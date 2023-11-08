PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2023; Increases Fixed Quarterly Dividend 33% and Expands Borrowing Base

News provided by

PHX MINERALS INC.

08 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2023

  • Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($0.04) million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and net income of $9.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted pretax net income(1) was $3.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $5.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $6.3 million, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Royalty production volumes increased 3% to 2,073 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and increased 13% compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Total production volumes increased 2% to 2,348 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and decreased 9% compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Converted 71 gross (0.155 net) wells to producing status, compared to 81 gross (0.30 net) during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Inventory of 185 gross (0.81 net) wells in progress and 93 gross (0.28 net) permits as of Sept. 30, 2023, compared to 186 gross (0.51 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.40 net) permits as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total debt was $30.8 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.31x at Sept. 30, 2023.

Subsequent Events

  • PHX announced a 33% increase in its fixed quarterly dividend to $0.03 per share, payable on Dec. 7, 2023, to stockholders of record on Nov. 23, 2023.
  • PHX entered into the fifth amendment to its credit agreement on Nov. 6, 2023 pursuant to which, among other changes, the borrowing base under PHX's credit facility is increased from $45.0 million to $50.0 million in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination.

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with this quarter's financial results as they highlight the company's progress. There continues to be robust drilling activity on our minerals reflecting the high-quality nature of our assets. Royalty volume growth remains on trend to increase approximately 20% year over year. Royalty volumes now represent over 90% of cash flow as the nonop working interest portion of our business has steadily become less material to our financial performance. We continue to see active deal flow, having completed roughly $13 million of mineral acquisitions during the quarter and in excess of $40 million over the trailing 12-month period."

"The Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.0225 to $0.03, a 33% increase, which reflects their belief in the continued sustainability of our business model. Additionally, our bank group increased our borrowing base from $45.0 million to $50.0 million, which also reflects on the high quality of our asset base and our ability to execute on our strategy."

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Royalty Interest Sales

$

7,873,297

$

15,411,544

$

24,214,701

$

36,763,953

Working Interest Sales

$

1,025,794

$

6,416,490

$

3,772,801

$

19,409,514

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$

8,899,091

$

21,828,034

$

27,987,502

$

56,173,467













Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$

(337,647)

$

(4,298,614)

$

3,648,179

$

(19,669,246)

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$

620,101

$

17,350

$

1,045,242

$

388,587

Total Revenue

$

9,181,545

$

17,546,770

$

32,680,923

$

36,892,808













Lease Operating Expense











per Working Interest Mcfe

$

1.50

$

1.28

$

1.33

$

1.12

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing











per Mcfe

$

0.30

$

0.68

$

0.38

$

0.63

Production Tax per Mcfe

$

0.17

$

0.36

$

0.20

$

0.34

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$

1.18

$

1.46

$

1.25

$

1.26

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$

0.95

$

1.06

$

0.99

$

0.98

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$

0.24

$

0.18

$

0.23

$

0.13

DD&A per Mcfe

$

0.86

$

0.60

$

0.86

$

0.76

Total Expense per Mcfe

$

2.93

$

3.65

$

3.10

$

3.49













Net Income (Loss)

$

1,895,403

$

9,158,468

$

11,407,356

$

13,727,023

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

6,321,029

$

8,395,965

$

18,147,976

$

21,409,483













Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$

6,960,419

$

13,192,676

$

20,809,684

$

28,893,660

CapEx (4)

$

45,977

$

201,114

$

321,396

$

359,961

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$

13,469,756

$

13,652,829

$

25,383,759

$

31,881,409













Borrowing Base






$

45,000,000

$

50,000,000

Debt






$

30,750,000

$

28,300,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)







1.31


1.10


(1)

Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(2)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(3)

GAAP cash flow from operations.

