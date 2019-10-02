Phynd, Provider Information Management Leader, Joins CHIME as Foundation Member

"We see great synergies between Phynd's unique ability to support health systems' provider and location information needs, and the mission of CHIME's membership," says Scott Joslyn, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for MemorialCare Health System (Orange County, CA), and a member of the Phynd Advisory Board.

"Health system CIOs are supporting consumerism and value-based care initiatives by deploying digital platforms and applications. Phynd is a required building block for these initiatives to be successful, as it uniquely serves up curated data for a better provider search for patients, care coordinators, operating teams, and payors," said Joslyn.

"CHIME is the leading education forum for health system executives," said Tom White, CEO of Phynd. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with and support CHIME's objectives."

About Phynd Technologies, Inc.

Phynd 360 is a provider information management platform that serves as the central hub for your providers – their locations, networks, health plans and clinical expertise and the digital teams that support the data.

Phynd dynamically serves up your provider information in a personalized web/mobile experience, continuously sharing updates with EHRs and other systems via an easy-to-deploy, modern API. Health systems using Phynd enjoy an improved consumer experience, increased utilization, more efficient patient access, registration, scheduling, reduced claim delays and data administration, and more efficient marketing and management of clinical networks.

Phynd clients include Yale New Haven Health System, Duke Health, UNC Health Care, University of Michigan, Orlando Healthcare, Kettering Healthcare, UC Irvine Health, and Houston Methodist. Phynd is an Epic App Orchard member. The Phynd 360 Platform is powered by Amazon Web Services. Learn more at www.phynd.com.

About CHIME Foundation

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation is a non-profit organization composed of select healthcare IT companies and professional services firms. CHIME Foundation members benefit from the unique opportunity to partner and collaborate with CHIME member chief information officers. The CHIME Foundation provides and participates in educational initiatives and programs that serve the professional development needs of CHIME and CHIME Foundation members. These initiatives and partnerships advance the strategic and innovative applications of healthcare information technology.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information offices (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 2,500 members in 51 countries and over 150 healthcare IT companies and professional services firms, CHIME provides a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate; exchange best practices; address professional development needs; and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and healthcare in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

