Phyn and GWA Group Partner to Bring Innovative Leak Detection Technology to Australia and New Zealand

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyn , the industry leader in intelligent water solutions, today announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand through an exclusive partnership with GWA Group Limited (ASX: GWA), a leading Australian supplier of building fixtures and fittings to households and commercial premises. Unveiled today at the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), the agreement designates GWA as the exclusive distributor of Phyn's advanced leak detection technology throughout the ANZ region.1

Leaks from burst internal pipes remain one of the most significant drivers of home building claims in Australia. Analysis by actuarial firm Finity Consulting indicates the average home water damage claim in Australia now exceeds $A15,000 per incident, with risk elevated in homes that have previously experienced a leak, those built in the 1990s and 2000s, and higher-value properties.2

Phyn's intelligent water monitoring system, Phyn Plus , tackles the issue head-on. Using advanced AI and high-resolution sensing technology, it continuously monitors water flow patterns to provide early detection of leaks and anomalies, with real-time automatic shut-off capabilities. The system is designed to reduce both claim frequency and severity by preventing small leaks from escalating into major loss events.

"Building on Phyn's success in North America and strong momentum in the Australian market, we are eager to scale our impact even further," said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. "With water damage among the top sources of home insurance claims, we're excited to partner with GWA to help Australian and New Zealand insurers and homeowners replicate the proven loss-reduction outcomes we're delivering in the U.S., stopping leaks before they become costly claims."

"We are proud to partner with Phyn and further our shared commitment to improving water sustainability and protecting homes," added GWA Managing Director & CEO Urs Meyerhans. "Combining Phyn's industry-leading AI-driven technology with GWA's established market leadership in water solutions enables us to meet the growing demand for smart home solutions and bring true peace of mind to homeowners across Australia and New Zealand."

The partnership marks a significant step in Phyn's global expansion, leveraging GWA's extensive footprint in the region to bring AI-powered leak detection and water conservation tools to millions of homes and commercial properties.

1 Exclusivity is throughout Australia and New Zealand, except for an existing customer supply arrangement in Western Australia.

2 Estimates provided by Finity Consulting Pty Ltd 2026.

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards, among others. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com .

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited is a leading Australian supplier of building fixtures and fittings to households and commercial premises. GWA operates through its Bathrooms & Kitchens business with a strategic focus on superior solutions for water. The Group is the owner and distributor of an extensive range of market-leading brands, including Caroma, Methven, Dorf and Clark. In addition to GWA Group's leading brands and technology, GWA proud history includes the commercialization of the dual-flush toilet, significantly reducing water consumption per flush, quickly becoming the standard worldwide. GWA Group GWA is a member of the ASX 300 index of listed Australian companies.