(4)

Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Gas Mcf Sold

1,868,012


2,047,614


5,681,508


5,853,443

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the










effects of settled derivative contracts

$

2.40

$

7.61

$

2.63

$

6.33

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the










effects of settled derivative contracts

$

2.72

$

5.08

$

3.03

$

4.25

% of sales subject to hedges

46

%

58

%

46

%

60

%

Oil Barrels Sold

48,032


49,902


143,148


150,461

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the










effects of settled derivative contracts

$

78.48

$

94.07

$

76.23

$

96.73

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the










effects of settled derivative contracts

$

78.44

$

57.80

$

73.88

$

60.62

% of sales subject to hedges

35

%

62

%

44

%

69

%

NGL Barrels Sold

32,029


40,761


99,063


120,864

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

20.35

$

37.89

$

21.48

$

37.57












Mcfe Sold

2,348,378


2,591,588


7,134,770


7,481,390

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the










effects of settled derivative contracts

$

8,899,091

$

21,828,034

$

27,987,502

$

56,173,467

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the










effects of settled derivative contracts

$

9,502,036

$

14,832,521

$

29,896,064

$

38,519,536












(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2023 and 2022 quarters.

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold

Oil Bbls Sold

NGL Bbls Sold

Mcfe Sold

9/30/2023

1,868,012


48,032


32,029


2,348,378

6/30/2023

1,854,485


41,009


33,929


2,304,113

3/31/2023

1,959,010


54,107


33,104


2,482,276

12/31/2022

1,669,320


52,406


38,611


2,215,419

Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold

Oil Bbls Sold

NGL Bbls Sold

Mcfe Sold

9/30/2023

1,689,396


43,575


20,416


2,073,342

6/30/2023

1,673,346


35,599


20,516


2,010,036

3/31/2023

1,700,974


45,395


20,063


2,093,722

12/31/2022

1,303,825


33,691


20,353


1,628,089

Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 81% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold

Oil Bbls Sold

NGL Bbls Sold

Mcfe Sold

9/30/2023

178,616


4,457


11,613


275,036

6/30/2023

181,139


5,410


13,413


294,077

3/31/2023

258,036


8,712


13,041


388,554

12/31/2022

365,495


18,715


18,258


587,330

Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2023 Results

The Company recorded net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales and a decrease in gains on asset sales, partially offset by a decrease in losses associated with our derivative contracts and a decrease in income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $12.9 million, or 59%, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 68%, 17% and 46%, respectively, and decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 9%, 4% and 21%, respectively.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from the divestiture of working interest properties.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($0.3) million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, comprised of a $0.6 million gain on settled derivatives and a ($0.9) million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($4.3) million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 Results

The Company recorded net income of $11.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales and a decrease in gains on asset sales, partially offset by an increase in gains associated with our derivative contracts and decreases in lease operating expenses and transportation, gathering and marketing expenses.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $28.2 million, or 50%, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 58%, 21% and 43%, respectively, and decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 3%, 5% and 18%, respectively.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from the divestiture of working interest properties.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, comprised of a $2.3 million gain on settled derivatives and a $1.4 million non-cash gain on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($19.7) million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. The gain on settled derivative contracts for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 excludes $0.4 million of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The total cash received to settle hedge contracts during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 was $1.9 million. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in September 30, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company converted 71 gross (0.155 net) wells to producing status, including 22 gross (0.08 net) wells in the Haynesville and 32 gross (0.07 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) wells in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.

At Sept. 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 185 gross (0.81 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 93 gross (0.28 net) active permitted wells, compared to 186 gross (0.51 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.40 net) active permitted wells at June 30, 2023. As of October 9, 2023, 14 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 56 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.





Bakken/



















Three

Arkoma










SCOOP

STACK

Forks

Stack

Haynesville

Other

Total

As of Sept. 30, 2023:



















Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

52


13


8


4


97


11


185

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.159


0.034


0.043


0.003


0.538


0.031


0.808

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

43


7


5


5


28


5


93

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.128


0.031


0.006


0.002


0.095


0.021


0.283





















As of Oct. 9, 2023:



















Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

6


-


1


-


5


2


14

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

11


13


5


-


19


8


56

(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company leased 357 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $2,075 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 24%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company purchased 974 net royalty acres for approximately $13.4 million and had no significant divestitures.

