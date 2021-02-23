Phyla Announces Results Of Acne Clinical Trial Demonstrating The Power of Live Probiotic Phage

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyla announced the release of results from a clinical study for its Phortify Probiotic Serum containing the brand's flagship probiotic live phage. Phyla is a brand of Phi Therapeutics, Inc., a venture-backed microbiome startup based in San Francisco co-founded by Yug Varma and Maria Cho, whose mission is to change the way society treats chronic bacterial diseases like acne. Results indicate a causal link (p < 0.05) between reduced C. acnes bacteria and improvement in acne occurrence and overall skin health.

While all acne ingredients are antibacterial in nature, they kill indiscriminately - destroying both the bad and the good bacteria. Phyla's breakthrough phage innovation recalibrates the microbiome by killing only the acne-causing bacteria, while protecting and nurturing the beneficial skin flora.

"Probiotic skincare has captured the imagination of consumers in the last few years, but there is a noticeable lack of innovation in this space," said Yug Varma, CEO and Co-Founder of Phyla. "Today we are excited to share our study's promising results where Phyla's proprietary phage probiotic reduces C. acnes bacteria on the skin and helps to control breakouts, while also increasing microbiome diversity to promote long-term skin health. Phyla's mission is to show that you don't need harsh products to get clear skin, and we couldn't be happier to share these results that we are producing for people with breakouts and skin issues."

The randomized controlled trial tested for three end goals: if phage reduced C. acnes on the skin; if the C. acnes reduction resulted in blemish control; and if this balancing of the microbiome made skin healthier. 90 subjects between the ages of 12 and 35 participated, which lasted for 8 weeks and compared the acne prevalence of skin treated with Phyla's Phortify Probiotic Serum containing phage to a placebo group of skin not treated with phage. In contrast to harsh acne products that cause redness, dryness, and irritation, Phyla's products were completely safe, with no adverse events reported attributable to the product. After 8 weeks, subjects treated with phage show significantly improved IGA scores compared to the placebo arm (p = 0.041). Correlation between the C. acnes reduction and clear skin demonstrate a causal link between C. acnes and acne.

Moreover, in the clinical volunteer follow-up questionnaire, 87 percent of participants would recommend Phyla to others, 80 percent of participants were satisfied with their results, 70 percent saw overall improvement in facial skin, and 0 percent of the participants showed any skin irritation responses.

Phyla products are certified vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. Phyla products are non-toxic, non-comedogenic and dermatologist tested – making them suitable for all skin types including dry, combination, and sensitive. For more information about Phyla, please visit phylabiotics.com and follow @phylabiotics on Instagram.

About Phi Therapeutics, Inc.

Phi Therapeutics is a venture-backed biotech startup focused on the microbiome, based in San Francisco and led by scientists from UCSF and Johns Hopkins University. Phi's mission is to change the way we treat chronic bacterial diseases. The revolutionary microbiome editing platform developed with Phi's technology is creating safer and more effective products for chronic skin diseases, like acne and eczema.

