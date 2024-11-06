PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2024

Net income was $1.1 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , and net income of $1.9 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 .

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, for the quarter ended , and net income of , or per diluted share, for the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $4.9 million , compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $6.3 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 .

was , compared to for the quarter ended and for the quarter ended . Royalty production volumes decreased 23% to 2,098 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and increased 1% compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 .

and increased 1% compared to the quarter ended . Total production volumes decreased 20% to 2,379 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , and increased 1% compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 .

, and increased 1% compared to the quarter ended . Converted 46 gross (0.18 net) wells to producing status, compared to a conversion of 55 gross (0.40 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 71 gross (0.16 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 .

and 71 gross (0.16 net) during the quarter ended . Inventory of 278 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits as of Sept. 30, 2024 , compared to 241 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits as of June 30, 2024 and 278 gross (1.09 net) wells in progress and permits as of Sept. 30, 2023 .

, compared to 241 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits as of and 278 gross (1.09 net) wells in progress and permits as of . Total debt was $27.8 million , down $5.0 million since Dec. 31, 2023 , and the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.36x at Sept. 30, 2024 .

Subsequent Events

PHX announced a $0.04 per share quarterly dividend, payable on Dec. 5, 2024 , to stockholders of record on Nov. 21, 2024 .

per share quarterly dividend, payable on , to stockholders of record on . PHX's borrowing base under its existing credit facility was reaffirmed at $50.0 million in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX generated our second-highest quarter for royalty volumes in our history, validating the quality of our asset base even amidst continued volatility in commodity pricing. We remain positive on natural gas prices as we move into a seasonal stronger period and are seeing sequential increased rig activities on and around our mineral acreage, further bolstering our longer-term outlook.

"During the quarter, we saw a growing pipeline of attractive M&A opportunities," continued Mr. Stephens. "We purchased 325 net royalty acres for $3.0 million and replaced 100% of the wells in progress that converted to production. We also reduced our debt by $1.0 million sequentially with cashflow generated from our production. With a strong balance sheet, and a proven track record of acquiring attractive mineral assets that produce cash flow even during challenging pricing, we are well-positioned for continued success.

"Our risk-mitigated business is built for resilient and sustainable profitability even during challenging pricing environments, and our strategic advantages are evident through commodity price cycles," concluded Mr. Stephens.

Financial Highlights









Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 6,982,112



$ 7,873,297



$ 21,977,351



$ 24,214,701

Working Interest Sales

$ 906,404



$ 1,025,794



$ 2,827,379



$ 3,772,801

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 7,888,516



$ 8,899,091



$ 24,804,730



$ 27,987,502



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ 1,089,242



$ (337,647)



$ 1,297,737



$ 3,648,179

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 159,271



$ 620,101



$ 445,215



$ 1,045,242

Total Revenue

$ 9,137,029



$ 9,181,545



$ 26,547,682



$ 32,680,923



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.05



$ 1.32



$ 1.15



$ 1.34

Transportation, Gathering and























Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.47



$ 0.30



$ 0.47



$ 0.38

Production and Ad Valorem Tax























per Mcfe

$ 0.18



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.20

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.13



$ 1.18



$ 1.17



$ 1.25

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 0.91



$ 0.95



$ 0.92



$ 0.99

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.26



$ 0.24



$ 0.27



$ 0.23

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 1.00



$ 0.86



$ 0.94



$ 0.86

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.16



$ 2.92



$ 3.16



$ 3.10



























Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,100,310



$ 1,895,403



$ 2,212,466



$ 11,407,356

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 4,905,335



$ 6,321,029



$ 15,938,535



$ 18,147,976



























Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 5,784,497



$ 6,960,419



$ 15,207,852



$ 20,809,684

CapEx (4)

