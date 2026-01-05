Phycin Selected for ReGen Valley Tech Hub Commercialization Award to Advance Biofabrication and Stem Cell Research

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phycin has been selected to receive an award through the ReGen Valley Tech Hub Call for Commercialization Resources, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to advance next-generation biofabrication and stem cell research technologies.

Through this award, Phycin is partnering with the ReGen Valley Tech Hub and working closely alongside the Advanced Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) to strategically leverage commercialization resources and accelerate innovation in the regenerative medicine space.

At the core of this collaboration is Phycin's proprietary engineering of ultra-stable variants of basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF) and epidermal growth factor (EGF). These novel growth factors are designed to deliver superior thermal stability, resistance to protease degradation, and robust cellular activity. Together, these advantages significantly improve experimental efficiency and reproducibility while eliminating the need for cold chain logistics.

"These ultra-stable growth factor variants have the potential to create broad and lasting impact across applications ranging from wound healing and stem cell research to cosmetics," said Jun Wang, CEO of Phycin, Inc.

Through this partnership, Phycin is validating these products for their ability to maintain pluripotency in human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)—a critical requirement for advancing regenerative medicine research and translational applications.

Phycin is headquartered inside Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. in Frederick, Maryland. "At FITCI, we are proud to support companies like Phycin that are pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and translating cutting-edge science into real-world impact," said Kathie Callahan Brady, CEO of FITCI.

The ReGen Valley Tech Hub initiative aims to strengthen regional leadership in regenerative medicine by supporting technologies that bridge innovation, commercialization, and real-world impact. Phycin's selection underscores the growing importance of scalable, reliable biological tools in accelerating scientific discovery and clinical translation.

About Phycin, Inc:

Phycin has developed proprietary technology to produce recombinant growth factors in green algae. Compared to other production platforms, the algae derived growth factors are of higher biopotency, less costly to produce, and completely free of human pathogenic viruses and bacterial endotoxin. These traits make Phycin growth factors uniquely positioned to meet the demands of the aesthetics, stem cell, and regenerative medicine industries. Phycin is currently transitioning from technology development to product commercialization.

www.phycin.com

About Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc:

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is a non-profit business incubator and accelerator dedicated to facilitating the growth of emerging businesses. FITCI provides flexible office, lab, coworking spaces, mentorship, and a wide array of support services and programming to help startups and small businesses grow from concept to profitability, strengthening the economic vitality of Frederick County.

www.fitci.org

SOURCE Phycin