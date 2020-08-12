Phynd Gains AVIA Recognition for Provider Data Management and Search Platform

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phynd Technologies, the leader in provider data management and provider search solutions, announced today that its Digital Front Door offerings have achieved the AVIA Vetted designation for 2020 by AVIA, the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations.

AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. In response to its Members' needs, AVIA conducts due diligence around specific topic areas and vets companies and products, evaluating the strength of the product and the health of the company. Products that receive the AVIA Vetted badge have been proven to address one or more challenges effectively based on the needs and criteria of AVIA Members.

Phynd 360, the industry's leading SaaS (Software as a Service) provider data management platform and Phynd Provider Search, which enables health systems to intelligently and simply integrate robust provider search capabilities into consumer-facing Find a Doctor websites, both received the AVIA Vetted award. Phynd Provider Search can be deployed for use either via Phynd Provider Search – Web App, an easy-to-install set of web components that transforms a Find a Doctor website into a modern patient access solution in a matter of minutes, or via Phynd Provider Search – API, a set of tools for a deeper website integration.

AVIA awarded a 2020 Market Validated badge to the Phynd Provider Search – API, a set of battle-hardened tools used by either internal or third-party web developers to fully customize and embed Provider Search capabilities deeply within their digital environment. The API supports digital teams' maintaining multiple search websites, including both health system-wide provider search as well as search microsites for the health system's Accountable Care Organizations and narrow networks.

AVIA market validated products are determined to have market traction—such as successful adoptions, moving to scale, and/or positive reviews—in addressing a specific challenge or topic.

"Phynd appreciates the opportunity to work with AVIA and its health system clients to advance the state-of-the-art in digital front door capabilities through innovation," said Tom White, CEO of Phynd Technologies. "Phynd and our clients appreciate AVIA's thorough review and recognition of our enterprise provider data management and search capabilities. Our platform uniquely supports health systems' digital transformation across marketing, clinical, and claims systems."

About Phynd

Phynd 360 is a cloud-based, Software as a Service (SaaS) integrated provider data and search platform that consolidates departmental and siloed provider data into a single hub. Phynd offers continuous governance and data integration across a health system's digital ecosystem to improve marketing, clinical, and claims system performance. Designed to leverage organizations' existing infrastructure and investments, it is a cost-effective and future-proof solution for enterprise-wide provider data management, provider search, and integration at scale.

Phynd is proudly serving over 350 hospitals and 35 health systems across the U.S., including 7 of the top 20 hospitals as ranked by US News and World Report. Phynd is a member of the Epic App Orchard. AVIA has recognized the Phynd 360 provider data platform and Phynd Provider Search as AVIA Vetted products in 2020. The Phynd platform has achieved ISO-27001-certification. For more information visit www.phynd.com.