Acquisitions


SCOOP

Haynesville

Other

Total

During Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023:











Net Mineral Acres Purchased

102


459


-


561

Net Royalty Acres Purchased

159


815

-


974

















Outlook

PHX is providing an updated operational outlook for 2023 as follows:

Calendar Year 2022
Actual

Calendar Year 2023
YTD Actual

Calendar Year 2023
Outlook

Mineral & Royalty Production (Mmcfe)

6,613

6,177

8,000 - 8,400

Working Interest Production (Mmcfe)

3,084

958

1,200 - 1,400(1)

Total Production (Mmcfe)

9,697

7,135

9,200 - 9,800

Percentage Natural Gas

78 %

80 %

79% - 81%







Transportation, Gathering & Marketing (per Mcfe)

$0.63

$0.38

$0.37 - $0.42

Production Tax (as % of pre-hedge sales volumes)

4.50 %

5.10 %

5.00% - 5.50%

LOE Expenses (on an absolute basis in 000's)

$3,807

$1,274

$1,500 - $1,700

Cash G&A (per Mcfe)

$1.01

$0.99

$0.99 - $1.02

(1) Pro-forma divestitures of Eagle Ford and Arkoma working interest assets, excludes potential future sales of additional working interest assets.

Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST tomorrow, Nov. 9, 2023. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13742254.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations


Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:




Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

8,899,091

$

21,828,034

$

27,987,502

$

56,173,467

Lease bonuses and rental income

620,101


17,350


1,045,242


388,587

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(337,647)


(4,298,614)


3,648,179


(19,669,246)


9,181,545


17,546,770


32,680,923


36,892,808

Costs and expenses:










Lease operating expenses

413,643


961,148


1,273,560


2,791,409

Transportation, gathering and marketing

693,915


1,758,132


2,729,044


4,676,786

Production taxes

387,624


929,330


1,430,950


2,551,920

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,022,709


1,550,410


6,123,031


5,694,358

Provision for impairment

36,460


2,703


38,533


8,980

Interest expense

556,941


471,716


1,638,708


988,273

General and administrative

2,760,342


3,783,159


8,919,354


9,405,037

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(174,492)


(3,499,296)


(4,369,613)


(6,390,978)

Total costs and expenses

6,697,142


5,957,302


17,783,567


19,725,785

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,484,403


11,589,468


14,897,356


17,167,023












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

589,000


2,431,000


3,490,000


3,440,000












Net income (loss)

$

1,895,403

$

9,158,468

$

11,407,356

$

13,727,023




































Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.05

$

0.26

$

0.32

$

0.39












Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.05

$

0.25

$

0.31

$

0.39












Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic

35,983,116


35,573,813


35,961,570


34,833,427

Diluted

36,656,272


35,916,878


36,670,494


35,204,241












Dividends per share of










common stock paid in period

$

0.0225

$

0.02

$

0.0675

$

0.055












Balance Sheets


Sept. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,235,193

$

2,115,652

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

5,414,075


9,783,996

allowance for uncollectable accounts)




Refundable income taxes

712,475


-

Derivative contracts, net

577,381


-

Held for sale assets

-


6,420,051

Other

438,524


1,543,956

Total current assets

8,377,648


19,863,655






Properties and equipment at cost, based on




   successful efforts accounting:




Producing natural gas and oil properties

202,915,457


181,431,139

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

61,096,631


57,781,644

Other

1,353,686


1,122,436


265,365,774


240,335,219

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(112,095,510)


(107,085,212)