$ 28,902



$ 45,977



$ 64,628



$ 321,396

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 2,994,669



$ 13,469,756



$ 5,272,847



$ 25,383,759



























Borrowing Base













$ 50,000,000



$ 45,000,000

Debt













$ 27,750,000



$ 30,750,000

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















1.36





1.31







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023

Gas Mcf Sold

1,898,442





1,868,012





6,063,397





5,681,508

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.00



$ 2.40



$ 2.05



$ 2.63

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.54



$ 2.72



$ 2.70



$ 3.03

% of sales subject to hedges

48 %



46 %



48 %



46 % Oil Barrels Sold

45,698





48,032





134,786





143,148

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 74.83



$ 78.48



$ 76.14



$ 76.23

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 72.95



$ 78.44



$ 74.78



$ 73.88

% of sales subject to hedges

31 %



35 %



31 %



44 % NGL Barrels Sold

34,332





32,029





98,511





99,063

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 19.60



$ 20.35



$ 21.57



$ 21.48

























Mcfe Sold

2,378,622





2,348,378





7,463,177





7,134,770

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 7,888,516



$ 8,899,091



$ 24,804,730



$ 27,987,502

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 8,820,672



$ 9,502,036



$ 28,590,801



$ 29,896,064

























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2024 and 2023 periods.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2024



1,898,442





45,698





34,332





2,378,622

6/30/2024



2,464,846





51,828





31,994





2,967,779

3/31/2024



1,700,108





37,260





32,184





2,116,776

12/31/2023



1,775,577





39,768





38,422





2,244,717



The percentage of total production volumes attributable to natural gas was 80% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2024



1,724,635





41,170





21,011





2,097,722

6/30/2024



2,304,176





47,024





20,461





2,709,090

3/31/2024



1,533,580





33,083





20,844





1,857,147

12/31/2023



1,590,301





35,547





23,769





1,946,196



The percentage of royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas was 82% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2024



173,807





4,528





13,321





280,900

6/30/2024



160,670





4,804





11,533





258,689

3/31/2024



166,528





4,177





11,340





259,629

12/31/2023



185,276





4,221





14,653





298,521



Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as compared to net income of $1.90 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, a decrease in lease bonuses, an increase in transportation, gathering and marketing expenses and an increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, partially offset by an increase in gains associated with our derivative contracts.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $1.0 million, or 11%, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, due to decreases in natural gas, oil, and NGL prices of 17%, 5%, and 4%, respectively, and a decrease in oil volumes of 5%, partially offset by increases in natural gas and NGL volumes of 2% and 7%, respectively.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells being brought online in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $1.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, comprised of a $0.9 million gain on settled derivatives and a $0.2 million non-cash gain on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($0.3) million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as compared to a net income of $11.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, a decrease in gains associated with our hedge contracts, a decrease in gains on asset sales, an increase in transportation, gathering and marketing expenses and an increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, partially offset by a decrease in income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $3.2 million, or 11%, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, due to a decrease in natural gas prices of 22% and decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 6% and 1%, respectively, partially offset by an increase in gas volumes of 7%.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as compared to the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, resulted from natural production decline and working interest divestitures.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $1.3 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, comprised of a $3.8 million gain on settled derivatives and a $2.5 million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $3.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, the Company converted 46 gross (0.18 net) wells to producing status, including 12 gross (0.11 net) wells in the Haynesville and 18 gross (0.04 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 71 gross (0.16 net) wells converted in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

At Sept. 30, 2024, the Company had a total of 278 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits across its mineral positions, compared to 241 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits at June 30, 2024. As of Sept. 30, 2024, 18 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 70 rigs were operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of Sept. 30, 2024:







































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

84





13





4





3





69





3





176

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.351





0.021





0.001





0.015





0.240





0.030





0.658

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

43





4





3





9





32





11





102

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.093





0.008





0.003





0.030





0.100





0.041





0.275











































As of Sept. 30, 2024:







































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

9





2





1





-





4





2





18

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

12





12





13





-





20





13





70





(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, the Company leased 183 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $688 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 25%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, the Company purchased 325 net royalty acres for approximately $3.0 million and had no significant divestitures.





Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other

Total

During Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024:





















Net Mineral Acres Purchased



20





181



-



201

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



40





285



-



325



Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 7, 2024. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13748980.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS









Statements of Income





Three Months Ended Sept. 30,



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenues:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 7,888,516



$ 8,899,091



$ 24,804,730



$ 27,987,502



Lease bonuses and rental income

159,271





620,101





445,215





1,045,242



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

1,089,242





(337,647)





1,297,737





3,648,179







9,137,029





9,181,545





26,547,682





32,680,923



Costs and expenses:























Lease operating expenses

294,720





363,426





921,483





1,279,831



Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,111,980





693,915





3,495,880





2,729,044



Production and ad valorem taxes

428,577





437,841





1,418,899





1,424,679



Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,376,025





2,022,709





7,000,635





6,123,031



Provision for impairment

-





36,460





-





38,533



Interest expense

622,480





556,941





1,989,348





1,638,708



General and administrative

2,683,434





2,760,342





8,765,099





8,919,354



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

62,248





(174,492)





(110,866)





(4,369,613)



Total costs and expenses

7,579,464





6,697,142





23,480,478





17,783,567



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

1,557,565





2,484,403





3,067,204





14,897,356





























Provision for income taxes

457,255





589,000





854,738





3,490,000





























Net income (loss) $ 1,100,310



$ 1,895,403



$ 2,212,466



$ 11,407,356

















































































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.06



$ 0.32





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.06



$ 0.31





























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic

36,316,742





35,983,116





36,306,593





35,961,570



Diluted

36,983,669





36,656,272





36,731,643





36,670,494





























Dividends per share of























common stock paid in period $ 0.0400



$ 0.0225



$ 0.1000



$ 0.0675































Balance Sheets







Sept. 30, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,601,681



$ 806,254

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

4,080,560





4,900,126

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

343,814





455,931

Derivative contracts, net

761,527





3,120,607

Other

417,929





878,659

Total current assets

8,205,511





10,161,577













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

219,958,671





209,082,847

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

52,503,370





58,820,445

Other

1,361,064





1,360,614





273,823,105





269,263,906

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(120,301,196)





(114,139,423)

Net properties and equipment

153,521,909





155,124,483













Derivative contracts, net

33,726





162,980

Operating lease right-of-use assets

466,135





572,610

Other, net

596,830





486,630

Total assets $ 162,824,111



$ 166,508,280













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 512,936



$ 562,607

Current portion of operating lease liability

243,184





233,390

Accrued liabilities and other

1,815,758





1,215,275

Total current liabilities

2,571,878





2,011,272













Long-term debt

27,750,000





32,750,000

Deferred income taxes, net

7,289,591





6,757,637

Asset retirement obligations

1,087,416





1,062,139

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

512,357





695,818

Total liabilities

39,211,242





43,276,866













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized and









36,121,723 issued at Sept. 30, 2024; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 36,121,723 issued at Dec. 31, 2023

601,788





601,788

Capital in excess of par value

43,526,595





41,676,417

Deferred directors' compensation

1,276,295





1,487,590

Retained earnings

78,492,889





80,022,839





123,897,567





123,788,634

Less treasury stock, at cost; 67,203 shares at Sept. 30,









2024, and 131,477 shares at Dec. 31, 2023

(284,698)





(557,220)

Total stockholders' equity

123,612,869





123,231,414

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 162,824,111



$ 166,508,280



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023

Operating Activities









Net income (loss) $ 2,212,466



$ 11,407,356

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

7,000,635





6,123,031

Impairment of producing properties

-





38,533

Provision for deferred income taxes

531,954





3,256,000

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(445,215)





(1,045,242)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

451,616





1,108,909

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(518,816)





(4,671,253)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

137,617





165,582

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(1,297,737)





(3,648,179)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

3,786,071





2,468,724

Restricted stock award expense

1,773,789





1,695,637

Other

76,375





105,604

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

819,566





4,369,921

Income taxes receivable

112,117





(712,475)

Other current assets

430,119





408,533

Accounts payable

(68,183)





(107,796)

Other non-current assets

(81,037)





150,515

Income taxes payable

-





(576,427)

