 August - September 2024

120,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 October 2024

105,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 November - December 2024

70,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 December 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.39 January - March 2025

60,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 January - March 2025

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.51 April - October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.28 Oil costless collars











March 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling April 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling May 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling June 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling March 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling April - June 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling June - September 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.00 floor / $78.10 ceiling July - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling October - December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.00 floor / $77.00 ceiling Oil fixed price swaps











March 2024

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.75 April - October 2024

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$66.10 April - June 2024

1,300 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.59 July - October 2024

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 November - December 2024

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 November 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80 January - March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 January - June 2025

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.90 April - June 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00 July - September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 July - December 2025

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.90

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2023

Net Income $ (183,615)



$ 9,553,244



$ 2,513,444

Plus:















Income tax expense

42,332





3,067,000





1,245,460

Interest expense

714,886





557,473





723,685

DD&A

2,356,326





1,889,990





2,443,154

Impairment expense

-





2,073





-

Less:















Non-cash gains (losses)















on derivatives

(1,041,817)





3,172,399





2,936,659

Gains (losses) on asset sales

66,500





4,417,983





57,505

Plus:















Cash payments on off-market derivative















contracts

-





(373,745)





-

Restricted stock and deferred















director's expense

701,788





634,587





572,709

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,607,034



$ 7,740,240



$ 4,504,288





















Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023

Net Income $ 4,183,941



$ 30,646,855

Plus:









Income tax expense

1,710,792





7,455,000

Interest expense

2,519,806





1,953,232

DD&A

9,032,521





7,265,346

Impairment expense

36,460





6,111,749

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

88,315





14,360,063

Gains (losses) on asset sales

377,276





9,604,551

Plus:









Cash payments on off-market derivative









contracts

-





(3,618,427)

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,501,129





2,815,183

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,519,058



$ 28,664,324













Debt $ 30,750,000



$ 26,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.58





0.91















PHX Minerals Inc. Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