Net properties and equipment

153,270,264


133,250,007






Derivative contracts, net

-


141,345

Operating lease right-of-use assets

606,978


706,871

Other, net

540,402


695,399

Total assets

$

162,795,292

$

154,657,277






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

387,460

$

504,466

Derivative contracts, net

-


1,534,034

Income taxes payable

-


576,427

Current portion of operating lease liability

230,347


217,656

Held for sale liabilities

-


889,155

Accrued liabilities and other

2,024,369


3,121,522

Total current liabilities

2,642,176


6,843,260






Long-term debt

30,750,000


33,300,000

Deferred income taxes, net

5,709,906


2,453,906

Asset retirement obligations

1,051,224


1,027,777

Derivative contracts, net

230,453


-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

755,541


929,208

Total liabilities

41,139,300


44,554,151






Stockholders' equity:




Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500 shares authorized and




35,938,900 issued at Sept. 30, 2023; 54,000,500 shares authorized




and 35,938,206 issued at Dec. 31, 2022

598,742


598,731

Capital in excess of par value

44,249,366


43,344,916

Deferred directors' compensation

1,425,155


1,541,070

Retained earnings

78,618,090


68,925,774


124,891,353


114,410,491

Less treasury stock, at cost; 225,723 shares at Sept. 30,




2023, and 300,272 shares at Dec. 31, 2022

(3,235,361)


(4,307,365)

Total stockholders' equity

121,655,992


110,103,126

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

162,795,292

$

154,657,277

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows


Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2023

2022

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

$

11,407,356

$

13,727,023

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided




  by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

6,123,031


5,694,358

Impairment of producing properties

38,533


8,980

Provision for deferred income taxes

3,256,000


876,000

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(1,045,242)


(387,419)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

1,108,909


593,168

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(4,671,253)


(6,587,005)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

165,582


124,281

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(3,648,179)


19,669,246

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

2,468,724


(2,796,250)

Restricted stock award expense

1,695,637


1,955,829

Other

105,604


50,215

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:




Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

4,369,921


(5,132,207)

Other current assets

408,533


576,348

Accounts payable

(107,796)


85,344

Income taxes receivable

(712,475)


-

Other non-current assets

150,515


(391,217)

Income taxes payable

(576,427)


(4,081)

Accrued liabilities

272,711


831,047

Total adjustments

9,402,328


15,166,637

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,809,684


28,893,660






Investing Activities




Capital expenditures

(321,396)


(359,961)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(25,383,759)


(31,881,409)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

9,556,666


8,631,352

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(16,148,489)


(23,610,018)






Financing Activities




Borrowings under credit facility

16,000,000


17,300,000

Payments of loan principal

(18,550,000)


(9,000,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

-


5,039,045

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(560,162)


(14,857,682)

Purchases of treasury stock

(669)


(1,855)

Payments of dividends

(2,430,823)


(1,925,691)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(5,541,654)


(3,446,183)






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(880,459)


1,837,459

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,115,652


1,559,350

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,235,193

$

3,396,809






Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:










Interest paid (net of capitalized interest)

$

1,652,872

$

888,720

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received)

$

1,522,904

$

2,568,081






Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:










Dividends declared and unpaid

$

94,587

$

-






Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

26,392,844

$

31,607,517

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties




and equipment additions

(687,689)


633,853

Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

25,705,155

$

32,241,370

Derivative Contracts as of October 31, 2023



Production volume



Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price

Natural gas costless collars





October - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $4.70 ceiling

October - December 2023

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling

November 2023 - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling

December 2023 - September 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling

