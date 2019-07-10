Phygital: Redefining Customer Experience Across Physical and Digital Channels

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

There is lot of buzz around phygital (physical plus digital) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected ecosystem. With the evolution of new-age technology, which is built on the foundation of connectivity, efficiency, and increased automation. The retail and packaging industry is gradually moving toward the phygital world. Phygital combines the strategies of both the online and offline environments with best aspects from both the space to provide more engaging and satisfying customer experience.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5794594/?utm_source=PRN



Traceability infrastructure and authentication technology both serve to protect product integrity. Technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and scanning devices are well-established methods for capturing transaction and process data. Producers and food manufacturers are shifting toward more interoperable and integrated systems to reap the benefits of data in order to provide better customer experience.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

Phygital – An overview

Smart Packaging

Innovation Landscape

Smart Packaging Use cases

Companies to Action



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5794594/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

