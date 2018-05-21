PECOS, N.M., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyllis A. Gunderson is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Fine Art in recognition of her role as Owner of Humming Wolf Studio.

An established, fine art, gallery and studio, The Humming Wolf Studio sells various artistry goods including homemade greeting cards and high resolution prints on canvas paintings. Selling original oil paintings and reproductions, the studio prides themselves on, "Bringing the beauty and power of nature, the resilient spirit of our world, and creating a new vision of what we see on canvas is my personal journey." Established from Gunderson's deep desire to connect with people and the spirit of nature, the studio was established in an effort to create, "a new vision of the known and bringing to life rich, vibrant colors using oil and canvas."

Owner and Artist at Humming Wolf Studio, Gunderson is the operator of an art gallery and studio located in New Mexico. Gunderson's work includes paintings of nature scenes, landscapes, wild animals, spiritual artwork, window views and still life paintings. Throughout her career, Gunderson has also specialized in information technology and human resources. "As a young child, I would daydream and draw, color, and paint everything around me," Gunderson said. "It was my mother who recognized and encouraged me with art lessons in oil painting basics and technique from local artists."

Gunderson remarks that her artistry has been a place of refuge and solace. She notes that, "Along the way I found people were inspired by my work and wanted my works in their lives."

Throughout the course of her education and training, Gunderson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Administration from the University of California at Los Angeles. She then went on to complete her Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Southern California.

To further her professional development, Gunderson is a member of the National Association of Professional Women, which named her as a member of its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. In addition, Gunderson is an affiliate of several organizations including Oil Painters of America, National Association of Pen Women, and National Association of Independent Artists.

When not working, Gunderson enjoys cycling, animal rescue and traveling in her RV.

She dedicates this recognition to her mother, Frances Virginia Lawrence.

For more information, visit http://pagunderson.com/index.html.