January 2024

135,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling

February 2024

125,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling

March 2024

130,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling

April 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling

May 2024

95,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling

June 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling

January - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $6.00 ceiling

October 2024 - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling

November 2024 - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling

November - December 2024

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling

January - March 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling

Natural gas fixed price swaps





October - December 2023

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.37

October - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.57

December 2023 - February 2024

135,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.65

October 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.58

October 2023

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$2.52

March 2024

127,500 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.65

April - June 2024

10,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.21

April - October 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.17

April - July 2024

127,500 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24

July - October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47

July - October 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47

August - September 2024

120,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24

October 2024

105,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24

November - December 2024

70,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16

January - March 2025

60,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16

Oil costless collars





January 2024

1,850 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

February 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

March 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

April 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

May 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

June 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

January - March 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling

April - June 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling

July - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling

Oil fixed price swaps





October - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.55

October - December 2023

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.05

October - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.80

October - December 2023

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.74

December 2023 - March 2024

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.75

April - October 2024

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$66.10

April - June 2024

1,300 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.59

November 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80

April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net Income (Loss)

$

1,895,403

$

9,158,468

$

11,407,356

$

13,727,023

$

(41,291)

Plus:













Income tax expense













(benefit)

589,000


2,431,000


3,490,000


3,440,000


(166,000)

Interest expense

556,941


471,716


1,638,708


988,273


524,294

DD&A

2,022,709


1,550,410


6,123,031


5,694,358


2,210,332

Impairment expense

36,460


2,703


38,533


8,980


-

Less:













Non-cash gains (losses)













on derivatives

(940,592)


1,639,703


1,365,872


(6,850,017)


(865,935)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

243,041


3,558,611


4,671,254


6,544,575


10,230

Plus:













Cash receipts from (payments on)













off-market derivative contracts(1)

-


(1,057,197)


(373,745)


(4,834,703)


-

Restricted stock and deferred













director's expense

522,965


1,037,179


1,861,219


2,080,110


703,667

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,321,029

$

8,395,965

$

18,147,976

$

21,409,483

$

4,086,707















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:

TTM Ended

TTM Ended

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss)

$

14,753,489

$

20,409,272

Plus:




Income tax expense (benefit)

4,471,000


4,202,000

Interest expense

2,276,406


1,164,992

DD&A

7,925,145


7,278,118

Impairment expense

6,139,229


14,565

Less:




Non-cash gains (losses)




on derivatives

7,630,914


(2,299,518)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

5,605,461


4,423,648

Plus:




Cash receipts from (payments on)




off-market derivative contracts(1)

(1,277,206)


(7,522,794)

Restricted stock and deferred




director's expense

2,430,303


2,403,525

Adjusted EBITDA

$

23,481,991

$

25,825,548






Debt

$

30,750,000

$

28,300,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.31


1.10






(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net Income (Loss)

$

1,895,403

$

9,158,468

$

11,407,356

$

13,727,023

$

(41,291)

Plus:













Income tax expense (benefit)

589,000


2,431,000


3,490,000


3,440,000


(166,000)

Impairment expense

36,460


2,703


38,533


8,980


-

Less:













Non-cash gains (losses)













on derivatives

(940,592)


1,639,703


1,365,872


(6,850,017)


(865,935)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

243,041


3,558,611


4,671,254


6,544,575


10,230

Plus:













Cash receipts from (payments on)













off-market derivative contracts(1)

-


(1,057,197)


(373,745)


(4,834,703)


-

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)

$

3,218,414

$

5,336,660

$

8,525,018

$

12,646,742

$

648,414















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic

35,983,116


35,573,813


35,961,570


34,833,427


35,965,281

Diluted

36,656,272


35,916,878


36,670,494


35,204,241


35,965,281















Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)













per basic share

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

0.24

$

0.36

$

0.02

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)













per diluted share

$

0.09

$

0.15

$

0.23

$

0.36

$

0.02















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

Also from this source

PHX Minerals Inc. to Announce Quarterly Financial Results on Nov. 8 and Host Earnings Call on Nov. 9

PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, following the close of market on ...

PHX Minerals Announces Accretive Acquisitions in Haynesville and SCOOP

Acquisition Highlights Expected to be immediately accretive on a cash flow per share basis Builds upon our existing mineral and royalty positions in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.