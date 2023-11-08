PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2023; Increases Fixed Quarterly Dividend 33% and Expands Borrowing Base

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2023

Net income was $1.9 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($0.04) million , or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , and net income of $9.2 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 .

Subsequent Events

PHX announced a 33% increase in its fixed quarterly dividend to $0.03 per share, payable on Dec. 7, 2023 , to stockholders of record on Nov. 23, 2023 .

per share, payable on , to stockholders of record on . PHX entered into the fifth amendment to its credit agreement on Nov. 6, 2023 pursuant to which, among other changes, the borrowing base under PHX's credit facility is increased from $45.0 million to $50.0 million in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with this quarter's financial results as they highlight the company's progress. There continues to be robust drilling activity on our minerals reflecting the high-quality nature of our assets. Royalty volume growth remains on trend to increase approximately 20% year over year. Royalty volumes now represent over 90% of cash flow as the nonop working interest portion of our business has steadily become less material to our financial performance. We continue to see active deal flow, having completed roughly $13 million of mineral acquisitions during the quarter and in excess of $40 million over the trailing 12-month period."

"The Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.0225 to $0.03, a 33% increase, which reflects their belief in the continued sustainability of our business model. Additionally, our bank group increased our borrowing base from $45.0 million to $50.0 million, which also reflects on the high quality of our asset base and our ability to execute on our strategy."

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 7,873,297



$ 15,411,544



$ 24,214,701



$ 36,763,953

Working Interest Sales

$ 1,025,794



$ 6,416,490



$ 3,772,801



$ 19,409,514

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 8,899,091



$ 21,828,034



$ 27,987,502



$ 56,173,467



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ (337,647)



$ (4,298,614)



$ 3,648,179



$ (19,669,246)

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 620,101



$ 17,350



$ 1,045,242



$ 388,587

Total Revenue

$ 9,181,545



$ 17,546,770



$ 32,680,923



$ 36,892,808



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.50



$ 1.28



$ 1.33



$ 1.12

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing























per Mcfe

$ 0.30



$ 0.68



$ 0.38



$ 0.63

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.17



$ 0.36



$ 0.20



$ 0.34

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.18



$ 1.46



$ 1.25



$ 1.26

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 0.95



$ 1.06



$ 0.99



$ 0.98

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.24



$ 0.18



$ 0.23



$ 0.13

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.86



$ 0.60



$ 0.86



$ 0.76

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 2.93



$ 3.65



$ 3.10



$ 3.49



























Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,895,403



$ 9,158,468



$ 11,407,356



$ 13,727,023

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 6,321,029



$ 8,395,965



$ 18,147,976



$ 21,409,483



























Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 6,960,419



$ 13,192,676



$ 20,809,684



$ 28,893,660

CapEx (4)

$ 45,977



$ 201,114



$ 321,396



$ 359,961

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 13,469,756



$ 13,652,829



$ 25,383,759



$ 31,881,409



























Borrowing Base













$ 45,000,000



$ 50,000,000

Debt













$ 30,750,000



$ 28,300,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















1.31





1.10







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022

Gas Mcf Sold

1,868,012





2,047,614





5,681,508





5,853,443

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.40



$ 7.61



$ 2.63



$ 6.33

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.72



$ 5.08



$ 3.03



$ 4.25

% of sales subject to hedges

46 %



58 %



46 %



60 % Oil Barrels Sold

48,032





49,902





143,148





150,461

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 78.48



$ 94.07



$ 76.23



$ 96.73

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 78.44



$ 57.80



$ 73.88



$ 60.62

% of sales subject to hedges

35 %



62 %



44 %



69 % NGL Barrels Sold

32,029





40,761





99,063





120,864

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 20.35



$ 37.89



$ 21.48



$ 37.57

























Mcfe Sold

2,348,378





2,591,588





7,134,770





7,481,390

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 8,899,091



$ 21,828,034



$ 27,987,502



$ 56,173,467

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 9,502,036



$ 14,832,521



$ 29,896,064



$ 38,519,536

























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2023 and 2022 quarters.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2023



