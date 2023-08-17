Phy Health Announces Availability of its Computer Vision and ML-Driven MSK Assessment Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phy Health today announced the availability of its musculoskeletal (MSK) assessment platform developed for healthcare, sports, wellness, and enterprise organizations to help them unlock a new level of MSK care.

Phy's patented computer vision, machine learning, and AI technology precisely measures an individual's musculoskeletal system and kinetic chain to provide an objective assessment of MSK health in minutes, helping inform pain and injury risk, deliver prehab and rehab plans, and improve movement and physical performance. It is currently being used by retail wellness businesses, concierge medicine clinics, labor unions, and professional sports teams.

The Phy system captures over one million data points to create a 3D volumetric reconstruction of the body. Phy's proprietary algorithms then process this data to provide individuals with a comprehensive, personalized overview of their musculoskeletal health. This includes a PhyScore, Phy's proprietary scoring system that identifies risk levels in different body zones and an analysis of body alignment, including both the strengths and potential areas of vulnerability in one's musculoskeletal structure. The Phy system generates a cohort dashboard at the organization level to help identify trends and develop targeted strategies to improve overall health and well-being.

For organizations seeking additional decision and treatment support, Phy provides AI-driven Movement Plans, with exercises tailored specifically to individual needs, as well as further plan customization and support from a Phy Coach.

Research shows that approximately 127.4 million people in the United States — more than a third of the U.S. population — are affected by disabling musculoskeletal conditions, making it the third most prevalent disease or injury in the U.S. In terms of costs, musculoskeletal disorders accounted for the highest amount of healthcare spending in 2016, at an estimated $380.9 billion spent on these conditions.1

Phy's platform offers a promising new way to approach MSK care, by reducing individual and organizational healthcare costs and empowering practitioners to assess more effectively, consistently, and provide better care paths.

"Phy's program goes beyond reactive measures by providing comprehensive screenings and preventive strategies, effectively reducing the occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders," said Dr. Mohanned Kusti, the Corporate Medical Director for eight unionized companies. "[It] is a powerful solution that delivers tangible results."

"MSK issues are increasingly prevalent, and individuals and organizations are struggling to effectively address the pain, injury, and costs associated with that," said Anthony DiMarco, CEO at Phy. "At Phy, we've created an objective, accurate, precise, and affordable way to decode musculoskeletal health and ultimately help organizations provide better MSK care."

About Phy Health

Phy Health is transforming musculoskeletal (MSK) care with advanced technology using Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Phy's comprehensive baseline assessment of the human body analyzes millions of data points to unlock key insights into MSK imbalances. Beyond treating symptoms, Phy Health's mission is to empower prevention, minimize injury, and supercharge performance. We're not just enhancing healthcare - we are revolutionizing it.

Phy Health is based in New York and was founded in 2020.

For more information, please visit www.phy.health .

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Erin Cooney

248-872-9514

[email protected]

1 https://consultqd.clevelandclinic.org/musculoskeletal-disease-causes-most-disability-healthcare-spending-in-u-s-but-gets-less-than-2-of-nih-research-funds/#:~:text=The%20Cleveland%20Clinic%2Dled%20research,affected%20by%20disabling%20musculoskeletal%20conditions

SOURCE Phy Health