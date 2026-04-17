Physical AI Company Chef Robotics Completes 100 Million Servings in Production

This milestone reflects deployments across more than a dozen production facilities across the US, Canada, and Europe, where Chef robots have helped food manufacturers improve yield, consistency, and labor productivity.

Physical AI and food robotics

Chef was founded with the conviction that physical AI was opening up food preparation—a multi-trillion-dollar market struggling with a chronic labor shortage—to new possibilities for automation. The company deliberately started in food manufacturing, focusing on high-volume, lower-complexity tasks like portioning and assembly rather than commercial kitchens, where volumes were lower and tasks too complex for robots to deliver value right away.

The production data flywheel

Unlike autonomous vehicles, warehouse robots, or LLMs, food robotics cannot rely on simulation, synthetic data, or internet data for training. Food ingredients are organic, deformable, and highly variable, making them difficult to replicate in a synthetic environment. Real-world production data is the only reliable path to building models that perform well in live customer environments.

This insight shaped Chef's strategy. Rather than using simulation or lab data, Chef trains its models on real-world production data from customer facilities. Each new deployment generates more diverse training data, which improves model performance and enables more ingredients, use cases, and customer sites—a flywheel that, once in motion, compounds over time.

From zero to 100 million

After deploying with its first customer, Amy's Kitchen, in 2022, Chef achieved several milestones: 1 million servings in April 2023, 10 million in January 2024, 25 million in August 2024, and 50 million in May 2025. The company has now doubled its cumulative number of servings again in less than a year.

"Food is one of the most technically demanding manipulation environments in the physical world," said Rajat Bhageria, Founder and CEO of Chef Robotics. "By solving high-variance, deformable food production first, we've positioned ourselves not just as a food robotics leader, but as the category-defining physical AI platform for real-world automation."

About Chef Robotics

Chef is the first company to have commercialized a scalable physical AI food robotics solution. With over 100 million servings made in production, Chef leverages ChefOS, an AI platform for food manipulation, to offer a Robotics-as-a-Service solution that helps industry-leading food companies increase production volume and meet demand. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Chef aims to empower humans to do what humans do best by accelerating the advent of intelligent machines. Visit https://chefrobotics.ai to learn more.

SOURCE Chef Robotics