Physical Rehabilitation Network and Vista Physical Therapy Open New Location in White Rock, Texas

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest affiliated Vista Physical Therapy clinic in the Dallas, Texas, community of White Rock. The Vista PT White Rock clinic, located at 10233 E. NW Hwy, Ste. 410, is the newest addition to PRN's strong network of physical therapy facilities and elevates the brand's presence in Texas to 23.

Vista Physical Therapy's latest outpatient physical therapy clinic will welcome patients of all ages and is thrilled to serve the White Rock community and surrounding area with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery.

"We are elated to announce the opening of the Vista White Rock clinic in Dallas, as it is another step forward in our goal to offer quality, personalized physical therapy care to the state of Texas," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. "The White Rock clinic is in good hands as Michael Spaeth, PT, an experienced and talented physical therapist, will be leading the facility as clinic director to provide safe, high-quality care."

Michael Spaeth, PT, will oversee the operations of the new White Rock location as the clinic director and partner. Spaeth received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2011 and, most recently, worked at Texas Orthopedic Associates Physical Therapy for the past 11 years.

"I am thrilled to take on this new position at Vista White Rock and lead our physical therapists as the clinic director," said Spaeth. "Expanding and improving the physical therapy care for the White Rock community is a passion of mine. If you are in the area and in need of physical therapy care, please do not hesitate to reach out to us as we are taking on new patients, no referral necessary."

Vista Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them to better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Vista PT or to schedule an appointment at the new White Rock clinic, please visit the Vista Rehab website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 11 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, PRN currently supports more than 135 locations and over 20 brands including its PRN-affiliated clinic network in Southern California. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

