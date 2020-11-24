Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires California's Morgan Hill Physical Therapy, Inc.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, California, today announced its acquisition of Morgan Hill Physical Therapy, Inc., a Northern California-based outpatient rehabilitative care group. Morgan Hill currently operates one clinic in Morgan Hill, California. With the addition of Morgan Hill, PRN's clinic count in California extends to 41 and national footprint to 135.

Morgan Hill PT will continue to offer physical and occupational therapies, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation and sports medicine for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery. Morgan Hill also provides complimentary injury consultations for individuals needing pain management and relief.

"This acquisition overlays a shared support structure that will further strengthen our commitment to providing the highest-quality physical care to the Morgan Hill community and surrounding areas," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. "PRN is a group that brings a strong dedication and focus to its partners and patients, so it's important for us to continue aligning with organizations such as Morgan Hill PT that share the same operating standards and guiding principles."

"The addition of Morgan Hill PT offers a tremendous opportunity for PRN to continue expanding patient support services and treatment programs across California," added Rob Pace, Chief Operating Officer, PRN. "PRN and Morgan Hill PT are united in a common belief of supporting our communities and offering the best treatment experience around, so we are very excited for the road ahead."

PRN would like to thank its advisors on the transaction: McDermott Will & Emery, LLP, BDO USA, LLP, and FTI Consulting.

Morgan Hill Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Morgan Hill PT, please call (408) 778-3434.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com or follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Morgan Hill Physical Therapy, Inc.

Morgan Hill Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded by Tom Giles, PT, in 1997. The Company currently operates one physical therapy clinic in Morgan Hill, California, and provides traditional physical therapy services.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 11 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, PRN currently supports 135 locations and over 20 brands including its PRN-affiliated clinic network in Southern California. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

