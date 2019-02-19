Phyn Plus announces B2B dashboard, tech enhancements and European launch

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyn and Uponor, the companies behind Phyn Plus Smart water assistant + shutoff, announced that its industry-leading water monitoring and leak detection innovation is now even smarter with the introduction of a B2B multi-property dashboard as well as several new features designed to improve the user experience and make homes safer. The device will also be commercially available in Europe beginning next month.

"Since introducing Phyn Plus to our industry just one year ago, several exciting enhancements have been made, further solidifying the brand positioning as the smartest, smart water leader in the residential building market," says Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America.

The Phyn Dashboard

The Phyn Dashboard, the first B2B offering, is a web-based portal that allows builders, homeowners associations, insurance providers, utilities and more to understand water use, mitigate losses from leaks by shutting off water remotely, and address water conservation and sustainability mandates across their portfolios. The Phyn Dashboard is currently in pilot with select partners and will be available in spring 2019.

Freeze Alert

When the temperature drops, the water pressure slowly rises as ice crystals begin to form inside plumbing pipes. Phyn Plus sends alerts related to freeze pressure build-ups anywhere in the home before they lead to pipe bursts.

Amazon Alexa Voice Commands

Homeowners can now use voice commands to ask Alexa to provide updates on their water consumption and even turn on and off their water using their voice. Integration with Google Home will be available in Q2 2019.

Water Use Plus

Via a new app feature called Water Use Plus, homeowners now receive unprecedented insights about water consumption by fixture type throughout their homes.

Expanding into European Markets

Phyn Plus will launch in Europe on March 11. The device will be initially available in Finland, Sweden, France and Spain, with more countries to follow in the near future. The device will sell $900 + installation, through the professional network of Uponor plumbing partners.

Phyn Plus Background

Phyn Plus is an innovative water monitor installed in one location on the main water line of a home. Utilizing patented machine learning technology, the device measures tiny changes in pressure – 240 times a second – to detect plumbing issues (i.e. freezing pipes, pinhole leaks or catastrophic bursts) in real time and can remotely shut off the main water supply to prevent costly damage. The device also monitors an entire plumbing system, providing insights into how much water is consumed by individual fixture so actions can be proactively taken to conserve and save.

Uponor Pro Squad Background

The Uponor Pro Squad is a nationwide network of expertly trained plumbers and water specialists interested in leveraging the intelligent water technology of Phyn Plus to grow their businesses. Professionals interested in joining the Uponor Pro Squad ranks apply for consideration via a dedicated website.

