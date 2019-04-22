Physical Optics Corporation's Technology Launched to the International Space Station

TORRANCE, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Physical Optics Corporation's (POC) first endeavor into the space domain, an engineering prototype designed and built by our Applied Technologies Division rockets into orbit to meet the International Space Station (ISS). This NASA-sponsored advanced materials research study is intended to evaluate the feasibility of producing high-quality increased bandwidth optical fibers in zero-gravity. A zero gravity manufacturing environment is believed to eliminate the defects in the manufacturing process that occur on Earth. The elimination of these defects should increase the transmission characteristics of these fibers by 10X. These optical fibers provide a unique optical transmission spectrum and have potential use in space-based applications such as remote sensing, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), high power lasers, multi/hyperspectral imaging, atmospheric monitoring, and optical data communications. "It is a great honor for everyone at POC to be selected as one of several scientific experiments going to the International Space Station. If the experiment is successful, there are many fields that can benefit from a higher quality fiber optic material such as telecommunications, laser surgery, and other industrial and military applications. POC is very excited to be bringing this type of revolutionary innovation to so many potential industries," states Vice President of Applied Technologies Ranjit Pradhan.