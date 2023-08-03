Phylum Launches Partner Program, Introduces Threat Feed of Malicious Open-Source Packages

News provided by

Phylum

03 Aug, 2023, 08:03 ET

Vendors can now incorporate Phylum's findings into products, and users can access and correlate high-fidelity data in preferred tools

EVERGREEN, Colo., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylum, the software supply chain security company, today announced the launch of its partner program and the availability of its threat feed of open-source malware. Vendors looking to enhance their DevSecOps offerings can easily integrate with the Phylum platform and now incorporate the new threat feed into their products. The threat feed identifies when open-source packages contain malware and can be used to inform package approval processes or be correlated with other sources to contextualize threats. 

Continue Reading

"Since the launch of Phylum, we have made it a priority for users to benefit from our technology directly in the tools they are already using. We've now turned that commitment into a dedicated partner program that makes Phylum's open-source malware findings more accessible in the security tools used to curate and correlate threat data," said Aaron Bray, co-founder and CEO of Phylum.

Recently, Phylum was the first to report a series of suspicious npm publications belonging to what appeared to be a highly targeted attack. A security alert from GitHub then publicly attributed this cyberattack to threat actors with strong ties to North Korean objectives. Phylum's threat feed provides organizations with indicators of compromise for software supply chain attacks in easily consumed formats for existing security tools. This novel data source helps organizations determine if they are impacted and users could be alerted by a phylum partner, depending on the tool. 

Phylum currently accepts the following types of partners:

  • Tech Alliance: Phylum complements many security and DevOps tools to better protect developers and applications from software supply chain security attacks.
  • OEM: Phylum can seamlessly integrate its platform or threat feed of open-source malware to add software supply chain features and capabilities to any product.
  • Reseller: Phylum works with resellers to bolster their software supply chain security portfolios and add value to SCA, EDR, CNAPP, security analytics and observability products.

Join Phylum in defending developers and applications from attacks originating in the open-source ecosystem. Apply to become a partner here.

About Phylum

Phylum is on a mission to secure the universe of code. Its platform automates software supply chain security to contextualize risks, block attacks and allow users to only use open-source code that they trust. The company is built by a team of career security researchers and developers with decades of experience in U.S. Intelligence Community and commercial sectors. Phylum is the winner of the Black Hat 2022 Innovation Spotlight Competition, a Cyber Defense Magazine Top Infosec Innovator and a winner of Inc's 2023 Best Workplaces. Learn more at https://phylum.io, read The Phylum Research Blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Phylum

Also from this source

Phylum Adds Open Policy Agent (OPA) and Continuous Reporting to its Powerful Software Supply Chain Security Policy Engine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.