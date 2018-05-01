Phynd announces appointments of Chief Technology Officer, Vice Presidents of Sales Operations and Marketing, to expanded senior leadership team

Mr. Gharpure has an established history in technology leadership roles and brings more than 25 years of experience in software, data and infrastructure architectures. He transitions to Phynd from his previous role as CTO of Xpanxion, Phynd's primary R&D partner, who is an outsourcing provider of software development, testing, and consulting services through an integrated rural and offshore staffing model. At Xpanxion, Gharpure was instrumental in developing the capabilities of the company in the areas of cloud, mobile, business intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning.

"The addition of Prashant to the Phynd team strengthens our cloud architecture and Agile methodology capabilities as we build out our offering roadmap," said Peter White, Phynd Chairman and Chief Product Officer.

Ms. Jones has successfully served in sales and sales operations leadership roles in healthcare. She previously spent 13 years at Nuance Communications where she served as Vice President of Regional Sales overseeing the growth of Nuance's clinical documentation solutions that help providers document care in Epic, Cerner, and other EHR solutions. Previously, she was Vice President as well as part owner/operator of Outsourcing Solutions, Inc., a provider of medical transcription and editing services.

Mr. Belton has 20+ years of successful general management, product management, and marketing experience. He previously headed the Dragon Medical line of business at Nuance Communications that during his leadership tenure grew from $6 million to over $180 million in annual revenue. He was a vice president of marketing for Eclipsys. He also ran product management for IDEXX's practice information management software business.

"Phynd is pleased to bring aboard customer-facing leaders of Cathy and Keith's caliber," says Tom White, CEO of Phynd. "Together they bring a collective 40+ years of health care sales and marketing leadership to Phynd. We are counting on that experience and leadership to continue accelerating our growth as the leader in provider information management."

About Phynd Technologies

Phynd enables health systems to create and manage a single trusted source of high-quality provider information – who the providers are, where they work, what they do, and what qualifications they have. A robust SaaS-based application supported by a secure cloud platform, Phynd powers core health system processes, including find a doctor, patient referral, patient access, admissions, provider outreach, revenue cycle, and discharge management. Backed by strategic investments from leading US health systems, Phynd's clients include Yale New Haven Health, Duke Health, UNC Health Care, and Orlando Health. Learn more at www.phynd.com.

Media Contact

Keith Belton

VP of Marketing

kbelton@phynd.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phynd-announces-appointments-of-chief-technology-officer-vice-presidents-of-sales-operations-and-marketing-to-expanded-senior-leadership-team-300638507.html

SOURCE Phynd Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.phynd.com

