Phygital: Redefining Customer Experience Across Physical and Digital Channels
Jul 10, 2019, 11:06 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2019
There is lot of buzz around phygital (physical plus digital) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected ecosystem. With the evolution of new-age technology, which is built on the foundation of connectivity, efficiency, and increased automation. The retail and packaging industry is gradually moving toward the phygital world. Phygital combines the strategies of both the online and offline environments with best aspects from both the space to provide more engaging and satisfying customer experience.
Traceability infrastructure and authentication technology both serve to protect product integrity. Technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and scanning devices are well-established methods for capturing transaction and process data. Producers and food manufacturers are shifting toward more interoperable and integrated systems to reap the benefits of data in order to provide better customer experience.
In brief, this research service covers the following points:
Phygital – An overview
Smart Packaging
Innovation Landscape
Smart Packaging Use cases
Companies to Action
