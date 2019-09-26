Phynd Now Available in Epic App Orchard

This workflow solves the recurring challenge of missing provider information across the enterprise. Having the right providers in an electronic health record (EHR) from the start speeds up registration, scheduling, and revenue cycle processes, reduces delays in receivables related to missing provider data, and reduces time spent researching and entering provider information and updating patient charts.

"We are pleased to have joined the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Phynd's real-time enrollment in Epic represents a new and efficient workflow for health systems," said Tom White, Phynd's CEO. "This integration will reduce the volume of tickets sent to the Epic Provider Maintenance team, who will now be free to focus on more strategic aspects of their Epic system."

Phynd curates and shares high-quality provider data directly into EHRs, Find a Doctor websites, patient access, and other systems which depend on intelligently searchable provider data. Epic customers report that using Phynd improves provider information quality and reduces provider data change requests, leading to higher service levels through correct delivery of patient information.

About Phynd Technologies, Inc.

Phynd is a provider information management platform that serves as a central source of truth for your providers - their locations, networks and health plans. Phynd dynamically serves up your provider information in a personalized web/mobile experience, continuously sharing updates with Find a Doctor websites, EHRs and other systems via an easy-to-deploy, modern Application Program Interface (API). Health systems using Phynd enjoy an improved consumer experience, increased utilization, more efficient registration and scheduling, reduced claim delays and data administration, and more efficient marketing and management of clinical networks.

Phynd clients include Yale New Haven Health System, Duke Health, UNC Health Care, University of Michigan, Orlando Healthcare, Kettering Healthcare, UC Irvine Health, and Houston Methodist. Phynd is an Epic App Orchard member. The Phynd 360 Platform is powered by Amazon Web Services. Learn more at www.phynd.com.

