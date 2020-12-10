Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires South Dakota-Based Peloton Physical Therapy

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., today announced its acquisition of Peloton Physical Therapy, an outpatient rehabilitation clinic in South Dakota. The addition of the Peloton clinic to the PRN organization is a monumental development, as it marks PRN's first physical therapy location in the state of South Dakota. With this acquisition, PRN's national clinic count extends to 136.

Physical Rehabilitation Network acquires Peloton Physical Therapy of Yankton, South Dakota

Peloton Physical Therapy was founded in 2012 by Matt and Tracie Dvorak and offers a range of physical and occupational therapies, including post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, Parkinson's rehabilitation and total joint replacement rehab. The clinic also offers a variety of wellness opportunities to the Yankton community, including bicycle classes and boxing for Parkinson's.

"This acquisition is a positive step forward in PRN's growth development, and we are excited to bring our style of quality, physical therapy care to the state South Dakota," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. "Our team at PRN brings unparalleled dedication and focus to patient care and we strive to align with organizations like Peloton Physical Therapy, as they share the same standards and values."

The addition of Peloton Physical Therapy into the PRN family is a tremendous opportunity for PRN, as it expands patient support services and treatment programs to yet another U.S. state and elevates the PRN brand holistically.

"We look forward to continuing to grow the PRN footprint in South Dakota and are excited to spearhead our efforts with Peloton Physical Therapy," said Rob Pace, Chief Operating Officer, PRN. "Founders Matt and Tracie have displayed their commitment to patient rehabilitation and wellness, and we are eager to share PRN's vast resources with them through this partnership."

Peloton Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with new and existing patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Peloton Physical Therapy, please call (605) 260-5003.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. To stay up to date on the latest PRN news, follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 11 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN currently supports more than 135 locations and over 20 brands including its PRN-affiliated clinic network in Southern California. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

