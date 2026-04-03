Physical AI Market worth $15.24 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global physical AI market is projected to grow from USD 1.50 billion in 2026 to USD 15.24 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 47.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Physical AI Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Physical AI Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.50 billion

USD 1.50 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 15.24 billion

USD 15.24 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 47.2%

Physical AI Market Trends & Insights:

The physical AI market is witnessing strong growth due to the convergence of advanced AI models and robotics, enabling real-time perception, learning, and autonomous decision-making. Rising labor shortages and increasing demand for automation across manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare are accelerating adoption. Continuous advancements in sensors, processors, and energy-efficient systems are improving performance and cost efficiency. Additionally, growing investments in humanoid robotics, AI-enabled autonomy, and simulation technologies are enabling scalable deployment, while enhanced safety and human-robot collaboration are expanding applications across diverse environments.

By offering, the hardware segment held largest market share in 2025.

By robot type, the industrial robots segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 56.7% in the physical AI market from 2026 to 2032.

By level of autonomy, the level 3: advanced segment is likely to record a CAGR of 60.8% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the logistics & supply chain segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2026.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the physical AI market with a 50.4% share in 2026.

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The physical AI market is witnessing strong growth as industries adopt autonomous robotics across manufacturing and logistics to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This adoption is further strengthened by advancements in edge AI compute and sensor fusion, enabling real-time decision-making and adaptive robotic performance. At the same time, the growing use of digital twins and simulation platforms is accelerating the development, testing, and large-scale deployment of intelligent robotic systems across industries.

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the physical AI market from 2026 to 2032

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the physical AI market in 2026 and 2032, driven by the critical role of robots, sensors, actuators, and AI processors in enabling real-world intelligence. These components form the foundation of physical AI systems by supporting perception, mobility, and interaction with dynamic environments. High upfront investments in robotic systems and continuous advancements in sensing and compute technologies further strengthen the segment's dominance. Additionally, the growing deployment of humanoid and industrial robots across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare is driving sustained demand. As enterprises scale automation and integrate AI into physical operations, hardware remains the primary revenue contributor.

By vertical, the industrial automation segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial automation segment is projected to witness significant growth in the physical AI market, fueled by the increasing need for intelligent, autonomous systems in production and process industries. Manufacturers are deploying physical AI-enabled robots to achieve higher precision, flexibility, and real-time optimization across assembly lines and operations. The convergence of AI, IoT, and advanced robotics is enabling adaptive manufacturing environments capable of self-learning and continuous improvement. Additionally, the push toward mass customization and shorter production cycles is driving demand for agile automation solutions. As companies prioritize efficiency, safety, and scalability, industrial automation is emerging as a critical growth engine within the physical AI ecosystem.

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By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032

The Asia Pacific physical AI industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, automation adoption, and expanding manufacturing ecosystems. China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of robotics innovation, supported by significant investments in AI, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Industries including automotive, electronics, logistics, and healthcare are increasingly deploying AI-enabled robots to enhance productivity, reduce labor dependency, and improve operational efficiency. The region also benefits from cost-effective production capabilities, a robust supply chain for hardware components, and the rising demand for smart factories and warehouse automation.

Additionally, the growing labor shortages and the need for precision and scalability are boosting the adoption of physical AI solutions across industries.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the physical AI companies include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Moog (US), Festo (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ABB (Switzerland), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US).

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