Phynd Expands Partnerships to Include Amazon Web Services, ABMS, and Drupal, Supporting Health Systems' Digital Transformation

DALLAS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phynd Technologies, Inc., a healthcare digital transformation vendor, announced several new partners in its mission to create digital footprints for healthcare systems. These partnerships support Phynd's rapid growth, further strengthening how Phynd publishes all care delivery assets via a searchable, healthcare-specific taxonomy.

Phynd has partnered with Amazon Web Services to power and scale the Phynd 360o platform. AWS is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud-hosting platform.

"Phynd is pleased to have AWS as its trusted web-hosting partner," says Tom White, CEO of Phynd. "Phynd's mission is to help health systems transform their physical care delivery assets into a single digital footprint, managed by our platform, for a better consumer experience and management of value-based care networks. AWS meets our high-availability and response time needs, as well as stringent security requirements." Phynd has achieved the ISO 27001 certification, an internationally-recognized security standard. AWS's security and encryption capabilities supported Phynd in achieving this certification.

Phynd also announced that it has partnered with the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) to digitize and normalize specialties in healthcare systems across siloed systems. ABMS offers board certification classification, comprised of the 24 ABMS certifying specialty boards and 132 associated subspecialties. ABMS's Board Certification and Program for Maintenance of Certification (ABMS MOC®) are universally recognized indicators that physicians meet today's standards of practice and ensure healthcare systems provide a better match when consumers are searching for providers.

Phynd has joined the Drupal Association as a corporate member to enable healthcare systems to publish their digital assets from Phynd to their websites. Drupal is the open source, digital experience framework behind millions of websites and applications; its Content Management System (CMS) helps healthcare organizations control costs while providing deeper patient and consumer engagement with information that improves lives. Phynd interfaces with Drupal-managed health systems' websites, continually updating the CMS with robust, curated provider information to ensure a precise provider search for patients, providers, and partners.

"Drupal's Content Management System is relied on by hundreds of hospitals and health systems to support public-facing websites, including Find a Doctor portals. The Phynd-Drupal combination is powerful, ensuring that patients have an optimal digital experience. Phynd ensures patients find the right provider or location that's convenient, accepts their health plan, has scheduling availability and offers the right clinical care and services," said White.

AWS and Drupal join a growing number of healthcare technology leaders who collaborate with Phynd. Phynd is an Epic App Orchard member. Phynd has partnered with Healthwise to use their taxonomy of specialty, subspecialty, clinical and consumer-friendly terms to help health systems organize their providers so patients find appropriate providers to address care needs.

Phynd 360º is a digital transformation platform used by the nation's most progressive health systems to transform physical care delivery assets – providers, locations, health plans, and networks – into a single digital footprint, delivering a new consumer experience and accelerating growth of new value-based care networks, while achieving operational excellence. Health systems use Phynd as their one system to maintain profiles for all employed and referring providers and care locations, including expertise, health plans and networks in which they participate, availability, and 500 other searchable attributes. Phynd clients comprise over 300 hospitals and over 20,000 care locations and include Baylor Scott & White Health, New York-Presbyterian, Yale New Haven Health System, Duke Health, Michigan Medicine, UNC Health Care, Orlando Health, and Kettering Health. Phynd is a member of the Epic App Orchard and shares a technology partnership with Healthwise, a leading provider of clinical content, as well as the American Board of Medical Specialties. Learn more at www.phynd.com.

