Physical Activity Decreases, Causing Mental Health and Obesity Concerns

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report states with the most physically active people. The lack of physical activity with added stress from the pandemic likely has had a compounding effect on people who are more physically active.

The benefits of physical activity reach far beyond the physical portion and play a large role in people's mental health. Without gyms to attend and with mounting stress of the pandemic, many physically active people saw a decline in their mental health.

Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/most-physically-active-states

Key Findings:

In 2019, there were 64.2 million U.S. gym memberships, with an average attendance of 104 days a year per gym goer.

On average, 76% of Americans have participated in physical activities in the last month.

A study on physical activity during stay-at-home orders found 43.8% of participants indicated a decrease in physical activity

Nearly 88% of workers reported experiencing moderate to extreme stress over the first six weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Physical activity and obesity rates are linked to health conditions like COPD, hypertension and diabetes, which are deemed high-risk health conditions for serious COVID-19 illness.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed 2018 CDC BRFSS data to see which states reported more exercise. Rankings are based on states that reported the highest rate of regular exercise. We then paired each state's exercise data with obesity rates in each state to show that a high rate of exercise in a given state correlates to lower obesity rates.

Rank State % of residents who exercise % of obese residents 1 Colorado 83.8 22.7 2 Hawaii 80.8 25.5 3 Vermont 82.4 27.1 4 Utah 82.3 28 5 Washington 82.9 28.4 6 California 79.2 25.6 7 Idaho 80 28 8 Massachusetts 78.3 25.3 9 Alaska 80.4 29.3 10 Montana 78.5 26.6 11 Oregon 81.5 29.6 12 Connecticut 78.3 26.8 13 Wyoming 79.2 28.7 14 New Hampshire 79.3 29.4 15 Minnesota 80.1 29.6 16 Arizona 78.6 29.5 17 Maine 79 30.1 18 Virginia 78.8 29.9 19 New York 76.7 27.3 20 Wisconsin 79 32.1 21 Rhode Island 75.5 27.3 22 New Jersey 72.3 25.1 23 South Dakota 77 29.5 24 Nevada 75.7 29.2 25 New Mexico 78.6 32.8 26 Pennsylvania 77 30.5 27 Maryland 77.6 30.6 28 Michigan 77.2 32.4 29 Illinois 76.1 31.3 30 North Carolina 76.9 32.5 31 Kansas 78.2 34.2 32 Nebraska 76.9 33.8 33 Florida 74.2 30.5 34 North Dakota 78.2 35.1 35 Ohio 75.7 33.6 36 Iowa 78 35.1 37 Georgia 74.1 32.1 38 Delaware 74.3 33 39 South Carolina 74.3 34 40 Texas 74.7 34.6 41 Missouri 74.9 34.9 42 Indiana 73.6 33.8 43 Oklahoma 73.7 34.8 44 Tennessee 70.5 34.1 45 West Virginia 74.1 39.5 46 Alabama 70.3 36.1 47 Arkansas 70.5 37.3 48 Kentucky 69.3 36.4 49 Louisiana 69.7 36.7 50 Mississippi 69.1 39.5

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Emily: [email protected]

Nathan: [email protected]

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/health-insurers-record-profits-during-pandemic

SOURCE QuoteWizard