Accrued liabilities

286,515





272,711

Total adjustments

12,995,386





9,402,328

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,207,852





20,809,684













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(64,628)





(321,396)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(5,272,847)





(25,383,759)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

527,167





9,556,666

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,810,308)





(16,148,489)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

1,000,000





16,000,000

Payments of loan principal

(6,000,000)





(18,550,000)

Payments on off-market derivative contracts

-





(560,162)

Purchases of treasury stock

-





(669)

Payments of dividends

(3,602,117)





(2,430,823)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(8,602,117)





(5,541,654)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,795,427





(880,459)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

806,254





2,115,652

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,601,681



$ 1,235,193













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 2,041,252



$ 1,652,872

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 210,668



$ 1,522,904













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Dividends declared and unpaid $ 140,300



$ 94,587













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 5,386,597



$ 26,392,844

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties









and equipment additions

(49,122)





(687,689)

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 5,337,475



$ 25,705,155



Derivative Contracts as of Sept. 30, 2024





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price Natural gas costless collars











October 2024 - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling November 2024 - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling November - December 2024

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling December 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.37 ceiling January - March 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.37 ceiling January - March 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling January 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling February 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling March 2025

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling April 2025 - September 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.75 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.85 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.72 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

15,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











October 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.17 October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 October 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 October 2024

105,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.24 November 2024

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$2.80 November - December 2024

70,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 December 2024

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.39 January - March 2025

60,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 January - March 2025

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.51 April - May 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 April - August 2025

125,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.01 April - October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.28 June 2025

10,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 July 2025

45,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 August 2025

40,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 September 2025

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 September - October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.01 October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 April - June 2026

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.10 Oil costless collars











September 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.00 floor / $78.10 ceiling September - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling October - December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.00 floor / $77.00 ceiling Oil fixed price swaps











September - October 2024

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$66.10 September - October 2024

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 September 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$76.46 October 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$76.12 October 2024 - August 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 November 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$75.49 November - December 2024

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 November 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80 December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.94 January 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.48 January - March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 January - June 2025

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.90 February 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.10 March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$73.71 April 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$73.30 April - June 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00 May 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.92 June 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.58 July 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.24 July - August 2025

1,250 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.81 July - September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 July - December 2025

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.90 August 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.88 September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.60 September 2025

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 October 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.12 October 2025

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 November 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.99 November 2025 - March 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 December 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.66 January 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.53 February 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.28 March 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.42 April - June 2026

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023



June 30, 2024

Net Income $ 1,100,310



$ 1,895,403



$ 2,212,466



$ 11,407,356



$ 1,295,771

Plus:



























Income tax expense

457,255





589,000





854,738





3,490,000





355,151

Interest expense

622,480





556,941





1,989,348





1,638,708





651,982

DD&A

2,376,025





2,022,709





7,000,635





6,123,031





2,268,284

Impairment expense

-





36,460





-





38,533





-

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

157,086





(940,592)





(2,488,334)





1,365,872





(1,603,604)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

6,708





243,041





518,391





4,671,254





445,184

Plus:



























Cash payments on off-market derivative



























contracts

-





-





-





(373,745)





-

Restricted stock and deferred



























director's expense

513,059





522,965





1,911,405





1,861,219





696,559

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,905,335



$ 6,321,029



$ 15,938,535



$ 18,147,976



$ 6,426,167

































Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Sept. 30, 2024



Sept. 30, 2023

Net Income $ 4,725,910



$ 14,753,489

Plus:









Income tax expense

2,100,198





4,471,000

Interest expense

2,713,033





2,276,406

DD&A

9,443,789





7,925,145

Impairment expense

-





6,139,229

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

448,324





7,630,914

Gains (losses) on asset sales

575,897





5,605,461

Plus:









Cash payments on off-market derivative









contracts

-





(1,277,206)

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,484,115





2,430,303

Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,442,824



$ 23,481,991













Debt $ 27,750,000



$ 30,750,000

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.36





1.31















PHX Minerals Inc. Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

