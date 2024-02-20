Phylos® Names Whitney Conroy as Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

Phylos

20 Feb, 2024, 08:53 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylos, a cannabis genetics company advancing the science of cannabis and making large-scale cannabis production profitable and environmentally sustainable, has named Whitney Conroy as Chief Commercial Officer. Conroy will be responsible for all revenue-generating activities of the company and will report to Phylos' Chief Executive Officer Ralph Risch.


Whitney Conroy, Chief Commercial Officer
"After more than a decade of research and development, Phylos is entering a new era focused on commercializing groundbreaking cannabis genetics that will change the industry landscape. Whitney has a proven track record of strategically positioning companies and products for long-term success, identifying emerging trends and opportunities, and fostering strong teams," according to Risch. "We are thrilled to have her join the Phylos family."

Conroy has over fifteen years of experience leading strategic growth projects, building new lines of business, and developing partnerships. Prior to Phylos, Conroy was Vice President of Strategy at Curaleaf where she created business plans for operations in 21 states, spearheaded corporate and social equity partnerships, and led new market expansion and sales initiatives.

"Since its inception, Phylos has sought to expand the world's knowledge and acceptance of the cannabis plant," said Conroy. "I am excited and proud to join this exceptional organization as we develop the highest quality genetics that power science-driven, innovative products."

About Phylos
Phylos is a cannabis genetics company that empowers growers to produce the highest quality cannabis at scale in the most cost-effective way. Phylos supports commercial-scale cultivation with the industry's first Production-Ready Seed™: premium, phenotypically stable, fully-feminized F1 hybrid seed lines that deliver exceptional flower quality, potency, vigor, and yield. Phylos also leverages its proprietary, patent-pending technology to provide partners with unparalleled rare cannabinoid genetics. It creates natural, safe, and effective ingredients under its Natural Natural brand utilizing its cultivation, extraction, and formulation expertise. Natural Natural's THCV varieties power a high-quality supply chain of naturally derived THCV.

SOURCE Phylos

