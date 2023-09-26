Phy Health Joins Forces with RightMove Powered by HSS to Provide More Comprehensive and Accurate Musculoskeletal Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phy Health, a technology company that provides objective, data-driven measurements of musculoskeletal health, and RightMove, a leading provider of MSK triage and care support solutions co-founded by HSS, have announced a collaboration to enable better market access to advanced MSK issue/risk screenings solutions. Founded in 1863, HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, ranked No. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek for the past three consecutive years, and nationwide by U.S. News & World Report for the 14th consecutive year (2023-24).

The collaboration will bring together Phy's patented Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence technology with RightMove's proprietary MSK-issue triage and care support solution to provide a more comprehensive and accurate assessment of MSK issues. This data will be used to guide clinical decision-making, drive consistency of care, and objectively measure the efficacy of interventions. Patients will benefit in a number of ways, receiving more robust assessments of their MSK issues, personalized care plans, and the ability to track their progress over time.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with RightMove to improve MSK care," said Anthony DiMarco, CEO at Phy. "Phy's technology platform has the potential to revolutionize the way MSK care is delivered, and we are excited to work with RightMove to make this a reality."

"RightMove Powered by HSS connects the world's largest concentration of knowledge and expertise in musculoskeletal health to the enormous need for better quality diagnosis and treatment at population scale," said Robin Tam, Chief Growth Officer at RightMove. "Our collaboration with Phy is important because high quality body measurement is essential to better diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions."

The collaboration will go live, starting with a limited set of clients, in the back half of 2023.

About Phy

Phy Health is transforming musculoskeletal (MSK) care with advanced technology using Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Phy analyzes millions of data points of the human body to measure musculoskeletal health with greater accuracy and precision to help identify underlying vulnerabilities and address the problem at the source. Beyond treating symptoms, Phy's mission is to empower prevention, minimize injury, and supercharge performance. Phy Health is based in New York and was founded in 2020.

About RightMove Powered by HSS

RightMove is the only nationwide virtual triage and physical therapy platform. It was co-founded by Flare Capital and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health since 1863. RightMove enables employers, health plans, and providers/health systems to improve the quality, efficiency and reliability of care at population scale. It has developed a proprietary MSK-issue triage solution, originally developed at HSS, utilizing advanced PT care providers leveraging evidence-based care delivery protocols, which guides a targeted intervention either of direct virtual PT care, a personalized self-care program, or care support enabling access to third-party providers.

