Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires Team Rehab Clinics in the Portland Market

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., today announced the acquisition of Team Rehab, a Portland-based outpatient integrative care group, which operates three rehabilitation centers in the state of Oregon. This acquisition brings PRN's clinic count in the Pacific Northwest to 26 and represents the California-based organization's first-ever alliance in the state of Oregon.

For more than 20 years, Team Rehab has served communities in Portland, Clackamas and Tualatin, and is best known for their unique approach to rehabilitative care including, chiropractic, physical therapy, therapeutic massage and acupuncture. Team Rehab has also made it a priority over the years to not only offer same-day urgent care appointments for auto and work-related injuries, but to give back to the communities they serve through supporting local schools and sports teams.

"I knew PRN was the right partner to give Team Rehab the support and structure needed to allow our employees to continue providing outstanding care for our patients long into the future," commented Stan Gorman, founder of Team Rehab, on the acquisition. "We're delighted to be joining the organization and look forward to the journey ahead."

Under this new alliance, Team Rehab clinics will continue to offer integrative services of physical therapy, therapeutic massage, chiropractic care and acupuncture for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery. Physical therapy services include post-operative care, comprehensive spine rehabilitation, sports medicine programs and hands-on manual therapy techniques. Other services include physicals, physical capacity evaluations, work-risk analyses and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Team Rehab into our network of clinics," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. "The exceptional outcomes and reputation of Team Rehab is well-known and trusted throughout the area and we look forward to building off of that character to expand the service offerings that will benefit patients and the community."

