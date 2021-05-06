Phyn Debuts New Smart Water Sensor

From the kitchen and basement to the laundry room or attic, the Smart Water Sensor can easily be placed in high-risk areas as an extra layer of protection against common issues such as overflowing washing machines, leaking refrigerators, water heaters, or sump pumps, flooded basements, and much more. When the Smart Water Sensor comes into contact with moisture, it automatically notifies homeowners via SMS, push notification from the Phyn app, as well as with an audible alarm and flashing LED lights on the device. The Smart Water Sensor works on its own and can also be paired with Phyn's flagship product, the Phyn Plus, to activate the shutoff valve feature and turn off the water to the house.

"At Phyn, we want to make it as simple as possible for people to protect their homes from the crippling effects and high cost of water damage," said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. "From the Phyn Plus, our professional whole-home monitoring system, to the DIY Phyn Smart Water Assistant, and the newly released Smart Water Sensor, our broad range of products makes it accessible for all homeowners to start taking proactive measures to secure their homes."

Phyn is also introducing two accessories that increase the area of protection of the Smart Water Sensor: the Phyn Water Sensor Extension Node and Phyn Water Sensor Cable. The Phyn Water Sensor Extension Node adds on to the Smart Water Sensor to help it detect leaks in narrow or tight-fitting spaces such as under a washing machine or refrigerator. The Phyn Water Sensor Cable extends the water detection area of the Smart Water Sensor by four feet, or up to 12 feet when three cables are combined, and sends an alert if any part of the cable gets wet. The Sensor Cable is perfect for running along the floorboards of a flood-prone basement or creating a loop around a water heater or under an appliance. With the addition of either of these accessories, the Smart Water Sensor continues to act as a temperature and humidity monitor and a leak detector, doubling the opportunity to protect a home from water damage.

Key features of Phyn Smart Water Sensor:

Immediate Alerts: When the Smart Water Sensor comes in contact with water, users are notified by an audible alarm and an LED light, as well as notifications via SMS and the Phyn app.

Availability

The Phyn Smart Water Sensor (MSRP $39.99), Extension Node (MSRP $9.99) and Sensor Cable ($25.99) are now available on Phyn.com, BestBuy.com, BestBuy.ca and HomeDepot.com. The Smart Water Sensor will be available in a two-pack (MSRP $74.99) exclusively at Best Buy later this Spring and a three-pack (MSRP $99.99), available everywhere, later this Spring.

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards among others. Phyn is backed by Belkin International, a global leader in consumer technology, Networking, Smart Home and Smart City, and Uponor, a leading provider of plumbing for residential and commercial spaces worldwide with North American headquarters located in Apple Valley, Minn. The parent company Uponor Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland. Phyn is headquartered in Torrance, Calif. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com .