1,868,012





48,032





32,029





2,348,378

6/30/2023



1,854,485





41,009





33,929





2,304,113

3/31/2023



1,959,010





54,107





33,104





2,482,276

12/31/2022



1,669,320





52,406





38,611





2,215,419



Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2023



1,689,396





43,575





20,416





2,073,342

6/30/2023



1,673,346





35,599





20,516





2,010,036

3/31/2023



1,700,974





45,395





20,063





2,093,722

12/31/2022



1,303,825





33,691





20,353





1,628,089



Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 81% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2023



178,616





4,457





11,613





275,036

6/30/2023



181,139





5,410





13,413





294,077

3/31/2023



258,036





8,712





13,041





388,554

12/31/2022



365,495





18,715





18,258





587,330



Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2023 Results

The Company recorded net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales and a decrease in gains on asset sales, partially offset by a decrease in losses associated with our derivative contracts and a decrease in income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $12.9 million, or 59%, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 68%, 17% and 46%, respectively, and decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 9%, 4% and 21%, respectively.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from the divestiture of working interest properties.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($0.3) million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, comprised of a $0.6 million gain on settled derivatives and a ($0.9) million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($4.3) million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 Results

The Company recorded net income of $11.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales and a decrease in gains on asset sales, partially offset by an increase in gains associated with our derivative contracts and decreases in lease operating expenses and transportation, gathering and marketing expenses.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $28.2 million, or 50%, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 58%, 21% and 43%, respectively, and decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 3%, 5% and 18%, respectively.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, resulted from the divestiture of working interest properties.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, comprised of a $2.3 million gain on settled derivatives and a $1.4 million non-cash gain on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($19.7) million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. The gain on settled derivative contracts for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 excludes $0.4 million of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The total cash received to settle hedge contracts during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 was $1.9 million. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in September 30, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company converted 71 gross (0.155 net) wells to producing status, including 22 gross (0.08 net) wells in the Haynesville and 32 gross (0.07 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) wells in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.

At Sept. 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 185 gross (0.81 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 93 gross (0.28 net) active permitted wells, compared to 186 gross (0.51 net) wells in progress and 86 gross (0.40 net) active permitted wells at June 30, 2023. As of October 9, 2023, 14 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 56 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of Sept. 30, 2023:







































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

52





13





8





4





97





11





185

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.159





0.034





0.043





0.003





0.538





0.031





0.808

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

43





7





5





5





28





5





93

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.128





0.031





0.006





0.002





0.095





0.021





0.283











































As of Oct. 9, 2023:







































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

6





-





1





-





5





2





14

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

11





13





5





-





19





8





56





(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity



During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company leased 357 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $2,075 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 24%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company purchased 974 net royalty acres for approximately $13.4 million and had no significant divestitures.





Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023:























Net Mineral Acres Purchased



102





459





-





561

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



159





815



-





974





































Outlook

PHX is providing an updated operational outlook for 2023 as follows:





Calendar Year 2022

Actual

Calendar Year 2023

YTD Actual

Calendar Year 2023

Outlook Mineral & Royalty Production (Mmcfe)

6,613

6,177

8,000 - 8,400 Working Interest Production (Mmcfe)

3,084

958

1,200 - 1,400(1) Total Production (Mmcfe)

9,697

7,135

9,200 - 9,800 Percentage Natural Gas

78 %

80 %

79% - 81%













Transportation, Gathering & Marketing (per Mcfe)

$0.63

$0.38

$0.37 - $0.42 Production Tax (as % of pre-hedge sales volumes)

4.50 %

5.10 %

5.00% - 5.50% LOE Expenses (on an absolute basis in 000's)

$3,807

$1,274

$1,500 - $1,700 Cash G&A (per Mcfe)

$1.01

$0.99

$0.99 - $1.02



(1) Pro-forma divestitures of Eagle Ford and Arkoma working interest assets, excludes potential future sales of additional working interest assets.

Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST tomorrow, Nov. 9, 2023. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13742254.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Sept. 30,



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 8,899,091



$ 21,828,034



$ 27,987,502



$ 56,173,467

Lease bonuses and rental income

620,101





17,350





1,045,242





388,587

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(337,647)





(4,298,614)





3,648,179





(19,669,246)





9,181,545





17,546,770





32,680,923





36,892,808

Costs and expenses:





















Lease operating expenses

413,643





961,148





1,273,560





2,791,409

Transportation, gathering and marketing

693,915





1,758,132





2,729,044





4,676,786

Production taxes

387,624





929,330





1,430,950





2,551,920

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,022,709





1,550,410





6,123,031





5,694,358

Provision for impairment

36,460





2,703





38,533





8,980

Interest expense

556,941





471,716





1,638,708





988,273

General and administrative

2,760,342





3,783,159





8,919,354





9,405,037

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(174,492)





(3,499,296)





(4,369,613)





(6,390,978)

Total costs and expenses

6,697,142





5,957,302





17,783,567





19,725,785

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,484,403





11,589,468





14,897,356





17,167,023

























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

589,000





2,431,000





3,490,000





3,440,000

























Net income (loss) $ 1,895,403



$ 9,158,468



$ 11,407,356



$ 13,727,023









































































Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.05



$ 0.26



$ 0.32



$ 0.39

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.05



$ 0.25



$ 0.31



$ 0.39

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

35,983,116





35,573,813





35,961,570





34,833,427

Diluted

36,656,272





35,916,878





36,670,494





35,204,241

























Dividends per share of





















common stock paid in period $ 0.0225



$ 0.02



$ 0.0675



$ 0.055



























Balance Sheets



Sept. 30, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,235,193



$ 2,115,652

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

5,414,075





9,783,996

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

712,475





-

Derivative contracts, net

577,381





-

Held for sale assets

-





6,420,051

Other

438,524





1,543,956

Total current assets

8,377,648





19,863,655













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

202,915,457





181,431,139

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

61,096,631





57,781,644

Other

1,353,686





1,122,436





265,365,774





240,335,219

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(112,095,510)





(107,085,212)

Net properties and equipment

153,270,264





133,250,007













Derivative contracts, net

-





141,345

Operating lease right-of-use assets

606,978





706,871

Other, net

540,402





695,399

Total assets $ 162,795,292



$ 154,657,277













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 387,460



$ 504,466

Derivative contracts, net

-





1,534,034

Income taxes payable

-





576,427

Current portion of operating lease liability

230,347





217,656

Held for sale liabilities

-





889,155

Accrued liabilities and other

2,024,369





3,121,522

Total current liabilities

2,642,176





6,843,260













Long-term debt

30,750,000





33,300,000

Deferred income taxes, net

5,709,906





2,453,906

Asset retirement obligations

1,051,224





1,027,777

Derivative contracts, net

230,453





-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

755,541





929,208

Total liabilities

41,139,300





44,554,151













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500 shares authorized and









35,938,900 issued at Sept. 30, 2023; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 35,938,206 issued at Dec. 31, 2022

598,742





598,731

Capital in excess of par value

44,249,366





43,344,916

Deferred directors' compensation

1,425,155





1,541,070

Retained earnings

78,618,090





68,925,774





124,891,353





114,410,491

Less treasury stock, at cost; 225,723 shares at Sept. 30,









2023, and 300,272 shares at Dec. 31, 2022

(3,235,361)





(4,307,365)

Total stockholders' equity

121,655,992





110,103,126

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 162,795,292



$ 154,657,277



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,



2023



2022

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 11,407,356



$ 13,727,023

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

6,123,031





5,694,358

Impairment of producing properties

38,533





8,980

Provision for deferred income taxes

3,256,000





876,000

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(1,045,242)





(387,419)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

1,108,909





593,168

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(4,671,253)





(6,587,005)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

165,582





124,281

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(3,648,179)





19,669,246

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

2,468,724





(2,796,250)

Restricted stock award expense

1,695,637





1,955,829

Other

105,604





50,215

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

4,369,921





(5,132,207)

Other current assets

408,533





576,348

Accounts payable

(107,796)





85,344

Income taxes receivable

(712,475)





-

Other non-current assets

150,515





(391,217)

Income taxes payable

(576,427)





(4,081)

Accrued liabilities

272,711





831,047

Total adjustments

9,402,328





15,166,637

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,809,684





28,893,660













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(321,396)





(359,961)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(25,383,759)





(31,881,409)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

9,556,666





8,631,352

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(16,148,489)





(23,610,018)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

16,000,000





17,300,000

Payments of loan principal

(18,550,000)





(9,000,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

-





5,039,045

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(560,162)





(14,857,682)

Purchases of treasury stock

(669)





(1,855)

Payments of dividends

(2,430,823)





(1,925,691)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(5,541,654)





