Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires Rio Rancho PT in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, Market

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is pleased to expand its presence in New Mexico with the acquisition of Rio Rancho Physical Therapy. The company already has a footprint of five outpatient rehab clinics in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas under the Armada Physical therapy name. The transaction brings together two complementary brands with expansive physical therapy services, offering a unique opportunity to create added customer value in the market.

PRN Acquires Rio Rancho PT

Rio Rancho PT opened its doors in 1996 with a vision to provide individualized comprehensive rehabilitative services in a professional setting. Founder and previous owner Jan Hogstrom, PT, and his team focused on providing evidence-backed treatment to provide the best results for patients. The clinic has continued to flourish in the community and garnered an upstanding reputation in the medical field.

"PRN's integrity and passion for patient care are what ultimately led to this exciting transition," Jan Hogstrom stated of the milestone. "This change will offer great support to our team and create lasting opportunities for our patients and employees."

Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN, commented, "We are proud to add Rio Rancho PT to our family of clinics. Both brands in the marketplace share a commitment to excellence and we will build on the strong cultural and strategic fit, and provide enhancements to all aspects of the organization, to enable their growth."

Rio Rancho PT is conveniently located at 4516 Arrowhead Ridge Drive SE, Rio Rancho, right off of Highway 528. The rehab team offers a variety of traditional physical therapy services including strength, flexibility and manual techniques in their hands-on approach to care. Specialty services include DSI functional capacity assessments, soft tissue mobilization, neurological rehab, and injury prevention programs.

The combined businesses of Armada PT and Rio Rancho PT will provide a long-term solution for the growing population in Albuquerque and serve the communities well into the future.

