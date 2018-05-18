Physical Gold Fund Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Judge brings 30 years of expertise involving the acquisition, custody, management, and logistics in the precious metals industry to Physical Gold Fund's executive team. Having done business in multiple jurisdictions including Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Dubai, USA, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Uruguay, and Panama, his international experience brings a dense web of long-standing industry connections to the fund. He has extensive experience in international business law, regulation, multi-jurisdictional business architecture, corporate structuring, and banking.

"Since 2001, the business environment has changed rapidly and dramatically around the globe but never more than in international business regulation, structuring, investment, compliance, and banking." Philip argues, "Far too many international institutions and investors have been on the back foot and reactionary to massive changes facing international business and investment over the last decade. It is with this in mind, and the impact on gold investors, that we have structured this world-leading Fund."

"We are excited to have Philip step into the role of CEO for Physical Gold Fund," says Alex Stanczyk, Managing Director. "His deep well of expertise and relationships in the industry are incredibly rare and allows our Fund access to connections in the industry that are unrivaled. In addition, his many years of international business experience provide a perspective into international business structuring that has been instrumental in developing a governance, jurisdictional, and risk mitigation stack unique in the industry. It enhances our ability to manage risk during a liquidity crisis, which is arguably the most important role for a physical gold position."

About Physical Hard Assets Fund SPC

Physical Hard Assets Fund SPC is a Segregated Portfolio Company domiciled in Cayman Islands and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

About Physical Gold Fund SP

Physical Gold Fund SP (PGF) is a Segregated Portfolio Fund of the Physical Hard Assets Fund SPC. The fund is listed on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, Fundsettle, is regulated by CIMA, and is shariah compliant certified. PGF is a transparent, open‐ended segregated portfolio fund that invests in unencumbered, fully-allocated physical gold in the form of "Good Delivery" gold bars meeting accepted global standards. Industry leading liquidity protocols have been put in place providing greater liquidity options compared to other funds in the market. Shares of the Fund are redeemable for gold, and all physical gold is insured to its full market value.