(3,446,183)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(880,459)





1,837,459

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,115,652





1,559,350

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,235,193



$ 3,396,809













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 1,652,872



$ 888,720

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 1,522,904



$ 2,568,081













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Dividends declared and unpaid $ 94,587



$ -













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 26,392,844



$ 31,607,517

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties









and equipment additions

(687,689)





633,853

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 25,705,155



$ 32,241,370



Derivative Contracts as of October 31, 2023





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price Natural gas costless collars











October - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $4.70 ceiling October - December 2023

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling November 2023 - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling December 2023 - September 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling January 2024

135,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling February 2024

125,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling March 2024

130,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling April 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling May 2024

95,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling June 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling January - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $6.00 ceiling October 2024 - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling November 2024 - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling November - December 2024

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling January - March 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











October - December 2023

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.37 October - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.57 December 2023 - February 2024

135,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.65 October 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.58 October 2023

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$2.52 March 2024

127,500 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.65 April - June 2024

10,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.21 April - October 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.17 April - July 2024

127,500 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 July - October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 July - October 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 August - September 2024

120,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 October 2024

105,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 November - December 2024

70,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 January - March 2025

60,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 Oil costless collars











January 2024

1,850 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling February 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling March 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling April 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling May 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling June 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling January - March 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling April - June 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling July - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling Oil fixed price swaps











October - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.55 October - December 2023

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.05 October - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.80 October - December 2023

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.74 December 2023 - March 2024

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.75 April - October 2024

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$66.10 April - June 2024

1,300 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.59 November 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80 April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022



June 30, 2023

Net Income (Loss) $ 1,895,403



$ 9,158,468



$ 11,407,356



$ 13,727,023



$ (41,291)

Plus:



























Income tax expense



























(benefit)

589,000





2,431,000





3,490,000





3,440,000





(166,000)

Interest expense

556,941





471,716





1,638,708





988,273





524,294

DD&A

2,022,709





1,550,410





6,123,031





5,694,358





2,210,332

Impairment expense

36,460





2,703





38,533





8,980





-

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

(940,592)





1,639,703





1,365,872





(6,850,017)





(865,935)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

243,041





3,558,611





4,671,254





6,544,575





10,230

Plus:



























Cash receipts from (payments on)



























off-market derivative contracts(1)

-





(1,057,197)





(373,745)





(4,834,703)





-

Restricted stock and deferred



























director's expense

522,965





1,037,179





1,861,219





2,080,110





703,667

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,321,029



$ 8,395,965



$ 18,147,976



$ 21,409,483



$ 4,086,707

































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 14,753,489



$ 20,409,272

Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

4,471,000





4,202,000

Interest expense

2,276,406





1,164,992

DD&A

7,925,145





7,278,118

Impairment expense

6,139,229





14,565

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

7,630,914





(2,299,518)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

5,605,461





4,423,648

Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)

(1,277,206)





(7,522,794)

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,430,303





2,403,525

Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,481,991



$ 25,825,548













Debt $ 30,750,000



$ 28,300,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.31





1.10















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2022



June 30, 2023

Net Income (Loss) $ 1,895,403



$ 9,158,468



$ 11,407,356



$ 13,727,023



$ (41,291)

Plus:



























Income tax expense (benefit)

589,000





2,431,000





3,490,000





3,440,000





(166,000)

Impairment expense

36,460





2,703





38,533





8,980





-

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

(940,592)





1,639,703





1,365,872





(6,850,017)





(865,935)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

243,041





3,558,611





4,671,254





6,544,575





10,230

Plus:



























Cash receipts from (payments on)



























off-market derivative contracts(1)

-





(1,057,197)





(373,745)





(4,834,703)





-

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) $ 3,218,414



$ 5,336,660



$ 8,525,018



$ 12,646,742



$ 648,414































Weighted average shares outstanding



























Basic

35,983,116





35,573,813





35,961,570





34,833,427





35,965,281

Diluted

36,656,272





35,916,878





36,670,494





35,204,241





35,965,281































Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)



























per basic share $ 0.09



$ 0.15



$ 0.24



$ 0.36



$ 0.02

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)



























per diluted share $ 0.09



$ 0.15



$ 0.23



$ 0.36



$ 0.02

































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.