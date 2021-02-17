Phy-Cy.X Security Group Attains CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization Status

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phy-Cy.X (pronounced physics) recently launched their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) consulting and managed services to assist the USG push to secure the supply chain. This framework is designed to further NIST 800-171 and fill in gaps that still exist. In receiving CMMC-AB RPO status, Phy-Cy.X becomes only the second organization in Kansas to provide registered CMMC services.

NIST 800-171 allows compliance self-attestation for government contractors and their supply chain who handle controlled unclassified information (CUI). CMMC changes that, requiring third-party audits for organizations who provide products and/or services to USG agencies such as the DOD and soon, GSA. Full implementation of CMMC within the DOD will be rolled out over the next five years.

In the interim, DFARS clause 252.204-7019 now requires organizations subject to NIST 800-171 and subsequent CMMC, to conduct a BASIC Assessment of their system security plan and upload their score to the Supplier Risk Performance System (SRPS) to remain eligible for contract awards. As an RPO, Phy-Cy.X has emerged as an industry leader in providing registered and recognized services to support CMMC integration and lifecycle management.

"Information security achieved through both physical and cyber domains is a business best practice not just a compliance mechanism," says Phy-Cy.X CEO, Clint Stevens, a CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner. "Every day, we hear of new cyber breaches that target government entities, large corporations, medium and small companies alike. In order to defend against these threats, companies must build robust, defense in depth programs to secure not only their intellectual property but their employee and client information as well."

"CMMC is a champion effort that is being undertaken to secure our most valuable assets from highly skilled and resourced global threat actors," says Zach Lewis, Chief Business Development Officer and CFO. "At Phy-Cy.X, a CMMC-AB RPO, we look forward to sharing that risk with our clients while producing a climate where security is an invaluable asset, not an expense."

About Phy-Cy.X Security Group, LLC

Phy-Cy.X is an information security firm based in Wichita, KS, focused on mitigating threats and securing the small business community. The team is made up of highly skilled veterans whom are nationally recognized and certified security experts in both physical and cyber domains. Their offerings include compliance, consulting, program management, vCISO and other assessment services. You can contact the team at Phy-Cy.X by emailing [email protected] or visiting https://phycyx.com.

